How Rich Is Your NFL Team?

Laura Beck
·4 min read
Erik Pendzich/REX / Shutterstock.com
Erik Pendzich/REX / Shutterstock.com

The NFL is the richest sports league in the world, with revenue heading toward $20 billion thanks to TV deals that average $12 billion a year.

Thanks to revenue sharing across the league’s 32 teams, each franchise is worth at least $3.5 billion, according to Forbes’ ranking in 2023.

How rich is your NFL team?

Ed Reinke/AP/REX / Shutterstock.com
Ed Reinke/AP/REX / Shutterstock.com

32. Cincinnati Bengals

  • Current Value: $3.5 billion

  • Revenue: $498 million

  • Operating Income: $104 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

31. Detroit Lions

  • Current Value: $3.6 billion

  • Revenue: $495 million

  • Operating Income: $51 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

30. Buffalo Bills

  • Current Value: $3.7 billion

  • Revenue: $503 million

  • Operating Income: $119 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

29. Arizona Cardinals

  • Current Value: $3.8 billion

  • Revenue: $500 million

  • Operating Income: $83 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

28. Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Current Value: $4 billion

  • Revenue: $517 million

  • Operating Income: $110 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

27. New Orleans Saints

  • Current Value: $4.08 billion

  • Revenue: $533 million

  • Operating Income: $66 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

26. Carolina Panthers

  • Current Value: $4.1 billion

  • Revenue: $530 million

  • Operating Income: $72 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

25. Los Angeles Chargers

  • Current Value: $4.15 billion

  • Revenue: $518 million

  • Operating Income: $65 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

24. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Current Value: $4.2 billion

  • Revenue: $531 million

  • Operating Income: $64 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

23. Kansas City Chiefs

  • Current Value: $4.3 billion

  • Revenue: $540 million

  • Operating Income: $95 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

22. Indianapolis Colts

  • Current Value: $4.35 billion

  • Revenue: $545 million

  • Operating Income: $101 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

21. Tennessee Titans

  • Current Value: $4.4 billion

  • Revenue: $516 million

  • Operating Income: $85 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

20. Green Bay Packers

  • Current Value: $4.6 billion

  • Revenue: $577 million

  • Operating Income: $69 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

19. Cleveland Browns

  • Current Value: $4.62 billion

  • Revenue: $545 million

  • Operating Income: $104 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

18. Baltimore Ravens

  • Current Value: $4.63 billion

  • Revenue: $544 million

  • Operating Income: $108 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Current Value: $4.63 billion

  • Revenue: $548 million

  • Operating Income: $96 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

16. Minnesota Vikings

  • Current Value: $4.65 billion

  • Revenue: $540 million

  • Operating Income: $99 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

15. Atlanta Falcons

  • Current Value: $4.7 billion

  • Revenue: $544 million

  • Operating Income: $159 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

14. Seattle Seahawks

  • Current Value: $5 billion

  • Revenue: $555 million

  • Operating Income: $89 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

13. Denver Broncos

  • Current Value: $5.1 billion

  • Revenue: $563 million

  • Operating Income: $103 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

12. Houston Texans

  • Current Value: $5.5 billion

  • Revenue: $605 million

  • Operating Income: $195 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

11. Miami Dolphins

  • Current Value: $5.7 billion

  • Revenue: $600 million

  • Operating Income: $111 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

10. Philadelphia Eagles

  • Current Value: $5.8 billion

  • Revenue: $598 million

  • Operating Income: $187 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

9. San Francisco 49ers

  • Current Value: $6 billion

  • Revenue: $622 million

  • Operating Income: $152 million

Anders Brownworth / Shutterstock.com
Anders Brownworth / Shutterstock.com

8. Washington Commanders

  • Current Value: $6.05 billion

  • Revenue: $545 million

  • Operating Income: $87 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

7. New York Jets

  • Current Value: $6.1 billion

  • Revenue: $560 million

  • Operating Income: $126 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

6. Las Vegas Raiders

  • Current Value: $6.2 billion

  • Revenue: $729 million

  • Operating Income: $72 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

5. Chicago Bears

  • Current Value: $6.3 billion

  • Revenue: $556 million

  • Operating Income: $203 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

4. New York Giants

  • Current Value: $6.8 billion

  • Revenue: $639 million

  • Operating Income: $216 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

3. Los Angeles Rams

  • Current Value: $6.9 billion

  • Revenue: $686 million

  • Operating Income: $125 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

2. New England Patriots

  • Current Value: $7 billion

  • Revenue: $684 million

  • Operating Income: $206 million

Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com
Jeff Bukowski / Shutterstock.com

1. Dallas Cowboys

  • Current Value: $9 billion

  • Revenue: $1.14 billion

  • Operating Income: $504 million

George Malone contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to discover how rich every NFL is, GOBankingRates used Forbes’ “NFL Team Values 2023” data to find the following factors for all 32 NFL teams; (1) revenue from the 2022-23 season; (2) operating income for the 2022-23 season; (3) current team value entering the 2023-24 season, and (4) the 1-year change in value from the start of the 2022-23 season to the start of the 2023-24 season. Only factor (3) was used to determine final rankings. All data was collected on and up to date as of Sept. 5, 2023.

