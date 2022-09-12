U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,107.10
    +39.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,369.47
    +217.76 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,246.78
    +134.47 (+1.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,899.89
    +17.04 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.09
    +1.30 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.40
    +11.80 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    19.82
    +1.05 (+5.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0137
    +0.0091 (+0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3350
    +0.0140 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1700
    +0.0113 (+0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3690
    -0.1950 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,228.32
    +536.01 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.95
    +6.80 (+1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Rich Insights into the Glaucoma Clinical Trial Analysis Featuring 70+ Companies and Therapies | DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·10 min read
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
DelveInsight Business Research LLP

The number of clinical trials in glaucoma research has increased significantly over the past few years. With future innovative drug development where the aspect of personalized medicines is considered, an increasing phase transition success rate in glaucoma clinical trials could be seen. Pharmaceutical companies have begun looking development of sustained-release (SR) implants, which can routinely self-administer the active ingredient into the patients’ eyes.

New York, USA, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rich Insights into the Glaucoma Clinical Trial Analysis Featuring 70+ Companies and Therapies | DelveInsight

The number of clinical trials in glaucoma research has increased significantly over the past few years. With future innovative drug development where the aspect of personalized medicines is considered, an increasing phase transition success rate in glaucoma clinical trials could be seen. Pharmaceutical companies have begun looking development of sustained-release (SR) implants, which can routinely self-administer the active ingredient into the patients’ eyes.

DelveInsight’s 'Glaucoma Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline glaucoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the glaucoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Glaucoma Pipeline Report

  • DelveInsight’s glaucoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 60+ active players working to develop 70+ pipeline therapies for glaucoma treatment.

  • Key glaucoma companies such as Qlaris Bio, Inc., Nicox, Allysta Pharmaceutical, ONL Therapeutics, JeniVision, Inc., Ocular Therapeutix, Laboratoires Thea, Optifye Therapeutics, PolyActiva, Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V., pH Pharma, Santen Pharmaceutical, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Envisia Therapeutics, Tarsier Pharma, Ocular Therapeutix, Aerpio Therapeutics, Whitecap Biosciences, LLC, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, MediPrint Ophthalmics, Inc., Noveome Biotherapeutics, Novaliq GmbH, Western Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, GrayBug inc., Biozeus, Ocuphire Pharma, VISUS THERAPEUTICS, Eyevensys, Skye Bioscience inc, Eyebiotech limited, Stuart Therapeutics, Q BioMed Inc., TALLC Inc., Mitotech, Cloudbreak Pharmaceutical, Cellix Bio, Galimedix Therapeutics, Isarna Therapeutics, Ripple Therapeutics, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Arctic Vision,  HK inno.N, Avirmax Inc.,  and others are evaluating new drugs for glaucoma to improve the treatment landscape.

  • Promising glaucoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include QLS-101, NCX 470, H-1337, CKD-351, Visomitin, D930, GAL-101, CLX-OPH-56, CBT-007, TA-A002, VT-1041, LL-BMT1, Nyxol, PDP – 716, BZ371A, MAN-01, D565, K-232, ONL1204, AGN-193408, H-1337, WB007, AKB-9778, OTX-TIC, JV-GL1, OTX-TPa, ENV515-3, ANX007, T-4032, Bimatoprost PF, BTQ 1901 / BTQ 1902, PA5108, PRO-122, PHP-201, DE-126, POLAT-001, TRS01, ST266, RTC-1119, INM-088, IN-A010,  and others.

  • In August 2022, Alcon agreed to acquire Aerie Pharmaceuticals for about $770 million, betting its sprawling commercial presence can boost the uptake of the biotechnology company’s two glaucoma drugs. The Aerie Pharma acquisition brings Alcon two commercialized glaucoma products, as well as a pipeline of programs in various stages of development for other eye diseases. Alcon has been an active dealmaker, turning to M&A as a way to bolster its eye products portfolio and pipeline. Alcon will pay $15.25 for each share of Aerie, a 37% premium to the stock’s closing price.

