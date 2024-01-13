‘How To Get Rich’ Host Ramit Sethi Says Scrap Your Budget — Focus on These 4 Numbers Instead

©Ramit Sethi

New York Times bestselling author and podcaster Ramit Sethi is no stranger to helping people manage their money. One thing that Sethi has stated is that budgeting can be ineffective and is sometimes not the best method to handle what you do with your income.

Here’s what Sethi says to focus on instead.

Recognize Budgets Aren’t Always Healthy

There has been discourse around the nature of budgeting. With social media, budgeting methods can be pushed onto viewers easily, and new ways to budget are popping up seemingly every day on TikTok and Instagram.

Some people have compared budgeting to dieting, with the nature of both of these actions involving sticking to a set plan and not straying off course.

Budget fads can come and go just as quickly as new, innovative diets that promise immediate weight loss.

Both budgeting and dieting are promised as ways to reach a goal, whether it be saving money or losing weight. Sadly, it is easy to stray from the predetermined path.

Sometimes It Doesn’t Work

It is important to acknowledge the negative effects that failing to stick to a budget can have on people and their emotional well-being. Additionally, budgets may not work for everyone because of the type of thinking budgeting calls for.

“[Budgets] look backwards instead of forwards,” wrote Sethi in a LinkedIn post.

While strict budgeting is focusing on taking all the money you have previously earned and allotting it to certain wants and needs, Sethi is more focused on taking the money that you have earned and paying it forward, investing in your future self.

“Play offense with your money, not defense,” Sethi wrote in his post.

Sethi’s Conscious Spending Plan

Sethi has provided four alternatives to budgeting in his “Conscious Spending Plan”, a simple way to divide funds that does not involve a strict budgeting plan.

1. Fixed Costs

According to Sethi, 50-60% of take home pay should be put toward fixed costs.

Fixed costs are constant costs that ensure stability and a roof over your head, and these things usually are required to pay each month.

Using Sethi’s spending plan, at least half of your monthly income should go to fixed costs: rent, mortgage, utilities and debt.

2. Investments

10% of your pay should go to investments.

Sethi specifically refers to investing 10% into a 401(k) and a Roth IRA. What investment you want to pursue is up to you after investing in your retirement.

Low-risk investments that can earn you money over long periods of time will be the most beneficial.

Though 10% of your income may not seem a lot of money to invest, over the years, this money can be invested properly to build wealth. Also, your money is automatically being safely put away for retirement.

3. Savings

5%-10% of take-home pay should go toward savings. Sethi catergorizes savings as vacations, saving up for a down payment on a house and emergency funds.

Though a vacation may not seem like a typical way to use your savings, it is important to recognize that vacations are a tangible way to reap the rewards of the money you have worked hard to earn.

The other items on this list, like a down payment on a house and emergency funds, are more obvious things that people should be saving for.

4. Guilt-Free Spending

In Sethi’s plan, 20-35% of your income goes toward the guilt-free spending category. This category includes drinks, dining out, clothes and shoes.

Guilt-free is the key term here. Oftentimes, those who are sticking to a tight budget feel guilt and discontent when they spend more than they meant to on unnecessary things, such as going out to eat with friends.

This particular spending category is meant to help people reduce guilt and enjoy time with family and friends without feeling bad that they are spending beyond their means.

With these 4 savings categories, Sethi believes people can save and spend with ease.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: ‘How To Get Rich’ Host Ramit Sethi Says Scrap Your Budget — Focus on These 4 Numbers Instead