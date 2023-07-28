'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki says there's one event looming in coming weeks that will accelerate de-dollarization of the global economy

The Rich Dad Channel/YouTube

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki said de-dollarization could accelerate in the coming weeks.

He pointed to an upcoming BRICS summit and predicted the launch of a new currency.

But top officials have already said a BRICS currency isn't on the agenda.

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki said the upcoming BRICS summit could accelerate de-dollarization.

The annual event is set to begin on August 22, and representatives from Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa are expected to discuss key economic issues affecting the bloc.

During the summit, BRICS nations are likely to launch a new trading currency backed by gold, Kiyosaki suggested, though a South African official confirmed to Reuters last week that a BRICS currency will not be on the agenda. Another top Indian official has said there is no plan for a US dollar alternative at the moment.

"GANG WARFARE: August 22, 2023 approximately 41 nations, possibly even France gang up in South Africa to 'de Dollarize' the world. Proposal: BRICS nations will launch 'bric' their money," Kiyosaki tweeted on Wednesday, suggesting that a new gold-backed currency would be worth $3,000. "Bye bye USA."

Gold is trading below $2,000 per ounce. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed interest in going to the summit, but the Kremlin has has he wouldn't be welcome.

Kiyosaki has sounded off on the "death" of the US dollar multiple times in the past, a situation he believes could send inflation "through the roof." Previously, he's urged his followers to store their wealth in gold, silver, and bitcoin as the dollar fades from use in global trade and central bank reserves.

But experts say de-dollarization fears are widely misplaced, and the dollar isn't likely to be replaced by a rival currency anytime soon.

The greenback is still by far the most widely used currency in trade, accounting for one side of 88% of all currency transactions, according to Bank of International Settlements data.

It's also the most widely held asset among central banks, with the dollar accounting for 55% of all foreign exchange reserves in the first quarter of 2023, International Monetary Fund data shows.

Kiyosaki is known for being a frequent doomsayer on Wall Street. He predicted in 2021 that the worst market crash in world history is coming, and recently suggested an economic depression could be on the way for the US, due to "too many signs" pointing to a severe stock crash.

Read the original article on Business Insider