  • In March 2022, Oculis S.A. and Accure Therapeutics announced a licensing agreement granting Oculis exclusive global rights to develop and commercialize ACT-01, a potentially disease-modifying therapy to protect and prevent damage to the optic nerve and retina. The agreement supports Oculis’s mission to become a global ophthalmology leader bringing breakthrough innovations to the top three segments of the market: retina, dry eye and glaucoma.

  • In February 2022, Ocular Therapeutix presented interim Phase I data for OTX-TIC, highlighting the product candidate’s ability to cause a clinically meaningful decrease in intraocular pressure (IOP) for six months or longer with a single implant in many subjects while preserving corneal health. The Company is actively enrolling its US-based Phase II prospective, multi-center, randomized, controlled clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of OTX-TIC for the treatment of patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

  • AM008 is a bioresorbable intracameral implant containing micronized travoprost that is injected into the anterior chamber of the eye with a target duration of drug delivery of four to six months. AM008 is in development for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. In a Phase I clinical trial, all cohorts experienced a mean reduction in IOP from a baseline of 7-11 mmHg with the onset of action as early as two days after insertion. Many subjects across the four cohorts demonstrated durability of activity of 6 months or longer with a single implant. Overall, no serious ocular adverse events were noted. AM008 is designed to directly address compliance issues by delivering travoprost over the course of several months with a single implant.

  • NCX 470 is a novel, potential best-in-class, nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin analog eye drop, designed to release bimatoprost and NO into the eye to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. NCX 470 is currently in two multi-regional Phase III clinical trials. NCX 470 is covered worldwide until 2029 under a composition of matter patent with potential extension up to 5 years in the US and EU and a formulation patent until 2039 in the US, EU, Japan and China.

  • Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) reported positive top-line results from its Phase III trial (CLR_16_33) for its investigational drug, PDP-716 ophthalmic suspension, for the treatment of open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The trial met its pre-specified primary endpoint, demonstrating that PDP-716 dosed once daily is equivalent to Alphagan P 0.1 percent dosed three times a day.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in glaucoma treatment drugs @ Glaucoma Pipeline Report

The glaucoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage glaucoma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the glaucoma clinical trial landscape.

Glaucoma Overview

Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that damage the optic nerve. The optic nerve transports images from the retina, a specialized light-sensitive tissue, to the brain, allowing us to see. Eye pressure contributes to the damage of the sensitive nerve fibers of the optic nerve in glaucoma. The exact glaucoma causes are still not known. Glaucoma symptoms and signs differ depending on the type and stage of the disease.

Glaucoma treatment for glaucoma is determined by the kind and severity of each condition. Glaucoma, in general, cannot be cured, although it can be managed.


Find out more about glaucoma treatment drugs @ Drugs for Glaucoma Treatment

A snapshot of the Glaucoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs

Company

Phase 

MoA

RoA

NCX 470

Nicox

Phase III

Nitric oxide donors

Ophthalmic

TRS01

Tarsier Pharma

Phase III

Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors; Prostaglandin F2 alpha agonists

Ophthalmic

STN1012600

Santen Pharmaceutical

Phase III

Prostaglandin E EP3 receptor agonists; Prostaglandin F2 alpha agonists

Ophthalmic

QLS-101

Qlaris Bio, Inc.

Phase II

KATP channel modulators

Ophthalmic

VVN-539

VivaVision Biotech

Phase II

Nitric oxide donors; Rho-associated kinase inhibitors

Ophthalmic

TO-O-1001

Theratocular Biotek Co.

