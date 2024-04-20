‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Says Use This Investment Strategy To Make Millions Investing in Green Energy

©Robert Kiyosaki

There’s no denying it: The world is changing and green energy is becoming more important. But how can regular people make money by investing in green energy? According to financial guru Robert Kiyosaki, there’s a smart way to do so.

Check Out: 10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

Read Next: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Following are some tips on how to use an investment strategy to make millions investing in green energy.

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Measuring Green Energy Profits

According to Kiyosaki, the successful venture capitalist Marin Katusa came up with a new way to measure green energy called the “Green Energy Barrel of Oil Equivalent” or GBOE. Katusa says that this allows investors to directly compare the profits of green energy to traditional energy sources like oil.

Learn More: If You Bought $1K of Elon Musk’s Favorite Crypto 5 Years Ago, Here’s How Much You Would Have Now

Katusa’s Green Energy Investment Strategy

Katusa used his GBOE formula to show that green energy actually produces more energy for less money than oil. This makes green energy a better investment. Katusa has identified the best and most undervalued green energy companies in North America.

Kiyosaki’s Advice

Kiyosaki and his team are big fans of Katusa’s work. “Profit is the key to making real change happen. If you understand Katusa’s green energy investment strategies, you can make millions,” they wrote on the Rich Dad blog.

“I am surprised nobody has done this yet, but I am sure the folks at Goldman Sachs will read this report, repackage it as their own concept, and make billions from consolidating the undervalued green energy sector. They can apply the GBOEs (Green barrels of oil equivalent) concept and get bankers to accept the GBOEs on the balance sheet as their BOEs. That’s fine, I hope they do. I have already run all the numbers on the best and most undervalued green energy producers in North America. Once word gets out, the buyers will pay my subscribers and I premium prices for our holdings,” Kiyosaki quoted Katusa as writing of his GBOE holdings strategy.

Don’t Miss This Opportunity

Katusa’s investment fund is already full, but he has a newsletter called Katusa’s Resource Opportunities that shares his latest research and investment ideas. Kiyosaki encourages people to check it out, because the “green energy revolution is starting” and there’s still time to get in on the profits.

Story continues

A large constituent of Kiyosaki’s argument regarding green energy centers around the fact that Western governments and investors have bought in to the environmentalist ethos (at least to some degree) and as a bandwagon effect forms, green holdings will look more attractive than conventional energy holdings.

The Bottom Line

The key is understanding Katusa’s GBOE formula. This shows that green energy is actually more profitable than oil. Smart investors who use this knowledge can make a fortune in the fast-growing green energy market.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: ‘Rich Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki Says Use This Investment Strategy To Make Millions Investing in Green Energy