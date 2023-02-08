U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,136.94
    -27.06 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.36
    -77.33 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,984.92
    -128.87 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,958.16
    -14.45 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.33
    +0.19 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,884.30
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.16 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0725
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    +0.0090 (+0.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2070
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4750
    +0.4030 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,924.55
    -22.86 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    529.18
    -7.72 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,897.49
    +32.78 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Richard Susskind and Mark A. Cohen to Deliver 2023 “Keynote” on Legal Transformation

Unitedlex Corporation
·4 min read

UnitedLex to moderate this industry-shaping event

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedLex, a leading data and professional services company for legal, today announced an event bringing together two global thought leaders, Richard Susskind and Mark A. Cohen, for an in-depth, interactive analysis of the changes affecting business, society, and the legal industry. Moderated by Anusia Gillespie, SVP of Enterprise, UnitedLex, the event on February 15th will focus on the transformation of legal services with practical guidance on how these challenges can be turned into opportunities.

“This is the 2023 ‘keynote session’ for the entire legal industry,” describes Gillespie.

According to Gartner research, only 19% of legal departments are prepared for a world that is becoming increasingly digitized. Leading General Counsel are acutely aware of the heightened urgency to modernize, as reflected in the swaths of pre-registered in-house teams. Addressing both the technical and cultural aspects of complex legal systems, The Transformation of Legal: Technology, Data, and Human Adaptation will examine these interrelated components of digital transformation.

“The great challenge for the next generation of legal professionals is to design and build the processes and systems that will replace our old ways of working. The question we should ask is not, ‘what is the future of lawyers?’ but ‘how in the future will we solve the problems to which historically lawyers have been our best answer?” suggests Susskind.

UnitedLex is part of the solution and an example of legal transformation, having built a vertically integrated, multidisciplinary workforce with wide-ranging domain expertise – combining law, data, computer science, design thinking, financial acumen, process, and technology – in a corporate structure with the capital needed to deliver self-funding economic models, a critical feature for legal teams required to do more with less.

With the outcome-oriented and data-driven future of legal available, UnitedLex is investing in the thought leadership required to energize and position legal teams to meet the macroeconomic mandate for 2023.

“Generative AI, data analytics, robotics, the metaverse, and other platforms are business and social tools, not ’legal tech.’ They will quickly become a widely utilized, accepted, and integral part of business and society. This will put pressure on the legal function to shift from defense to offense. Rather than creating reasons to restrict their use, legal will be encouraged by business, government, and social advocates to focus on leveraging them to help create scalable solutions to a wide array of challenges. This will happen sooner than most lawyers think,” said Cohen.

Key topics include:

  • The New Legal Landscape: ChatGPT, Data Insights, and Human Adaptation

  • Tomorrow’s Lawyers: New Law Jobs for the 20s

  • Why Stagnation is Not an Option

  • The Truth about Innovation and the Impact of Lawtech Startups

To learn more and register click here.

Professor Richard Susskind OBE is the long-standing President of the Society for Computers and Law and is Technology Adviser to the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales. For over 40 years, he has specialized as an expert in the future of professional services with an emphasis on legal technology. Susskind is the author of numerous bestselling books on the future of the legal industry. The highly anticipated 3rd edition of Tomorrow’s Lawyers launches this month. His work has been translated into 18 languages, and he has been invited to speak in over 60 countries. In the 1980s, Richard wrote his PhD on AI and the law, and co-developed the world’s first commercial AI system for lawyers.

Mark A. Cohen is a regular Forbes contributor, Economist legal and business moderator, Distinguished Scholar at the Singapore Academy of Law, and Founder of Legal Mosaic. He is also a Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of the Digital Legal Exchange, a global forum focused on extracting the latent potential of the legal function by aligning it with business. Drawing from his illustrious career as a practicing lawyer, federally-appointed Receiver of an international business, and entrepreneur, Cohen’s views on the modernization of the legal profession are unparalleled. He is an international keynote speaker and has served as Distinguished Fellow at several leading global law and business schools including Georgetown, Northwestern, and IE, among others.

About UnitedLex
UnitedLex is a data and professional services company delivering outcomes that create value for high-performing law firms and corporate legal departments in the areas of digital litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations. Founded in 2006 with a mission to push the boundaries of legal innovation, we provide solutions that enable measurable performance improvement, risk mitigation, revenue gain, cost reduction, and digital business synergy. Our team of 3,000+ legal, data, and technology professionals supports our clients from operational centers around the world.

Media Inquiries
Susan Hammann
Director of Strategic Communications
press@unitedlex.com


Recommended Stories

  • The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages

    If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.

  • Illumina fights EU order to divest Grail

    U.S. life science company Illumina on Wednesday took its case to senior EU and national antitrust officials at a closed hearing to argue against an EU antitrust order that it divests cancer detection test maker Grail Inc. Illumina had completed a takeover of Grail in August 2021, without securing European Union regulatory approval. The European Commission ordered Illumina in December to unwind the deal, three months after it had blocked the merger on concerns the deal would stifle innovation.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks it will replace—and it’s not good news for data entry professionals or reporters

    The bot said jobs have already been lost to A.I. and that trend will continue -but ChatGPT does think it will have a "net positive" impact on employment.

