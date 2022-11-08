U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,815.75
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,865.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,022.75
    +8.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.60
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.63
    -0.16 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.20
    -4.30 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.17 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0015
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    +0.0580 (+1.40%)
     

  • Vix

    24.35
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1505
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.6240
    +0.0490 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,421.01
    -486.30 (-2.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.24
    -13.49 (-2.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,879.70
    +352.06 (+1.28%)
     

Rich Geruson, NexOptic Chairman, Announces Closing of $2.2 Million Private Placement

·6 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - NexOptic Technology Corp. ("NexOptic") (TSXV: NXO) (OTCQB: NXOPF) (FSE: E3O1) announces the closing of its non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") previously announced on October 21, 2022. The Placement consists of an aggregate of 39,564,053 Units generating gross proceeds of $2,225,477.98. Each Unit comprised one common share of the Company plus one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 per share for a period of 24 months from issuance, subject to accelerated exercise provisions such that if the closing price of the Company's common shares exceeds $0.25 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its discretion give notice of the acceleration of the warrants' term to a period of 30 days following such notice.

NexOptic Logo (CNW Group/NexOptic Technology Corp.)
NexOptic Logo (CNW Group/NexOptic Technology Corp.)

Aggregate finder's fees of $32,032.22 were paid in cash and a further 569,462 finder's warrants were issued on the same terms as the Warrants.

All securities issued in the Placement are subject to a hold period in Canada expiring on March 8, 2023. Additional restrictions may apply pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to U.S. investors.

Insider participation in the Placement includes $28,125 (500,000 Units) from Director, Stephen Petranek, $56,250 (1 million Units) from Director, Arch Meredith and $112,500 (2 million Units) from CEO, Paul McKenzie. The participation by insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements under MI 61-101. The Company relied on Section 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation requirement and Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirement of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Placement in so far as the Placement involved interested parties did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Proceeds from the Placement will be applied to ongoing commercialization of NexOptic's Aliis™ suite of artificial intelligence technologies including sophisticated ESG applications and advanced image, and video correction capabilities designed for a multitude of industries. In addition, net proceeds will be applied to further build patent protections for NexOptic's AI as well as for general working capital for NexOptic and its wholly owned Korean subsidiary, NexOptic Asia Corp.

NexOptic also reports that it intends to settle $330,000 in advances made to the Company by its CEO as well and $125,000 in debt owed to various parties through the issuance of 7,000,000 common shares total at a price of $0.065 per share (the "Settlement Shares"). The settlement indebtedness with the issuance of common shares will preserve NexOptic's funds for forward operations and is a separate transaction to the Placement. The Settlement Shares will not be accompanied by a warrant, are subject to a 6-month hold period, and completion of the settlement remains subject to the approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. Portions of the indebtedness is expected to be settled with members of NexOptic's management and will constitute a "related party transaction" as defined in MI 61-101. Such indebtedness does not comprise management fees and relates to advances made by certain parties towards the Company's ongoing expenses. The Settlement Shares will be subject to applicable resale restrictions under securities laws as well as a contractual resale restriction for a period of six months following issuance.

ALIIS™ in a Nutshell

Engineered for today and beyond, ALIIS™ (All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions) is a machine-learning AI suite providing significant energy savings, data compression and enhancements to images and videos everywhere from the edge to the cloud. Aliis enables faster shutter speeds, superior resolution and sharpness, reduced image-noise and motion-blur, and enhanced image color and detail. Aliis does all this while reducing media file size, making it ideal for the storage and streaming applications. Additionally, Aliis provides a fundamental "AI for AI" layer that supercharges downstream AI performance.

These patented and patent-pending solutions can be integrated with imaging devices such as smartphones, smart security cameras, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, automotive platforms, medical imaging technologies, DSLR cameras and more.
For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com/aliis

What You Need to Know About NexOptic

NexOptic is an innovative imaging AI company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with operations in Seoul, South Korea, offering world-leading patented and patent-pending AI solutions for energy savings, data compression and image and video enhancement known as ALIIS™. Aliis is engineered for today and for the metaverse and simultaneously influences the imaging and AI industries. NexOptic is a member of the Qualcomm® Advantage Network, a Preferred Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network, and a member of the Arm® AI Partner Program. For more information, visit www.nexoptic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans," "expects," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates," "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," "will be taken," "occur," or "be achieved." Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements respecting the Definitive Agreement, expectations regarding demand for REE, and the plans regarding exploration on the THOR Project. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in NexOptic's filings with Canadian securities regulators, that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NexOptic believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE NexOptic Technology Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/07/c0907.html

Recommended Stories

  • Unity Software Q3 Preview: Can Shares Find Relief?

