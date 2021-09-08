U.S. markets closed

Richard E.B. Larew, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·3 min read

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard E.B. Larew, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Doctor for his four decades of exceptional work in the field of Internal Medicine.

As a general Internal Medicine Practitioner, Dr. Larew provides diagnosis and treatment for chronic medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol, as well as acute medical conditions, such as upper respiratory infections, asthma, abdominal pain, urinary tract infections, and musculoskeletal problems. He sees patients both at Mercy Hospital, and at his office, Larew Internal Medicine, in addition to providing travel medicine consultations and services.

Dr. Larew received his Bachelor of Science with Honors in Botany from the University of Iowa in 1978. He next graduated from Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine in 1982 with his Medical Degree. Then, he completed an internship and a residency in Internal Medicine at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).

As an Internist, he manages straightforward and complex diseases, providing comprehensive care for each patient's individual needs. He sees you when you are sick, and can diagnose your problem to help you get better. He can also see you for your routine exams, adult immunizations, and cancer screenings. Working together, he will help you plan for your own health longevity.

At his concierge medical practice, Dr. Larew is happy to welcome new patients seeking prompt caring attention and a connection with a physician they trust. His practice offers a small patient panel, allowing time for unhurried visits, same-day appointments for acute illness, and personal admittance at Iowa City Mercy Hospital if need be. Other patient benefits include travel medicine consultations, telemedicine, and an ongoing virtual education series for patients and the community, with a strong focus on preventative medicine for long-term health and wellness. Consultation is available by phone, allowing patients to reach him directly on his cell phone for immediate guidance. This has been shown to directly reduce the need for emergency room visits.

Previous work experience includes Harwood Medical Clinic in Milwaukee (1985-1989), Arnett Clinic in West Lafayette, Indiana (1989-1990), and Towncrest Internal Medicine (1990-2019). In 2019, Dr. Larew worked with SpecialDocs Consultants to launch the first concierge medicine practice in Iowa City and Eastern Iowa.

He is proud to offer deeply personalized care inspired by the unshakable bond between doctors and patients. His philosophy is to "provide the best care to every single person who walks in the door, and treat every patient with the utmost respect." He believes that "Being available to my patients and offering them all the time they need to address each question and concern is undoubtedly the greatest benefit of concierge medicine."

On a personal note, Dr. Larew has been married to his wife Dr. Ann Larew for 41 years, and they have six children together. Dr. Larew has served as the Boys' Soccer Coach for Regina High School for 22 years.

For more information, please visit www.larewinternalmedicine.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richard-eb-larew-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301370842.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

