U.S. markets open in 3 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,763.75
    -40.75 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,448.00
    -310.00 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,653.25
    -109.00 (-0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,706.80
    -20.60 (-1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.96
    -2.34 (-2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.40
    -24.10 (-1.39%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    -0.41 (-2.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0029
    -0.0031 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.70
    +0.41 (+1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1846
    -0.0048 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.9540
    +1.5420 (+1.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,785.51
    +33.55 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.22
    +6.97 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.53
    -46.84 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.39
    +164.62 (+0.62%)
     

Richard Branson backs Lightyear as UK stock trading platform launches into Europe

Paul Sawers
·3 min read

Lightyear, a U.K. fintech startup that promises consumers commission-free trading on U.S. and European stocks, is officially extending into Europe from today.

To power the expansion, which will see Lightyear land in 19 new markets including the Baltics and much of Western Europe, London-based Lightyear has also raised $25 million in a seres A round of funding led by U.S. venture capital firm Lightspeed, with participation from other notable backers including Virgin Group, which counts Richard Branson as its sole shareholder. 

Trading stocks

Lightyear is one of several burgeoning stock trading companies to emerge on the scene, promising an easy inroad for the general public to invest their money in some of the world's biggest companies, from Apple and Alibaba, to Spotify and Tesla. On top of that, users can invest in what are known as exchange traded funds (ETFs), which are essentially investment funds.

Launching out of stealth initially in the U.K. last year, Lightyear has entered a space that includes local incumbents such as the well-funded Freetrade, not to mention long-established players on the other side of the Atlantic such as Robinhood, which canned its U.K. launch plans back in 2020.

Lightyear touts its big USP as being its business model, insofar as it doesn't charge account fees or commissions on any trades. Instead, it relies purely on foreign exchange fees -- but even then, it only charges 0.35% on conversions exceeding £3,000 ($3,500) per month. But once a user has converted, they then hold their money in a local currency account from which they continue to trade without incurring any extra fees on each trade that they make.

In many ways, this is similar to how other fintechs such as Wise (formerly TransferWise) works, allowing users to receive and pay money in multiple currencies without incurring exorbitant  fees. And this similarity is more than a coincidence, given that Lightyear is the handiwork of early Wise employees Martin Sokk and Mihkel Aamer, while Wise cofounder Taavet Hinrikus is also a Lightyear investor. 

Lightyear founders

Multiple Lightyears

Things could get a tiny bit confusing given the multitude of startups that have launched in recent years with the exact same name. There's another U.K.-based fintech called Lightyear, though it's focused on bookkeeping, while the heavily VC-backed Dutch startup called Lightyear is all about electric cars. And let's not forget about New York-based Lightyear, a telecom service procurement service.

But that interesting quirk aside, Lightyear (the stock trading one) likely has sufficient differentiators to stand out in what is a crowded field, with the promise of simplicity and transparency at its core. And less than a year after first launching to early U.K. users, it has now ramped up its potential user base by an order of magnitude.

Lightyear's expansion includes the following markets: Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia and Spain.

Recommended Stories

  • Digital Euro Would Be a Success Only If Widely Used, ECB Says

    The European Central Bank expects to complete its digital euro investigation phase in the autumn of 2023.

  • Burned Twitter deal bankers see silver lining in Musk's startups

    Wall Street's top investment banks that stand to lose lucrative fees from Elon Musk abandoning his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc hope the start-ups backed by the world's richest person will make up for the lost business. Musk has been one of Wall Street's biggest patrons, doling out nearly $500 million in fees to investment banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley since 2000, mostly for work on Tesla Inc, according to an estimate by Refinitiv.

  • Lloyds offers extra support to 2 million customers as cost rises hit hard

    Britain's biggest domestic lender Lloyds Banking Group contacted 2 million of its 26 million customers in May after identifying they could need extra support to cope with soaring food and energy prices and rising debt costs. The UK's largest mortgage provider outlined options including debt consolidation, household budget reviews and spending control tools to customers it felt could be caught in the crosshairs of an escalating cost of living crisis, a spokesperson told Reuters. The outreach to 1 in 13 of Lloyds' borrowers and account-holders by phone, email and text messages coincided with UK inflation hitting a 40-year high and offers insight into how banks are seeking to tackle financial woes before they spiral.

