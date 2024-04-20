‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Says Use This Investment Strategy To Make Millions Investing in Green Energy

Laura Beck
3 min read
0
©Robert Kiyosaki
©Robert Kiyosaki

There’s no denying it: The world is changing and green energy is becoming more important. But how can regular people make money by investing in green energy? According to financial guru Robert Kiyosaki, there’s a smart way to do so.

Check Out: 10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon
Read Next: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Following are some tips on how to use an investment strategy to make millions investing in green energy.

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Measuring Green Energy Profits

According to Kiyosaki, the successful venture capitalist Marin Katusa came up with a new way to measure green energy called the “Green Energy Barrel of Oil Equivalent” or GBOE. Katusa says that this allows investors to directly compare the profits of green energy to traditional energy sources like oil.

Learn More: If You Bought $1K of Elon Musk’s Favorite Crypto 5 Years Ago, Here’s How Much You Would Have Now

Katusa’s Green Energy Investment Strategy

Katusa used his GBOE formula to show that green energy actually produces more energy for less money than oil. This makes green energy a better investment. Katusa has identified the best and most undervalued green energy companies in North America.

Kiyosaki’s Advice

Kiyosaki and his team are big fans of Katusa’s work. “Profit is the key to making real change happen. If you understand Katusa’s green energy investment strategies, you can make millions,” they wrote on the Rich Dad blog.

“I am surprised nobody has done this yet, but I am sure the folks at Goldman Sachs will read this report, repackage it as their own concept, and make billions from consolidating the undervalued green energy sector. They can apply the GBOEs (Green barrels of oil equivalent) concept and get bankers to accept the GBOEs on the balance sheet as their BOEs. That’s fine, I hope they do. I have already run all the numbers on the best and most undervalued green energy producers in North America. Once word gets out, the buyers will pay my subscribers and I premium prices for our holdings,” Kiyosaki quoted Katusa as writing of his GBOE holdings strategy.

Don’t Miss This Opportunity

Katusa’s investment fund is already full, but he has a newsletter called Katusa’s Resource Opportunities that shares his latest research and investment ideas. Kiyosaki encourages people to check it out, because the “green energy revolution is starting” and there’s still time to get in on the profits.

A large constituent of Kiyosaki’s argument regarding green energy centers around the fact that Western governments and investors have bought in to the environmentalist ethos (at least to some degree) and as a bandwagon effect forms, green holdings will look more attractive than conventional energy holdings.

The Bottom Line

The key is understanding Katusa’s GBOE formula. This shows that green energy is actually more profitable than oil. Smart investors who use this knowledge can make a fortune in the fast-growing green energy market.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: ‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Says Use This Investment Strategy To Make Millions Investing in Green Energy

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Sell in May and Go Away? Absolutely Not -- 2 Stocks You'll Want to Buy Instead

    Seasonality is a factor in the stock market, but it isn't a reason to abandon your long-term investment strategy.

  • Want Super-Safe Dividend Income in 2024? Invest in the Following 2 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks.

    These two stocks both have safe yields topping 8%.

  • Hungarian Group Inaugurates Green Hydrogen Production Project

    A Hungarian company that operates refineries and petrochemical plants, and runs service stations across Central and Eastern Europe, said it is set to begin commercial operation of a 10-MW green […]

  • PG&E, Edison, California Apply for $2 Billion US Grid Grant

    (Bloomberg) -- California energy agencies along with utility-owners PG&E Corp. and Edison International are applying for a $2 billion federal grant to improve the ability of the most-populous US state to hook up and deliver clean energy. Most Read from BloombergElon Wants His Money BackDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With L

  • Tesla Semi trucks in short supply for PepsiCo as its rivals use competing EV big rigs

    Key Tesla customer PepsiCo made initial payments for 100 Tesla Semis in 2017, intending to use the electric-truck fleet to haul its Cheetos, Lays potato chips and Pepsi soda pop to retailers. But according to the food-and-drinks maker and one of its executives with knowledge of the deal, PepsiCo was using only 36 of Teslas promised 100 electric trucks as of this month. The shortfall, which hasn't been previously disclosed, lays bare the challenges for Tesla as it seeks to become a high-volume player in the truck-manufacturing business.

  • Dubai’s Heavy Rains Throw Desert Haven Into Disarray

    Highways are littered with abandoned vehicles, and schools and some businesses have shut for the week. “It’s been bonkers.”

  • Mexico’s Sheinbaum Wants Debt-Laden State Oil Giant to Go Green

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s leading presidential candidate wants to revitalize the nation’s troubled state oil company with a new focus on clean energy. But first, Claudia Sheinbaum knows she has to fix Petroleos Mexicanos’ $106 billion debt problem.Most Read from BloombergTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemElon Wants His Money BackXi Orders China’s Biggest Military Reorganization Since 2015Nigeria’s Economy, Once Afric

  • Emirates and flydubai resume normal operations after Dubai floods

    Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates and sister airline flydubai have restored normal operations after heavy rains caused severe flooding across the United Arab Emirates earlier this week, the airlines said on Saturday. Emirates cancelled nearly 400 flights and delayed many more as a result of a record storm that hit the desert city of Dubai on Tuesday, said a statement released by the airline's president, Tim Clark. Due to the impact of the storm, the airline suspended check-in for passengers departing from Dubai and halted its transit operations through Dubai International Airport, a major global travel hub, leaving thousands of travellers stranded.

  • US power, tech companies lament snags in meeting AI energy needs

    U.S. electrical systems are not expanding fast enough to meet rapidly growing power needs of technology like Generative AI, prompting data center businesses to sometimes bypass utilities, executives said at an energy conference this week. Layers of regulations, citing and permitting processes, and frequent legal fights brought by environmental and community groups, have slowed new power projects from connecting to the grid, and posed a threat to profits by traditional power companies like regulated electric utilities. "Regulation and permitting within the United States is abysmal," Brad Stansberry, who leads the financial management practice for the power and utility industry at services firm KPMG, said at the AI: Powering the New Energy Era summit in Washington on Wednesday.

  • Taiwan’s surging energy prices are a warning for power-hungry American AI companies—and a boon for the biggest chip manufacturer

    TSMC beats expectations on earnings, but stock falls anyway because investors had the company “priced for perfection.”