Phase I/II

Rho-associated kinase inhibitors

Ophthalmic

AGN-193408

AbbVie

Phase I/II

NA

Ophthalmic

JV-GL1

JeniVision

Phase I/II

Protein kinase inhibitors

Ophthalmic

Visomitin

Mitotech

Phase I

Antioxidants; Electron transport chain complex protein modulators

Ophthalmic

ONL1204

ONL Therapeutics

Phase I

Apoptosis inhibitors; CD95 antigen inhibitors; Fas ligand protein modulators

Ophthalmic

MAN-01

Q BioMed

Preclinical

TIE-2 receptor modulators

Ophthalmic

Learn more about the emerging glaucoma pipeline therapies @ Glaucoma Clinical Trials

Glaucoma Therapeutics Assessment

The glaucoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of glaucoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Glaucoma Pipeline Report 

  • Coverage: Global

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

  • Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Parenteral, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Subcutaneous

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem cell, Vaccine

  • Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: KATP channel modulators, Nitric oxide donors, Protein kinase inhibitors, Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, Prostaglandin F2 alpha agonists, Antioxidants, Electron transport chain complex protein modulators, TIE-2 receptor modulators, Cannabinoid receptor agonists

  • Key Glaucoma Companies: Qlaris Bio, Inc., Nicox, Allysta Pharmaceutical, ONL Therapeutics, JeniVision, Inc., Ocular Therapeutix, Laboratoires Thea, Optifye Therapeutics, PolyActiva, Laboratorios Sophia S.A de C.V., pH Pharma, Santen Pharmaceutical, Peregrine Ophthalmic, Envisia Therapeutics, Tarsier Pharma, Ocular Therapeutix, Aerpio Therapeutics, Whitecap Biosciences, LLC, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, MediPrint Ophthalmics, Inc., Noveome Biotherapeutics, Novaliq GmbH, Western Therapeutics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, GrayBug inc., Biozeus, Ocuphire Pharma, VISUS THERAPEUTICS, Eyevensys, Skye Bioscience inc, Eyebiotech limited, Stuart Therapeutics, Q BioMed Inc., TALLC Inc., Mitotech, Cloudbreak Pharmaceutical, Cellix Bio, Galimedix Therapeutics, Isarna Therapeutics, Ripple Therapeutics, InMed Pharmaceuticals, Arctic Vision,  HK inno.N, Avirmax Inc., and others.

  • Key Glaucoma Pipeline Therapies: QLS-101, NCX 470, H-1337, CKD-351, Visomitin, D930, GAL-101, CLX-OPH-56, CBT-007, TA-A002, VT-1041, LL-BMT1, Nyxol, PDP – 716, BZ371A, MAN-01, D565, K-232, ONL1204, AGN-193408, H-1337, WB007, AKB-9778, OTX-TIC, JV-GL1, OTX-TPa, ENV515-3, ANX007, T-4032, Bimatoprost PF, BTQ 1901 / BTQ 1902, PA5108, PRO-122, PHP-201, DE-126, POLAT-001, TRS01, ST266, RTC-1119, INM-088, IN-A010,  and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for glaucoma treatment, visit @ Glaucoma Medications

Table of Contents

1.

Glaucoma Pipeline Report Introduction

2.

Glaucoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary

3.

Glaucoma Pipeline: Overview

4.

Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5.

Glaucoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics

6.

Glaucoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration)

7.

Glaucoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III)

7.1

NCX 470: Nicox

8.

Glaucoma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8.1

QLS-101: Qlaris Bio, Inc.

9.

Glaucoma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9.1

Visomitin: Mitotech

10.

Glaucoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

11.

Inactive Products in the Glaucoma Pipeline

12.

Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13.

Key Companies

14.

Key Products in the Glaucoma Pipeline

15.

Unmet Needs

16.

Market Drivers and Barriers

17.

Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18.

Analyst Views

19.

Appendix

For further information on the glaucoma pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Glaucoma Treatment Drugs

Related Reports

Glaucoma Market

Glaucoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key glaucoma companies including Novaliq GmbH, Kowa, D. Western Therapeutics Institute, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, among others.

Glaucoma Epidemiology Forecast

Glaucoma Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted glaucoma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Open Angle Glaucoma Market

Open Angle Glaucoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key open angle glaucoma companies, including AbbVie, PolyActiva, SALVAT, among others.

Open Angle Glaucoma Pipeline

Open Angle Glaucoma Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key open angle glaucoma companies, including AbbVie, PolyActiva, SALVAT, among others.

Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Market

Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key primary open angle glaucoma companies including Occular Therapeutics, Aerpio Therapeutics, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Pipeline

Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Pipeline Insight – 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key primary open angle glaucoma companies, including Occular Therapeutics, Aerpio Therapeutics, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Gene Therapy for Ocular Rare Disease Market | Congestive Heart Failure Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline | Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors Market | India Healthcare Outlook Report | Psychosis Market | Dental Lasers Market | Primary Immune Deficiency Market I Dyslipidemia Market | Lateral Epicondylitis Disease Market | Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market | Metrorrhagia Market | Global Messenger RNA-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems Market | US Healthcare Outlook Report | Mucinous Cystic Neoplasms Market | Hot Flashes Market | Varicose Veins - Market | Hemostats Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Breast Pumps Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market | Retinoblastoma Market | Venous Stenosis Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Substance Abuse Market | Insulin Glargine Biosimilar Insight | Interspinous Spacers Market | Anti-hypertension Market

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

Connect with us at LinkedIn 

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur  info@delveinsight.com  +1(919)321-6187  www.delveinsight.com


Recommended Stories

  • Clovis Oncology's Flagship Ovarian Cancer Drug Improves Progression-Free Survival As First-Line Maintenance

    Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CLVS) announced results from a subgroup analysis from the Phase 3 ATHENA trial evaluating Rubraca versus placebo in advanced ovarian cancer. The data showed that Rubraca as a first-line maintenance treatment improved progression-free survival (PFS) versus placebo across disease risk subgroups, including surgical outcome, response to first-line chemotherapy, and additional analyses in other subgroups. Patients who received Rubraca as maintenance therapy showed benefit

  • Bristol Myers Stock Jumps as U.S. Approves Psoriasis Drug. What It Means for the Sector.

    Late Friday, Bristol Myers Squibb (ticker: BMY) announced that the Food and Drug Administration had approved its oral plaque psoriasis treatment deucravacitinib, which will be marketed under the name Sotyktu. More surprising than the approval was the FDA’s decision not to require a so-called “black-boxed warning” on the drug’s label, which the agency uses when a drug carries significant safety risks. Investors had been concerned that similarities between TYK2 inhibitors and another class of drugs, known as Janus kinase inhibitors, which have been the subject of significant FDA safety concerns, would lead the agency to put a black box on Sotyktu.

  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Gets Nod for Rolvedon Injection

    Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) receives FDA approval for its drug candidate, Rolvedon (eflapergrastim), for treating chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

  • 3 Stocks Expecting Good News From the FDA

    Good news from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can send biotech stocks into the stratosphere. Patrick Bafuma (Mirati Therapeutics): One company that has to be champing at the bit to get FDA approval is Mirati Therapeutics, with its lead drug adagrasib.

  • TNXP: Phase 2 Long COVID Trial Underway…

    By David Bautz, PhD NASDAQ:TNXP READ THE FULL TNXP RESEARCH REPORT Business Update Phase 2 Trial of TNX-102 SL Initiated in Long COVID On August 22, 2022, Tonix (NASDAQ:TNXP) announced the initiation of the PREVAIL Phase 2 clinical trial of TNX-102 SL in patients with Long COVID ( NCT05472090 ), a heterogeneous condition that involves nociplastic pain following infection with and recovery from

  • Cannabis Company Tilray Just Made a Major Blunder

    A Tilray press release last week seems to have caused some dismay among Germany's drug regulators.

  • Bristol Myers Stock Surges After FDA Approves New Plaque Psoriasis Treatment; Amgen Slides

    "We believe Sotyktu is a breakthrough in the treatment of patients suffering from moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis," said Bristol Myers' chief medical officer Samit Hirawat.

