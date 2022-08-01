U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,110.75
    -9.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,702.00
    -65.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,941.00
    -21.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.90
    -5.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.79
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.00
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.28
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0274
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    -0.0360 (-1.36%)
     

  • Vix

    22.84
    +1.51 (+7.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9970
    -0.6420 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,321.83
    +2.07 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.03
    -5.37 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,413.42
    -10.01 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.99
    -250.36 (-0.89%)
     

Richard D. Grinstead, DO, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·3 min read

EAST AMHERST, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard D. Grinstead, DO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Radiologist for his professional excellence in Interventional Radiology, acknowledging his work at Great Lakes Medical Imaging.

Since July 2020, Dr. Grinstead has served as a vascular and interventional radiologist with Great Lakes Medical Imaging. He provides highly specialized, image-guided treatment for various medical issues, including tumors and chronic pain. By utilizing advanced imaging technology, such as ultrasound, x-ray, CT, and MRI scanning, interventional radiologists provide treatment with pinpoint precision, without the need, in many cases, for open surgery. Such minimally invasive therapy typically means less pain and fewer medical complications.

Dr. Grinstead received his undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Pittsburgh, where he was a four-time Academic All-American student-athlete on the school's swimming and diving team. He graduated with honors in 2009 after receiving his Medical Degree from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine. He later completed his residency in Diagnostic Radiology at Arnett Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY, and his fellowship in Vascular and Interventional Radiology at the University of Rochester Medical Center, Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester, NY.

Dr. Grinstead is board certified in Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology by the American Osteopathic Board of Radiology. He is also associated with the American Osteopathic Association, the Society of Interventional Radiology, the Society of Interventional Oncology, the Radiology Society of North America, the American Roentgen Ray Society, the American Medical Association, and the Medical Society of the State of New York.

As part of his interventional radiology work, Dr. Grinstead maintains an affiliation with PainTheory. PainTheory is a healthcare consulting firm that partners with clinics, spinal cord stimulation, and uterine fibroid embolization experts to connect patients with proven, minimally invasive treatments to treat their chronic pain or fibroids.

A veteran of the United States Air Force, Dr. Grinstead also served five years as a flight surgeon and achieved the rank of Major. As part of his military service, he was stationed at Pope Air Force Base in Fort Bragg, NC, and completed a nine-month tour of duty in Afghanistan.

As a flight surgeon, Dr. Grinstead specialized in aerospace medicine and studied the impacts of changing altitude, air pressure, and temperature on patients. He served as primary care physician for pilots and special operations personnel on base. During his deployment, he also provided trauma care and coordinated the aeromedical evacuation of wounded service members.

On a personal note, Dr. Grinstead and his wife, Erin, have been married for six years. They have two children. He volunteers with his church's food pantry ministry and at his children's daycare facility in his spare time.

Dr. Grinstead would like to dedicate his special recognition to Joseph Ronsivalle, DO, and James Feretti, DO.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richard-d-grinstead-do-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301597382.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Recommended Stories

  • Trump Endorses ‘Eric’ In U.S. Senate Race In Missouri. But There Are 2 Erics.

    Both Republicans have claimed the former president's endorsement.

  • Kobe Bryant developed a relationship with the late Bill Russell

    As the old saying goes, greatness knows greatness.

  • Otonomy Shares Sink After Stopping Mid-Stage Tinnitus Study

    Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ: OTIC) has announced that the OTO-313 Phase 2 trial in tinnitus demonstrated no clinically meaningful benefit versus placebo for primary and secondary endpoints across all time points. The 153-subject study did show a higher response rate than placebo in a prospectively defined patient subgroup with tinnitus duration of fewer than six months (population studied in Phase 1/2 trial). The overall results do not support further development of OTO-313. Also Read: Otonomy Hearing L

  • FDA Slaps CRISPR Cousin With A Hold; Beam Therapeutics Stock Drops

    The Food and Drug Administration placed a cancer study from Beam Therapeutics on hold Monday, leading Beam stock to topple.

  • Avita Medical May Be the Hidden Gem of Biotech Stocks

    When a large patch of skin is injured or missing, surgeons often turn to a skin graft. A skin graft takes a device that looks like an apple peeler, removes a healthy patch of skin from a patient's body, and implants it onto the wounded area. Avita Medical wants to replace this older system with a simpler, more cost-effective procedure.

