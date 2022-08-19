U.S. markets close in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,230.08
    -53.66 (-1.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,716.64
    -282.40 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,710.79
    -254.55 (-1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.16
    -43.56 (-2.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.34
    -0.16 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.70
    -8.50 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    19.02
    -0.44 (-2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0046
    -0.0046 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9780
    +0.0980 (+3.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1827
    -0.0106 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7780
    +0.9160 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,386.89
    -1,900.77 (-8.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.14
    -33.47 (-6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.37
    +8.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.77 (-0.04%)
     

RICHARDS PACKAGING INCOME FUND ANNOUNCES AUGUST 2022 DISTRIBUTION

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RPKIF

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSX: RPI.UN) (the "Fund") announced today its cash distribution for the month ended August 31, 2022 of Cdn$0.11 per unit. This distribution will be to unitholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2022 and will be payable on September 14, 2022. Unitholders who are non-residents of Canada may be required to pay all withholding taxes payable in respect of any distributions of income by the Fund, whether such distributions are in the form of cash or additional units.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

The Fund owns Richards Packaging Inc. which since 1912 has served a wide customer base throughout North America comprised of approximately 18,000 regional food, beverage, cosmetics, healthcare, and other enterprises.

SOURCE Richards Packaging Income Fund

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/19/c7422.html

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is Buying the Dip on These 5 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 5 stocks that Warren Buffett is buying on the dip. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Warren Buffett is Buying the Dip on These 3 Stocks. Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett went on a buying spree despite the turmoil in the global equity markets. In […]

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway authorized to buy 50% Occidental stake -FERC order

    In an order made public on Friday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said that authorization was "consistent with the public interest." Neither Berkshire nor Occidental immediately responded to requests for comment. Berkshire began buying Occidental shares around the time the invasion began, and by Aug. 8 had accumulated a 20.2% stake.

  • Why StoneCo Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), a cloud-based technology platform, plummeted Friday morning after the company reported its second-quarter results, which disappointed investors, and announced yet another shift to its management team. The company reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings of 0.25 Brazilian reals (equivalent to $0.05), which was an increase from a loss of 0.48 reals in the year-ago quarter, but was below Wall Street's consensus estimate of about 0.57 reals, or $0.11 per share. StoneCo's revenue in the quarter was 2.3 billion reals (about $442 million), 5% higher than the company's guidance, and up 275% from the year-ago quarter.

  • 3 Layoff Stocks That You Might Not Want to Lay Off From Buying Right Now

    A lot of surprising companies are paring back their payrolls lately. Some of them should bounce back soon.

  • This investor made $110 million from trading Bed Bath & Beyond — and he’s a 20-year-old student

    A 20-year-old USC student has made a $110 million profit from trading meme stock favorite Bed Bath & Beyond, following a frenzy in Wednesday’s trading session.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past few weeks have been refreshing for Cathie Wood and fans of her style of growth stock investing. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest publishes the buys and sells of her firm's exchange-traded funds (ETFs) every market day, giving the public insight into her latest allocation strategies.

  • Here's Why Ford Motor Company (F) is a Strong Value Stock

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

  • Investors Heavily Search Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Here is What You Need to Know

    Verizon (VZ) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • How a 20-year-old USC student netted $110m from a Bed Bath & Beyond stock dump at exactly the right time

    Jake Freeman cashed out his 6% stake in the meme stock after it exploded on Tuesday.

  • Cohen Makes Millions on Bed Bath & Beyond as Meme Traders Recoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Ryan Cohen pocketed a $68.1 million profit from the sale of his stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., scoring a 56% gain on an investment he held for roughly seven months.Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesStocks Sink as Short-Sellers Pounce; Yields Rise: Markets WrapCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Y

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Osman Ozsan’s Deuterium Capital Management

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 stock picks of Osman Ozsan’s Deuterium Capital Management. If you want to skip our discussion of Deuterium Capital Management’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund preference, go directly to Top 5 Stock Picks of Osman Ozsan’s Deuterium Capital Management. Deuterium Capital Management, LLC […]

  • Friday’s $2.3 trillion options expiration could remove a critical avenue of support for stocks, analysts say

    On Friday, Rocky Fishman, the head of index volatility research at Goldman, sent a chart to MarketWatch illustrating the different types of stock-linked options that are set to expire, as well as whether they’re set to expire in the morning, or in the afternoon in New York. As Fishman explained in a note in June, options expiration adds a layer of “positioning complexity” to the market. Since the Federal Reserve announced its second 75 basis points interest-rate hike in July, market strategists including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic have cited positioning as the critical factor driving markets higher, as investors chased the rally by putting money back to work in the market.

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $19.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day.

  • Massive Short Squeeze Behind Stock Rally Showing Signs of Ending

    (Bloomberg) -- One big force at the center of the two-month equity rally is showing signs of fatigue. Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeXi and Putin to Attend G-20 Summit in Indonesia, Jokowi SaysApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesStocks Sink as Short-Sellers Pounce; Yields Rise: Markets WrapCovid’s Harmful Effects on the Brain Reverberate Years LaterIt’s the behavior of short sellers, whose frantic efforts to unwind bearish wager

  • Is Trending Stock BP p.l.c. (BP) a Buy Now?

    BP (BP) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is a Trending Stock

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Alibaba (BABA) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 7 REITs Paying Huge Dividends

    One of the big reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them. Here are seven REITs with better-than-average, hard-to-ignore dividend yields: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is paying 11.36% at a price of $12.57. The Bethesda, Maryland-based company specializes in res

  • Own Tesla Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Tesla's 3-for-1 stock split will take place at the close of trading on August 24, but you don't have to wait to determine how many shares you'll have in your account after the big day.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock is crashing after Ryan Cohen's exit

    The zany story of Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price gets zanier.

  • Stoneco LTD (STNE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining us today on the call, we have our CEO, Thiago Piau; and our chief strategy officer, Lia Matos. As we noted previously, following the partial sale of our stake in Banco Inter, we decided to stop adjusting the bond financial expenses in order to result from the second quarter onwards.