  • Oppenheimer Says Biotech Stocks Look a Bit Brighter Right Now; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The biotech sector, like most sections of the market, took a sound beating in the year’s first half. Recently, however, the segment’s performance has improved, and that has helped the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) pull ahead of the NASDAQ (Up 13% over the past 3 months vs. the NASDAQ’s 3%). The Oppenheimer biotech team thinks there’s a simple explanation for this: “We believe that much of the recent outperformance has been driven by SMID caps, of which many have risen admirably in the past fe

  • Investors Bet Ketamine Treatment Will Revolutionize Mental-Health Care

    Hundreds of clinics specializing in ketamine treatment for depression and other mood disorders have popped up in the U.S. in recent years. WSJ visits one clinic, Nushama, to learn why some entrepreneurs are betting that demand for ketamine will continue to rise. Photo illustration: Laura Kammermann/WSJ

  • Losing Weight Is Losing Ground in the Stock Market

    Weight-loss and nutrition companies have lost half or more of their value in the past year despite expectations of a postpandemic boom.

  • Exelixis' XL092/ Atezolizumab Shows Encouraging Efficacy, Safety In Heavily Pretreated Cancer Patients

    Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ: EXEL) announced results from the dose-escalation stage of STELLAR-001, an ongoing phase 1b trial evaluating XL092 as a single agent and in combination with atezolizumab for locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The maximum tolerated dose was determined to be 120 mg, and the recommended dose for the expansion phase is 100 mg for both single-agent XL092 and XL092 in combination with atezolizumab. Tumor reduction was seen in 71% of patients receiving single-agent XL092

  • Seniors, Worried About Nursing Home Costs? Here Are Your Options

    Long-term care in residential facilities like nursing homes is a financial challenge for many. When dealing with a loved one who is disabled, elderly or ill, families often try every other kind of long-term care facility first. Because nursing homes … Continue reading → The post Nursing Home Costs: How You Can Cover Them appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sarepta (SRPT) Stock Up 76.8% in Three Months: Here's Why

    Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) is progressing with the development of its pipeline, which focuses on treating DMD. It expects to initiate a BLA filing for its DMD gene therapy by year-end

  • "I Might Judge You In My Head": Healthcare Providers Are Sharing Secrets From Their Jobs

    "I work in a dental office, and 99% of the time as soon as you let us know you haven’t been to the dentist in years, we automatically plan a deep cleaning. You go from $99 for a basic cleaning to $500–$1,000 for the deep cleaning."View Entire Post ›

  • U.S. COVID cases continue to decline, as Minnesota nurses stage 3-day walkout over pay and understaffing

    U.S. known cases of COVID are continuing to ease and now stand at their lowest level since early May, although the true tally is likely higher given how many people are testing at home, where the data are not being collected.

  • CP International at Spruce Meadows raises $124,280 to support heart health in Alberta

    The 12 clear rounds by riders in today's Canadian Pacific (CP) International raised $120,000 for the Libin Cardiovascular Institute of Alberta. Daniel Deusser jumped three clear rounds to win the $3 million CP International Grand Prix.

  • Brigitte Nielsen on raising a toddler at 59 and why she's 'totally embracing turning 60 next year'

    "Before I gave birth to her I did think, 'How am I going to do this? This is going to be exhausting,'" the "Rocky IV" star says of giving birth at 54.

  • Amgen says Lumakras cuts risk of lung cancer progression by 34%

    Amgen Inc's Lumakras pill reduced the risk of disease progression in patients with advanced lung cancer by 34% compared with chemotherapy in a clinical trial, the company said on Sunday. The company is also testing whether the drug could be effective against lung cancer earlier in the disease, and said last month a small study of Lumakras combined with immunotherapy found high rates of liver toxicity and that further study was needed. More detailed results from the 345-patient study, including median progression-free survival - the length of time until the cancer begins to worsen - will be presented on Monday at the annual meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) in Paris.

  • People who do this one thing every day have HALF the dementia risk than the rest of us

    The things to remember about dementia are that it is absolutely horrible for you and everyone around you; it’s a high probability; and when it comes to fighting it or avoiding it you are pretty much on your own. Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are currently killing 6.5 million people in the United States and devastating the lives of many times that when you count the patients’ friends and family. The National Institutes of Health reckons this number is likely to double in the next four decades.

  • Does a Revolutionary New ALS Drug Make This Biotech Stock a Buy Now?

    The FDA will most likely approve this company's first drug, but what comes next is more difficult to predict.