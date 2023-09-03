Richard MacKay Bought 35% More Shares In Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Chairman of the Board & Chairman of the Advisory Board, Richard MacKay, recently bought a whopping CA$1.2m worth of stock, at a price of CA$0.28. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 35%, which is definitely great to see.

Check out our latest analysis for Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Richard MacKay is the biggest insider purchase of Valeo Pharma shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$0.32. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Valeo Pharma insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of Valeo Pharma

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Valeo Pharma insiders own 24% of the company, worth about CA$7.6m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Valeo Pharma Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Valeo Pharma shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Valeo Pharma has 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Story continues

But note: Valeo Pharma may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.