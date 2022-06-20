U.S. markets closed

RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES JUNE 2022 DISTRIBUTION

TORONTO, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") announced today its cash distribution for the month ended June 30, 2022 of Cdn$0.11 per unit.  This distribution will be to unitholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022 and will be payable on July 14, 2022.  Unitholders who are non-residents of Canada may be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund, whether such distributions are in the form of cash or additional units.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. which since 1912 has served a wide customer base throughout North America comprised of approximately 18,000 regional food, beverage, cosmetics, healthcare, and other enterprises.

SOURCE Richards Packaging Income Fund

