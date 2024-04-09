How Rich Is Your NFL Team?
The NFL is the richest sports league in the world, with revenue heading toward $20 billion thanks to TV deals that average $12 billion a year.
Thanks to revenue sharing across the league’s 32 teams, each franchise is worth at least $3.5 billion, according to Forbes’ ranking in 2023.
32. Cincinnati Bengals
Current Value: $3.5 billion
Revenue: $498 million
Operating Income: $104 million
31. Detroit Lions
Current Value: $3.6 billion
Revenue: $495 million
Operating Income: $51 million
30. Buffalo Bills
Current Value: $3.7 billion
Revenue: $503 million
Operating Income: $119 million
29. Arizona Cardinals
Current Value: $3.8 billion
Revenue: $500 million
Operating Income: $83 million
28. Jacksonville Jaguars
Current Value: $4 billion
Revenue: $517 million
Operating Income: $110 million
27. New Orleans Saints
Current Value: $4.08 billion
Revenue: $533 million
Operating Income: $66 million
26. Carolina Panthers
Current Value: $4.1 billion
Revenue: $530 million
Operating Income: $72 million
25. Los Angeles Chargers
Current Value: $4.15 billion
Revenue: $518 million
Operating Income: $65 million
24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Current Value: $4.2 billion
Revenue: $531 million
Operating Income: $64 million
23. Kansas City Chiefs
Current Value: $4.3 billion
Revenue: $540 million
Operating Income: $95 million
22. Indianapolis Colts
Current Value: $4.35 billion
Revenue: $545 million
Operating Income: $101 million
21. Tennessee Titans
Current Value: $4.4 billion
Revenue: $516 million
Operating Income: $85 million
20. Green Bay Packers
Current Value: $4.6 billion
Revenue: $577 million
Operating Income: $69 million
19. Cleveland Browns
Current Value: $4.62 billion
Revenue: $545 million
Operating Income: $104 million
18. Baltimore Ravens
Current Value: $4.63 billion
Revenue: $544 million
Operating Income: $108 million
17. Pittsburgh Steelers
Current Value: $4.63 billion
Revenue: $548 million
Operating Income: $96 million
16. Minnesota Vikings
Current Value: $4.65 billion
Revenue: $540 million
Operating Income: $99 million
15. Atlanta Falcons
Current Value: $4.7 billion
Revenue: $544 million
Operating Income: $159 million
14. Seattle Seahawks
Current Value: $5 billion
Revenue: $555 million
Operating Income: $89 million
13. Denver Broncos
Current Value: $5.1 billion
Revenue: $563 million
Operating Income: $103 million
12. Houston Texans
Current Value: $5.5 billion
Revenue: $605 million
Operating Income: $195 million
11. Miami Dolphins
Current Value: $5.7 billion
Revenue: $600 million
Operating Income: $111 million
10. Philadelphia Eagles
Current Value: $5.8 billion
Revenue: $598 million
Operating Income: $187 million
9. San Francisco 49ers
Current Value: $6 billion
Revenue: $622 million
Operating Income: $152 million
8. Washington Commanders
Current Value: $6.05 billion
Revenue: $545 million
Operating Income: $87 million
7. New York Jets
Current Value: $6.1 billion
Revenue: $560 million
Operating Income: $126 million
6. Las Vegas Raiders
Current Value: $6.2 billion
Revenue: $729 million
Operating Income: $72 million
5. Chicago Bears
Current Value: $6.3 billion
Revenue: $556 million
Operating Income: $203 million
4. New York Giants
Current Value: $6.8 billion
Revenue: $639 million
Operating Income: $216 million
3. Los Angeles Rams
Current Value: $6.9 billion
Revenue: $686 million
Operating Income: $125 million
2. New England Patriots
Current Value: $7 billion
Revenue: $684 million
Operating Income: $206 million
1. Dallas Cowboys
Current Value: $9 billion
Revenue: $1.14 billion
Operating Income: $504 million
George Malone contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: In order to discover how rich every NFL is, GOBankingRates used Forbes’ “NFL Team Values 2023” data to find the following factors for all 32 NFL teams; (1) revenue from the 2022-23 season; (2) operating income for the 2022-23 season; (3) current team value entering the 2023-24 season, and (4) the 1-year change in value from the start of the 2022-23 season to the start of the 2023-24 season. Only factor (3) was used to determine final rankings. All data was collected on and up to date as of Sept. 5, 2023.