    Year-to-date, it's been a challenging road for Unity Software shares, down more than 80% and coming nowhere near the general market's performance.

  • Tyson Foods CFO Arrested After Authorities Say He Fell Asleep in Wrong House

    John R. Tyson, 32, was found asleep in a women’s bed at her home in Fayetteville, Ark., Sunday morning, according to a preliminary arrest report.

  • Not just job cuts: Elon Musk eliminated Twitter's ‘Days of rest’ and work-from-home policies last week — pushing a '24/7' work culture hard. Here are 3 other investments the billionaire likes

    New boss. New rules.

  • Why ChargePoint, Blink Charging, and Enphase Energy Shares Plunged Today

    Higher interest rates and the prospect of a Republican Congress were enough to send these clean energy stocks lower.

  • Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip

    The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely

  • Meta reportedly to begin large-scale layoffs this week

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Garfinkle details a new report that Facebook parent company Meta is planning for major job cuts this week.

  • Vroom (VRM) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Vroom (VRM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8.47% and 16.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down 70% This Year

    After finishing in the black on Friday, markets started this week with additional gains – although year-to-date the S&P 500 has slipped back into the bear territory. The recent high volatility comes in the wake of the Fed’s interest rate hike last week, and the intention to keep rates high as it battles to curb inflation. It’s hard to tell where the markets are heading right now, but at least according to market expert Ed Yardeni, we’re already near the bottom of the bear market. Yardeni believe

  • 10 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 most undervalued stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now. Evercore ISI Analyst: “Post-Midterms Tend To Be Very Good For Stocks” On November 3, senior managing director at Evercore ISI, […]

  • Carvana Shares Plunge to Record Low as Used-Car Prices Fall Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Carvana Co. wiped out about half of its market value in just two trading sessions as the stock plunged to an all-time low on deepening gloom about used-car sales. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsTwitter Fires More Than 90% of Indi

  • Palantir stock falls after issuing revenue shortfall warning

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Palantir shares after warning of a potential revenue miss.

  • Breaking Down Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Before Earnings

    Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) third quarter earnings report on November 8 will be heavily covered with famed investor Warren Buffett controlling a significant stake in the company. Trading near its 52-week high of $77.13 seen in August, a strong Q3 report could help the stock reach new highs.

  • 3 Oil & Energy Stocks Still Poised for Growth

    Although Oil and Energy stocks have enjoyed impressive rallies throughout the year many stocks in the sector are still poised for growth. The sector is one of the few areas of the economy expected to see growth in fiscal year 2023.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    I own more than 40 stocks, but this one features my favorite combination of safety and growth potential.

  • Why Upstart Stock Is Falling Today

    With continued economic worries and quarterly earnings looming, investors are selling the lending platform's shares today.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Was Climbing Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were gaining today after the Southeast Asian gaming and e-commerce company got an analyst upgrade. In a note this morning, JPMorgan Chase analyst Ranjan Sharma lifted his rating on Sea from neutral to outperform and forecast "swift improvement" in its profitability. In its guidance back in August, management indicated it would try to stem its losses, saying, "In our efforts to adapt to increasing macro uncertainties, we are proactively shifting our strategies to further focus on efficiency and optimization for the long-term strength and profitability of the e-commerce business."

  • Why Palantir Stock Plummeted 11% Monday Morning

    The market is (usually) forward-looking -- but unfortunately for Palantir, that's not how things are working out today.

  • Why Nio Stock Plunged 38.7% in October but Is Bouncing Back

    Investors are turning hopeful ahead of the EV maker's third-quarter earnings as macro headwinds start to fade.

  • Why Generac's Stock Plummeted 34.9% in October

    Investors in Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), a leading manufacturer of generators and other power products, didn't have to wait until Halloween to get scared off last month. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Generac plunged 34.9% in October. With a former customer, Pink Energy, ending its relationship with Generac and filing for bankruptcy, the company foresees a less auspicious 2022 than it had previously expected.

  • Tesla Stock Succumbed to Elon Musk’s Latest Tweet. Investors Need to Watch Out.

    STOCK ALERT Tesla stock fell again Monday—and shares have dropped below a key level that suggests more downside could be ahead. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) is coming off a brutal Friday. The stock opened higher to start the new week—up 0.