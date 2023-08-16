Richard D’Amore Bought 173% More Shares In Everbridge

Potential Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Richard D’Amore, recently bought US$246k worth of stock, paying US$22.39 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 173%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Everbridge Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors & Lead Director David Henshall made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$465k worth of shares at a price of US$23.24 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$23.52 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Everbridge share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 34.00k shares worth US$776k. But they sold 23.80k shares for US$769k. Overall, Everbridge insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Everbridge Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Everbridge insiders own about US$6.4m worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Everbridge Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Everbridge insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Everbridge has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

