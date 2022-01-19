Richard DeNapoli Celebrates Over Six Years of Success with Coral Gables Trust Company

South Florida Trust Company Provides Reliable Community Financial Services and Reaches over $2 Billion in Assets

MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard DeNapoli, J.D., LL.M., CFP®, has served as Chief Trust Officer & Fiduciary Counsel and Managing Director of Coral Gables Trust Company (CGTC) since 2015, marking more than six years of significant service to the community.

Headquartered in South Florida, CGTC is the largest private and independent trust company in the area. CGTC assists clients with assets valued from $500,000 to $50 million, making asset management accessible to a wide range of community members. Estate and financial planning, investment management, and Special Needs Trusts are just a few of the services provided by the company. CGTC currently manages over 2 billion in assets.

DeNapoli brings over 20 years of experience to his role. He served as an Assistant State Attorney in Orange County before launching a successful solo law practice with a focus on real estate and estate planning. DeNapoli later earned an LL.M. in Estate Planning and served as Northern Trust Company's Trust and Investment Officer for five years. From 2007 to 2013, he served as Florida's Real Estate Commissioner after being appointed both times by Florida's Governor and confirmed by the Florida Senate. DeNapoli also spent time as the Vice-President of a Florida Trust Company in Tampa before joining CGTC in 2015.

DeNapoli has been featured in many seminars and educational panels throughout the South Florida community about how to make smart investments with their money in both stocks and real estate. He has been quoted in Miami Today, Mansion Global, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, and Palm Beach Society Magazine. Recently, DeNapoli's financial advice on the current market and legislative environment in regard to stocks, real estate, and other valuable assets was featured in Florida Banking Magazine's July 2021 issue. He provided insights on helping clients navigate the financial challenges in the current market and legislative environment.

Key insights included:

Diversification in stock portfolios as opposed to high-risk trends such as "meme stocks" and cryptocurrency.

Consideration of value stocks and their success in 2021.

How the Biden administration may attempt cutbacks and discontinuation of many discounting techniques, ending capital gains more than $500,000.

How the Biden administration may attempt an increase in the estate tax rate.

How the Biden administration may attempt to raise capital gains and dividend taxes.

CGTC has kept a close eye on the volatile market, where stocks plunged by 33.9% in February and March of 2020 but increased by 118 percent by September of 2021. As Floridians continue to monitor the market and investment advice, DeNapoli and CGTC will guide the area with knowledgeable contributions to the community. Goral Gables Trust Company via Richard DeNapoli is responsible for this press release.

For more information, contact Richard DeNapoli at CGTC:

Direct: (786) 497-1216

Fax: (786) 955-2198

Email: rdenapoli@cgtrust.com