  • ‘I really need help.’ I have $580K in retirement savings, but can’t find a financial adviser because the ones I spoke to want clients to be richer than me. What should I do?

    Question: I’m in Maryland and could use a financial planner for my Roth IRA and my TSP [a retirement savings plan for government employees] to make investment suggestions and help manage my funds to improve returns. My Roth IRA is about $80,000 and I really need help finding the right investments to grow this account in this terrible environment. “Not all financial planners require a minimum number of assets to work with you,” says certified financial planner Jonathan Grannick of Wonder Wealth.

  • The Avoidable Retirement Mistake That Empty Nesters Make

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia Survived a Year of Sanctions by Investing as Never Before

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is seeking to spend its way out of the self-inflicted economic crisis that threatened to deliver the deepest recession of President Vladimir Putin’s more than two-decade rule.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsPowell Says Further

  • FedEx appeals after final judgment made in case with $366M verdict

    The District Court judge issued his court's final judgment in the case of Jennifer Harris versus her former employer, FedEx — and it’s not what the delivery services giant was hoping for. Here's what is happening next.

  • Canada Nickel Announces $24 million Investment from Anglo American

    Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Subscription Agreement with Anglo American today to make an approximately $24 million investment in Canada Nickel at a price of $1.95 per Common Share, a 10% premium to the 30-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP").

  • Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8%

    If you've looked at the investment options in your workplace 401(k) retirement plan, chances are you'll see mutual funds that put your money into stocks, bonds or cash and cash equivalents. Those have been the options available ever since 401(k) … Continue reading → The post Here's One Easy Way to Boost Your 401(k) By 8% appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Middle managers are so burned out that nearly half want to quit within the next year

    “The chronic anxiety that comes from working through one global crisis after another is wearing on employees,” Dr. Jarik Conrad, executive director of The Workforce Institute at UKG, said.

  • A 'trade-secret case with no secrets:' Pega lays out appeal in $2B Appian case

    "The largest judgment in Virginia history is so riddled with legal error that it has all the structural integrity of a skyscraper of cards," is the opening of Pega's appeal brief.

  • 6 Jobs Artificial Intelligence Is Already Replacing and How Investors Can Capitalize on It

    It’s no secret artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced — so much so that it’s already replacing human workers. While most people don’t need to worry about their jobs being replaced in the short term, AI could mean that people are expected to do more with less. AI platforms like ChatGPT still need human input and direction, so it won’t completely wipe out every job. Right now, it's a tool to be used to increase output and efficiency. But the future could be different. Marketing At its core, mar

  • BHP Shuts West Australian Iron Ore Operations After Worker Dies

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group Ltd. has suspended all iron ore operations in Western Australia’s Pilbara district after a worker was killed on Tuesday night at a rail yard in Port Hedland. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushbac

  • Bosses think they’re winning the return to office—until employees blindside them by quiet quitting

    To boost engagement, making employees feel like their opinions are heard is almost as important as letting them work from home.

  • Microsoft’s integration of ChatGPT brings ‘a new day’ for search engines: Executive

    Head of Microsoft Devices and Search Yusef Mehdi discusses the tech company's use of ChatGPT in its search engine, Bing.

  • U.S. judge orders waste rock study for Thacker Pass lithium project

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge ordered regulators to reconsider part of the permit approving Lithium Americas Corp's Thacker Pass lithium mine project in Nevada, though the mixed ruling allows construction to begin and rejects claims that the project would cause unnecessary harm to the environment or wildlife. Shares of Vancouver-based Lithium Americas rose 10.3% in New York to close at $25.87 on Tuesday after the ruling, which was issued Monday evening. The proposed mine would be North America's largest source of lithium for electric vehicle batteries and a key pillar in U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts to wean his country off Chinese supplies of the metal.

  • Why Starbucks Is 1 of the Best Stocks to Hold in 2023

    Over the last five years, share prices of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) have nearly doubled and significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. The best barometer of Starbucks' brand is the growth in the channel development segment. This segment only makes up 5% of total revenue, but it includes the branded products that Starbucks offers with Nestlé (OTC: NSRGY) (OTC: NSRG.F) and other partners at retail locations outside of its company-operated and licensed stores.

  • AI-powered Bing search engine could solve 'unanswered' ChatGPT queries: Microsoft

    Yusuf Mehdi, Head of Microsoft Devices and Search, discusses Microsoft's AI-powered Bing search engine. You can watch the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:00 On a 'new day for search' 00:16 On ChatGPT queries going unanswered

  • Oil rises for third day as rate worries fade

    FUTURES MOVERS Oil futures were on track for a third straight gain Wednesday, finding support as worries about rising interest rates appeared to fade and industry data showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories.