Richard Parris Spends UK£40k Buying Sabien Technology Group Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Richard Parris, a Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) insider, recently shelled out UK£40k to buy stock, at UK£0.08 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 11%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sabien Technology Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Richard Parris was the biggest purchase of Sabien Technology Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of UK£0.092. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Richard Parris bought a total of 600.00k shares over the year at an average price of UK£0.089. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Sabien Technology Group

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Sabien Technology Group insiders own about UK£514k worth of shares. That equates to 24% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Sabien Technology Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Sabien Technology Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Sabien Technology Group (of which 3 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

