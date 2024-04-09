Richard Dawkins Responds To Dawkoins On SOL Donations Made To Foundation — Volume Surges 100%

The meme coin Dawkoins (CRYPTO: DAW), named after renowned evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins, has witnessed its trading volume double following a recent price dip from its all-time high.

What Happened: This comes after Dawkins sent an appreciative email to Dawkoins, thanking the community for Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) based donations to his Richard Dawkins Foundation for Research and Science.’ The surge was directly linked to his email, which stated:

“I am writing to express my heartfelt thanks for your generous donation to the Richard Dawkins Foundation for Reason & Science in celebration of my birthday and the coining of the word ‘meme.’ I’m particularly touched by your contributions generated through your adept trading of Dawkoins.”





"When you plant a fertile meme in my mind you literally parasitize my brain, turning it into a vehicle for the meme's propagation in just the way that a virus may parasitize the genetic mechanism of a host cell." The Perfect Gene 1976 @RichardDawkins $DAW Community is strong... pic.twitter.com/DdGcDgUT7y — Dawkoins On Sol (@DawkoinsOnSol) April 8, 2024

The Richard Dawkins Foundation for Research and Science embraces donations through conventional payment methods, including cryptocurrency SOL. “At the heart of what we do at CFI is our ongoing commitment to work tirelessly for a secular society based on reason, science, freedom of inquiry, and humanist values,” the Foundation describes itself.

Why It Matters: Moon, a pseudonymous crypto analyst on the current state of Dawkoins, said, “When momentum comes back, the meme coin is currently amid a period of consolidation, and this can make an easy push."

The analyst shared optimism about the cryptocurrency’s potential for growth. “Should the present conditions persist, and investor sentiment remains bullish, Dawkoin could very well follow the trajectory of a 600% surge. If Dawkoins breaks out above its current resistance with significant volume, the path towards $0.0096 appears probable,” Moon added.

The creation of Dawkoins pays tribute to Dawkins’ contribution to cultural theory, particularly his work on the concept of the ‘meme.’ On his 83rd birthday, admirers introduced the meme coin as an homage to his work. Dawkins himself responded to the gesture on X.





😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2024

"To commemorate my birthday, and the coining of the word ‘meme,’ somebody has created a meme coin, the Dawkoin. I don't even know what that means, but it sounds intriguing."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was also tickled by Dawkins’ post.

Price Action:At the time of writing, DAW was trading at $0.00077 up 3.10% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

