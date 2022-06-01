U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

Richard Hourigan, Inc. Identified as One of the Key Players in the Global Corrosion Detection Market

·2 min read

BEAR, Del., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH has made a brilliant attempt to analyze the global Corrosion Detectors market elaborately and meticulously in its latest report. All the market forecasts presented in the report are authentic and reliable.

Richard Hourigan was named as one of the top eleven providers of Corrosion Detection products in the world.
http://energysiren.co.ke/2021/12/22/global-corrosion-detectors-market-research-report-2021/

The Corrosion Detectors market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

We provide Corrosion Coupon Racks in PVC Schl 80, Black Iron, and 304 SS materials of construction; Premade Standard Corrosion Coupons, Custom Made Corrosion Coupons made to order, Online Corrosion Monitoring Systems, A full Analytical Laboratory for Corrosion Analyses, and Chemical Corrosion Inhibitors.

Here is a hyperlink for more information on the corrosion products that we provide:
https://www.richardhouriganinc.com/sunshop/catalog/corrosion-monitoring.html

Richard Hourigan, Inc. now provides a Customer Rewards Program on all purchases made through our online store. You earn points on each purchase made that are redeemable for cash discounts against future purchases by returning customers.

Dick Hourigan is a retired US Army Lieutenant Colonel, a former member of the Board of Directors of the Association of Water Technologies (AWT), and a degreed analytical chemist who has been in the water treatment business since 1973. Dick obtained his degree in Chemistry from Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois in 1968 and has worked in water treatment or in wastewater treatment since January of 1973.

Richard Hourigan, Inc., dba TheWaterTreatmentStore.com, is a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB), and a member of the Delaware Better Business Bureau with an A+ Rating.

Contact: Dick Hourigan
Tel/Fax: 877-792-8376 (USA only), Tel: 815-751-8131 (Globally)
Email: 337254@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richard-hourigan-inc-identified-as-one-of-the-key-players-in-the-global-corrosion-detection-market-301557953.html

SOURCE Richard Hourigan, Inc.

