Richard S. Isaacs, MD, FACS Joins California Northstate University as the Dean of the College of Medicine

ELK GROVE, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California Northstate University is excited to announce that Richard S. Isaacs, MD, FACS is the new Dean of the College of Medicine and Vice President of Medical Affairs. Dr. Isaacs is an industry leader, having been named by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare and one of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives for several years. As the chief academic officer of the College of Medicine, Dr. Isaacs will utilize his extraordinary leadership experience to enhance the academic, cultural, and clinical environments of California Northstate University. Dr. Isaacs will start on June 1, 2023, and his duties will also include a professorship within the College.

"Dr. Isaacs' vast experience and accolades as a leader, a professor, and a clinician will greatly benefit his new role as Dean of the College of Medicine," said Dr. Cheung, President of California Northstate University. "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Isaacs to California Northstate University, and we are confident that under his leadership, the College of Medicine will see tremendous growth and success."

Over the next couple of months, Dr. Isaacs will be transitioning from his current role as the CEO and Executive Director of The Permanente Medical Group; President and CEO of Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group and Co-CEO of The Permanente Federation LLC. Dr. Isaacs currently serves on the board of directors for the Alliance of Community Health Plans, the American Medical Group Association, and the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine. He also has served as a clinical professor of otolaryngology at UC Davis School of Medicine, Drexel University College of Medicine, and California Northstate University College of Medicine.

"I am thrilled to contribute to advancing medical education at California Northstate University College of Medicine," said Dr. Isaacs. "The institution is dedicated to excellence, as evidenced by their legacy and history of highly esteemed pharmacy, nursing, research, health care ancillary, and undergraduate programs. I aim to build this level of excellence in medical education. The mission to establish a strong pool of physicians to address the expanding health requirements of our country is admirable. Finally, I am excited to help shape the future physician workforce and advance the development of a top-tier medical center in the region."

Born and raised in Detroit, Dr. Isaacs received his bachelor's degree from the University of Michigan and his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit. He completed his otolaryngology-head and neck surgery training in New York at the Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital; New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center; and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and subsequently, his surgical fellowship in head and neck oncologic and skull base surgery at UC Davis.

Dr. Isaacs is board certified in otolaryngology with advanced certification in head and neck oncologic and microvascular / skull base surgery. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

For more information about California Northstate University, please visit www.cnsu.edu.

California Northstate University was founded in the Sacramento region in 2007 to advance the science and art of healthcare. California Northstate University is dedicated to educating, developing, and training individuals to provide competent, patient-centered care. Since its inception, California Northstate University has continued to expand to meet the growing needs to the community. Today, California Northstate University has approximately 1,500 combined students and employees in six colleges, including College of Dental Medicine, College of Health Sciences, College of Graduate Studies, College of Medicine, College of Pharmacy, and College of Psychology. To learn more, please visit www.cnsu.edu.