  • Analysis-Why Elon Musk's fight with Twitter could draw further SEC scrutiny

    Twitter Inc's fight with Elon Musk to enforce his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform could attract scrutiny from the U.S. securities regulator over whether Musk has misled the market during the course of the deal. Twitter on Tuesday asked a Delaware court to order the Tesla Inc boss and world's richest person to complete the merger, setting in motion what promises to be one of the biggest legal showdowns in Wall Street history. On Friday, Musk said he was terminating the deal because Twitter violated the agreement by failing to respond to requests for information regarding fake or spam accounts on the platform, which is fundamental to its business performance.

  • ‘July 13th will be the bottom’: Here’s why Jim Cramer believes that the market will soon bounce and have a ‘strong rally’ through late August

    Don’t get stuck on the sidelines. Bullish patterns are reappearing.

  • 1 Stock Split Stock to Buy Instead of GameStop

    The company will conduct a 4-for-1 stock split that will take effect on July 22. Although the move generated renewed interest in GameStop, it hardly constitutes a reason to buy its shares. Other companies that recently performed stock splits look like much better buys, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is one of them.

  • JPMorgan set to report second-quarter earnings ahead of Thursday opening

    JPMorgan is the latest of the big banks to report its quarterly earnings.

  • Better Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon, Alphabet, Tesla, or Shopify?

    Among Amazon, Alphabet, Tesla, and Shopify is one company that can confidently be bought hand over fist right now.

  • TSMC Hikes Outlook Yet Delays Spending as Uncertainty Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. raised its 2022 revenue forecast while warning it will trim spending on expansion by as much as 9% from initial projections, reflecting uncertainty about electronics demand in the face of a potential global recession.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst

  • Big banks are about to signal if we're heading into recession: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

  • Taiwan Semi Boosts Revenue Forecast After Topping Earnings Estimates

    FEATURE Strong demand from auto makers and consumer goods giants helped Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing raise revenue forecasts for the year and beat second-quarter earnings estimates. The world’s largest chip maker posted net income for the three months ended in June of $1.

  • Looking at Copper and Freeport-McMoRan, Everyone Is Ignoring a Huge Issue

    Every media outlet has written about the 'rapid demand destruction in commodities' but they are missing a key conclusion.

  • Social Security Benefits Could Rise by Double Digits

    The 10.5% estimated increase would be welcome news for retirees struggling to make ends meet. But it might come with unwelcome consequences, too.

  • Canada goes ‘nuclear’ with supersized 1% interest rate hike — will the Fed follow?

    Drastic times may call for drastic measures, but a similar hike here will be concerning for American borrowers.

  • Walmart doesn't want Canoo selling EVs to Amazon

    Walmart kicked off a deal with electric vehicle company Canoo on Tuesday to purchase 4,500 of its last-mile delivery vehicles. While the deal is not exclusive, it does prevent Canoo from making sales to Walmart's rival Amazon. Walmart's agreement to purchase up to 10,000 electric vans from startup-turned-SPAC Canoo includes a caveat blocking sales to Amazon, according to a regulatory filing first reported on by Bloomberg.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Buys 1 Million Unity Software Shares After IronSource Acquisition

    Unity Software stock slumped after the game development platform said it was acquiring IronSource for $4.4 billion.

  • FTSE closes in the red as US inflation hits new 40-year high

    Recession fears in the world's biggest economy deepen as prices jumped to 9.1% – the highest since 1981, piling pressure on the Fed to reign in inflation.

  • Taiwan Semi shares rise after earnings, sales beat forecasts

    Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. rose on Thursday after the third-party silicon wafer manufacturer reported forecast-beating earnings and sales in its June-ending quarter. Revenue rose to $18.16 billion from $13.29 billion in the year ago period. TSMC had estimated revenue between $17.6 billion and $18.2 billion.

  • Canoo Stock Soars As Startup Joins GM, Ford In Walmart Effort To Build EV Delivery Fleet

    Electric delivery vans are a big market opportunity, tapping two trends: vehicle electrification and online sales boom. Canoo stock soared.

  • Why Nio Shares Bounced Back Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been dropping this week, even starting today's session down another 3%. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, Nio stock was up 2.9% today. Two things that have been weighing on Nio shares this week have been new COVID-19 restrictions in several places in China and the company's update on its response to a recent short-seller report.