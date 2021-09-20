U.S. markets close in 2 hours 48 minutes

Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces September 2021 Distribution

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") announced today its cash distribution for the month ended September 30, 2021 of Cdn$0.11 per unit. This distribution will be to unitholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021 and will be payable on October 14, 2021. Unitholders who are non-residents of Canada may be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund, whether such distributions are in the form of cash or additional units.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. the leading packaging distributor in Canada, and third largest in North America. Richards Packaging is a full-service packaging distributor targeting small- and medium-sized North American businesses. Richards Packaging has operated since 1912 and currently serves over 17,000 regional companies from 19 locations throughout North America.

