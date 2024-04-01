Richard Goodwin Buys 57% More Goodwin Shares

Investors who take an interest in Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) should definitely note that insider Richard Goodwin recently paid UK£54.35 per share to buy UK£290k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 57%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Check out our latest analysis for Goodwin

Goodwin Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by insider Richard Goodwin was not the only time they bought Goodwin shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of UK£633k worth of shares at a price of UK£46.15 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£54.00. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid UK£2.4m for 51.24k shares. But they sold 14.24k shares for UK£744k. In total, Goodwin insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Goodwin is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Goodwin

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 11% of Goodwin shares, worth about UK£43m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Goodwin Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Goodwin shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can access this interactive graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow for free.

Story continues

Of course Goodwin may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.