  • This Is the No. 1 Food That Spikes Your Stomach Cancer Risk, Experts Say

    Every year, doctors diagnose over 25,000 new cases of stomach cancer, the fifth most common type of cancer worldwide. And while many factors may increase your risk of being included in that number, experts say one of them is related to your diet. Read on to learn which type of food is linked with an increased risk of stomach cancer, and why limiting your intake could help bring that risk back down.READ THIS NEXT: This Popular Party Snack May Cause Colon Cancer, Experts Say. Certain factors can r

  • 3 Dental Supplies Stocks to Buy Amid Industry Headwinds

    Here we discuss three stocks from the Dental Supplies industry that are likely to create wealth for investors - BDX, PDCO and SDC.

  • David Hung's Nuvation to cut 30 jobs, end cancer drug program

    The company plans to launch a clinical trial of another drug in combination with a drug developed by its CEO's former company.

  • After FDA Hold, Nuvation Bio Stops NUV-422 Cancer Development Program

    Nuvation Bio Inc (NASDAQ: NUVB) will discontinue the clinical development of NUV-422 after an internal risk-benefit analysis factoring in feedback from the FDA in a partial clinical hold letter for monotherapy Phase 1/2 study and clinical hold letters for its combination Phase 1b/2 studies. The FDA verbally placed a partial clinical hold on the Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the company's NUV-422-02 study in June. At that time, the company had proactively paused enrollment of new patients fo

  • This Is the #1 Worst Costco Food Court Menu Item Right Now

    The Costco Food Court is home to the iconic hot dog, pizza, and chicken bake. It's gone through some changes recently—from the return of some beloved items to some sudden price hikes. But while it's common to flock to the line for some post-shopping fuel, the menu contains items that are higher in calories and saturated fats, potentially making it harder on your waistline.As tempting as these may seem, many of them haven't quite earned the reputation of being a healthy lunchtime selection when v

  • Fact check: Can your childhood smallpox vaccine protect against monkeypox?

    It has been suggested that a smallpox vaccination received decades ago can provide protection from monkeypox.

  • More people are catching coronavirus a second time, heightening long COVID risk, experts say

    Emerging evidence suggests that catching the coronavirus a second time can heighten long-term health risks.

  • Food programs with work requirements led more people to need mental health care

    Story at a glance The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is designed to help low-income families struggling with food insecurity. However, some states have tacked on work requirements to SNAP benefits, adding an additional hurdle to these populations struggling for food. For the first time, new research shows these work requirements are linked with more…

  • U.S. Would Gain Power to Negotiate Drug Prices Under Manchin-Schumer Bill

    The legislation would also cap out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries at $2,000 a year.

  • What Coffee Does to Your Brain

    The health benefits of coffee are a hotly debated topic these days. Some people talk about it being perfectly healthy, while others say there are health consequences to look out for.But what is the truth about these conversations? And when it comes to your brain and cognition specifically, how does coffee impact your health in these areas?We talked to a couple of expert dietitians to learn more about what coffee does to your brain. Read on, and for more healthy coffee tips, check out This Is The

  • Is Brown Rice Really Healthier Than White Rice?

    Dietitians break down if brown rice is healthier than white rice, and how to make your bowl extra nutritious no matter which option you choose.

  • Biden’s COVID ‘rebound’ after treatment with Paxlovid serves as a reminder that the antiviral can have that rare outcome

    President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 for a second straight day on Sunday, in what appears to be a rare case of 'rebound' following treatment with the antiviral Paxlovid.

  • This Man Lost More Than 200 Lbs. After He Realized He Couldn't Fit in the Car He Spent Months Restoring

    Colton Lowe lost weight through bariatric surgery and lifestyle changes

  • Immutep's Lung Cancer Candidate Shows Encouraging Efficacy As Second-Line Treatment

    Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) announced new interim data from 2nd line non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients (Part B) in the Phase 2 TACTI-002 trial. Part B evaluates Immutep's lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in 36 patients. Median overall survival (OS) was 9.7 months for those who received chemo-free therapy of efti in combination with pembrolizumab, comparable with the current standard

  • Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick

    It's been well over two years since the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic and we're all understandably exhausted and over it to the point that many have let their guard down or have become desensitized to the seriousness of the situation. But, COVID continues to spread around the world and many countries are currently experiencing a surge, including the United States where we've seen a large spike in cases. So why are so many people getting COVID right now? Dr. Tomi Mitchell,