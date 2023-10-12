Richard Massey Bought 3.8% More Shares In Alight

Investors who take an interest in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Richard Massey, recently paid US$6.45 per share to buy US$322k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 3.8%.

Alight Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Director Richard Massey was not their only acquisition of Alight shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of US$841k worth of shares at a price of US$8.41 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$7.03). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Richard Massey was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Richard Massey bought 250.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$7.91. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Alight

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Alight insiders own 4.2% of the company, currently worth about US$165m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alight Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Alight. Looks promising! Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Alight, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

