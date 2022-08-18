Rich Insights Into The Robust Metastatic Melanoma Clinical Trials Pipeline Analysis Featuring 75+ Companies DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

The prevalence of skin cancer has been rising since the past few years, which prompts at the growing demand for treatment options. The emergence of effective immunotherapies is boosting the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in late-stage of development include HUYABIO International, LLC., IO Biotech, Nektar Therapeutics, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Insight 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Metastatic Melanoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Metastatic Melanoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s metastatic melanoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for metastatic melanoma treatment.

Key metastatic melanoma companies such as Evaxion Biotech, InxMed, AiVita Biomedical, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Viralytics, Merck & Co., Neon Therapeutics, BioNTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Cytovation AS, Biocad, Apexigen, Checkmate Pharmaceutical, Nektar therapeutics, HUYABIO International, LLC., IO Biotech, Bristol Myers Squibb, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Zucero Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Tesaro, Inc., Ultimovacs ASA, Eucure (Beijing) Biopharma Co., Ltd, Incyte Corporation, Philogen S.p.A., Ascentage Pharma, Exelixis/Ipsen, NovoCure Ltd., Hoffman-La-Roche, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, BerGenBio ASA, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation, Novartis, Taizhou Hanzhong biomedical co. LTD, Scancell Ltd, BioMed Valley Discoveries, Inc., Nykode Therapeutics, Sapience Therapeutics, BeiGene, Immunocore, Achilles Therapeutics UK Limited, Vanquish Oncology, Syntrix Biosystems, Inc., TILT Biotherapeutics, PrimeVax Immuno-Oncology Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc., Galectin Therapeutics Inc, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbH, CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., Seagen Inc., Immutep, Regeneron pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune, IDEAYA Biosciences, PokeAcell, Ultimovacs ASA, Verastem, Inc., PACT Pharma, Actuate Therapeutics, Inc., and others are evaluating new drugs for metastatic melanoma to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising metastatic melanoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include EVX 01, IN 10018, AV MEL 1, Lifileucel, V937, NEO-PTC-01, Relatlimab, CyPep-1, HBI-8000, NKTR-214,CMP-001, IO102-IO103, EVX-01, APX005M, BCD-217, Dostarlimab, LXH254, Niraparib, BNT111, UV1, YH003, Retifanlimab, L19IL2+L19TNF, Pexa-Vec, APG-115, Cabozantinib, RO7247669, PV-10, BGB324, VB10.NEO, IMO-2125, ABI-007, HX008, BVD-523, IOV-4001, ST101, BGB-10188, DYP688, ATL001, PAC-1, IN10018, SX-682, TILT-123, PV-001-DC, CDX-301, TBX-3400, GR-MD-02, FHD-286, SD-101, MB-CART20.1, BMS-986249, SEA-CD40, LAG525, Fianlimab, ADP-TILIL7, Poke-101 , and others.

In July 2022, Obsidian Therapeutics , Inc. announced that the US FDA cleared an Investigational New Drug application for an MD Anderson-sponsored Phase I clinical study of OBX-115, Obsidian's lead engineered tumor infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy candidate. OBX-115 has been developed in collaboration with MD Anderson as part of an agreement announced in 2020. The planned first-in-human single-arm, open-label, Phase I study will evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy of OBX-115 as monotherapy in adult patients with metastatic melanoma who are relapsed or refractory to prior therapeutic regimens containing anti-PD-1 antibodies.

In July 2022 , Bristol Myers Squibb announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval of the fixed-dose combination of nivolumab and relatlimab for the first-line treatment of advanced (unresectable or metastatic) melanoma in adults and adolescents 12 years of age and older with tumor cell PD-L1 expression < 1%. The European Commission (EC), which has the authority to approve medicines for the European Union (EU), will now review the CHMP opinion.

Iovance held a successful pre-BLA meeting with the US FDA in late July 2022. The FDA provided favorable feedback on the clinical efficacy data from Cohorts 2 and 4 of the C-144-01 clinical trial, including duration of follow up, and the potency assay matrix. The FDA agreed the clinical and safety dataset was sufficient for BLA review. Iovance will commence a rolling BLA submission for lifileucel in metastatic melanoma this month and complete the submission during the fourth quarter.

In June 2022 , Immunocore Holdings Plc entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Sanofi. Under the agreement, Sanofi will evaluate its precisely PEGylated, engineered version of IL-2, SAR444245 , in combination with KIMMTRAK, Immunocore’s novel bispecific protein targeting gp100, in HLA-A*02:01 positive patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic skin cancers as part of Sanofi’s ongoing Phase I/II study.

In March 2022 , US FDA granted Fast Track designation to 7HP349 , 7Hill Pharma’s lead clinical-stage immunostimulant, in combination with a CTLA-4 inhibitor for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic malignant melanoma following treatment failure with a PD-1 inhibitor.

In March 2022, FDA approved Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Opdualag (nivolumab and relatlimab-rmbw) for use in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age or older with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. The drug is a fixed-dose combination of the LAG-3-blocking antibody relatlimab and the programmed death receptor-1 blocking antibody nivolumab.

In January 2022, Immunocore announced approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration of KIMMTRAK (tebentafusp-tebn) for the treatment of HLA-A*02:01-positive adult patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM). KIMMTRAK was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma by the FDA in February 2021.The approval was granted four weeks ahead of the assigned PDUFA date of February 23, 2022.

The metastatic melanoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage metastatic melanoma products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the metastatic melanoma pipeline landscape.

