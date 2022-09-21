U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

UPDATE -- Richard Misiano joins BUCKLER Securities LLC as Chief Executive Officer

BUCKLER Securities LLC; ARMOUR Capital Management LP
BUCKLER Securities LLC; ARMOUR Capital Management LP
BUCKLER Securities LLC; ARMOUR Capital Management LP

VERO BEACH, Fla. and GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BUCKLER Securities LLC (“BUCKLER”) is pleased to announce that Richard Misiano has joined as Chief Executive Officer, effective as of October 1, 2022. 

About Richard Misiano

Mr. Misiano has over 30 years of Wall Street finance experience and was most recently the Head of Capital Markets and Prime Brokerage at Mirae Asset Securities LLC. Prior to joining Mirae, Mr. Misiano was Managing Director of Global Fixed Income Finance and Repo at the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Financial Services LLC. From 2005 to 2011, Mr. Misiano managed Global Fixed Income Financing and Repo at ING Financial Markets and ING Bank, NV. Mr. Misiano’s educational background includes an MBA from the Long Island University Roth Graduate School of Business, and a B.A. from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

About BUCKLER

BUCKLER is a Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority registered broker-dealer that specializes in providing long and short-term liquidity solutions. As a repo dealer, BUCKLER provides its clients with financing for mortgage backed, agency, treasury, and corporate securities. In addition, as a netting member of the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation approved to trade and clear General Collateral Finance repo, BUCKLER can help mitigate risk and source the most liquid collateral available through diverse counterparties. BUCKLER also offers trading and investment banking services, with expertise in the underwriting of public offerings and private placements. As of the end of August 2022, BUCKLER has $107.8 million of net capital.

BUCKLER Securities is majority owned by ARMOUR Capital Management LP (“ACM”), a Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) registered investment adviser (“RIA”) and a Delaware limited partnership that commenced its management business in 2009. As of June 30, 2022, it managed approximately $7.3 billion in assets, including for the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) listed company, ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC. (NYSE: ARR). ACM has 23 employees, plus the additional 11 employees at BUCKLER Securities LLC, and is based in Vero Beach, FL.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Interested parties may find additional information regarding BUCKLER on the website www.bucklerllc.com, or by directing requests to: BUCKLER Securities LLC., 3001 Ocean Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963.

Additional Contact:

 

BUCKLER Securities LLC

  

  

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.

Mark R. Gruber

 

 

ARMOUR Capital Management LLC

5 Greenwich Office Park

 

 

James R. Mountain

Suite 450

 

 

3001 Ocean Drive

Greenwich, CT 06831

 

 

Suite 201

203-633-2225 

 

 

Vero Beach, Florida 32963

info@bucklerllc.com

 

 

772-617-4340

                        

                                                


