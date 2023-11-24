Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.11 per share on the 14th of December. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.8%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Richards Packaging Income Fund's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Richards Packaging Income Fund was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 2.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 51%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was CA$0.786, compared to the most recent full-year payment of CA$1.32. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.3% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Richards Packaging Income Fund has grown earnings per share at 15% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Richards Packaging Income Fund might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. See if management have their own wealth at stake, by checking insider shareholdings in Richards Packaging Income Fund stock. Is Richards Packaging Income Fund not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