Metastatic Melanoma Overview

Melanoma is the third most frequent cutaneous cancer, following basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Melanoma is the fifth most prevalent cancer in men and the sixth most common malignancy in women. According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year metastatic melanoma survival rate for persons diagnosed with melanoma that has spread to adjacent lymph nodes is 66%.

The radiation from the UV rays is among the major metastatic melanoma causes. Fatigue, swollen or painful lymph nodes, weight loss, lack of appetite, difficulty breathing or a persistent cough, bone pain, migraines, seizures, and liver swelling are all metastatic melanoma symptoms. The doctor will perform a skin inspection during the melanoma diagnosis process. A biopsy would be required if they suspect the patient has skin cancer, a biopsy would be required.

A snapshot of the Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA HBI-8000 HUYABIO International, LLC. Phase III 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitor Oral IO102-IO103 IO Biotech Phase III Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants Subcutaneous CMP-001 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Phase II/III Immunostimulants; Toll-like receptor 9 agonists Intratumoral EVX-01 Evaxion Biosciences Phase II Immunostimulants Intramuscular APX005M Apexigen, Inc. Phase II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Apoptosis stimulants; CD40 antigen stimulants; Immunostimulants Intravenous BCD-217 Biocad Phase II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Cytotoxic T-lymphocyte antigen 4 inhibitors; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous Pixatimod Zucero Therapeutics Phase II Dendritic cell stimulants Intravenous Selinexor Karyopharm Therapeutics Phase II Exportin-1 protein inhibitors Oral Relatlimab Bristol-Myers Squibb Phase II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; CD223 antigen inhibitors; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous V937 Viralytics Phase II CD55 antigen inhibitors; Cell death stimulants; Intercellular adhesion molecule 1 antagonists VB10.NEO Nykode Therapeutics Phase I/II Immunostimulants Intramuscular RO7247669 Hoffmann-La Roche Phase I/II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; CD223 antigen inhibitors; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous NEO-PTC-01 BioNTech Phase I Immunologic cytotoxicity; Immunostimulants; T lymphocyte replacements Intravenous TILT-123 TILT Biotherapeutics Phase I Cell death stimulants; Immunologic cytotoxicity; Interleukin-2 expression stimulants; Tumour necrosis factor alpha stimulants Intratumoural AV MEL 1 AiVita Biomedical Phase I Immunostimulants Parenteral

Metastatic Melanoma Therapeutics Assessment

The metastatic melanoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of the metastatic melanoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Immunostimulants, Focal adhesion protein-tyrosine kinase inhibitors, PTK2 protein inhibitors, Immunologic cytotoxicity, T lymphocyte replacements, CD55 antigen inhibitors, Cell death stimulants, Intercellular adhesion molecule 1 antagonists, CXCR4 receptor antagonists, Mitogen activated protein kinase 3 inhibitors; Mitogen-activated protein kinase 1 inhibitors

Key Metastatic Melanoma Companies : Evaxion Biotech, InxMed, AiVita Biomedical, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Viralytics, Merck & Co., Neon Therapeutics, BioNTech, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Cytovation AS, Biocad, Apexigen, Checkmate Pharmaceutical, Nektar therapeutics, HUYABIO International, LLC., IO Biotech, Bristol Myers Squibb, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Zucero Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Tesaro, Inc., Ultimovacs ASA, Eucure (Beijing) Biopharma Co., Ltd, Incyte Corporation, Philogen S.p.A., Ascentage Pharma, Exelixis/Ipsen, NovoCure Ltd., Hoffman-La-Roche, Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, BerGenBio ASA, Idera Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation, Novartis, Taizhou Hanzhong biomedical co. LTD, Scancell Ltd, BioMed Valley Discoveries, Inc., Nykode Therapeutics, Sapience Therapeutics, BeiGene, Immunocore, Achilles Therapeutics UK Limited, Vanquish Oncology, Syntrix Biosystems, Inc., TILT Biotherapeutics, PrimeVax Immuno-Oncology Inc., Celldex Therapeutics, Taiga Biotechnologies, Inc., Galectin Therapeutics Inc, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., Miltenyi Biomedicine GmbH, CytomX Therapeutics, Inc., Seagen Inc., Immutep, Regeneron pharmaceuticals, Adaptimmune, IDEAYA Biosciences, PokeAcell, Ultimovacs ASA, Verastem, Inc., PACT Pharma, Actuate Therapeutics, Inc., and others

Key Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Therapies: EVX 01, IN 10018, AV MEL 1, Lifileucel, V937, NEO-PTC-01, Relatlimab, CyPep-1, HBI-8000, NKTR-214,CMP-001, IO102-IO103, EVX-01, APX005M, BCD-217, Dostarlimab, LXH254, Niraparib, BNT111, UV1, YH003, Retifanlimab, L19IL2+L19TNF, Pexa-Vec, APG-115, Cabozantinib, RO7247669, PV-10, BGB324, VB10.NEO, IMO-2125, ABI-007, HX008, BVD-523, IOV-4001, ST101, BGB-10188, DYP688, ATL001, PAC-1, IN10018, SX-682, TILT-123, PV-001-DC, CDX-301, TBX-3400, GR-MD-02, FHD-286, SD-101, MB-CART20.1, BMS-986249, SEA-CD40, LAG525, Fianlimab, ADP-TILIL7, Poke-101, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Therapeutics 6. Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 IO102-IO103: IO Biotech 8. Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Pixatimod: Zucero Therapeutics 9. Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 TILT-123: TILT Biotherapeutics 10. Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

