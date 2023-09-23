Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of CA$0.11

The board of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.11 per share on the 13th of October. This means the annual payment is 4.1% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Richards Packaging Income Fund's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Richards Packaging Income Fund was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 17.8% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 41%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$0.786 total annually to CA$1.32. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.3% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Richards Packaging Income Fund has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 18% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Richards Packaging Income Fund's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Richards Packaging Income Fund's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Richards Packaging Income Fund might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in Richards Packaging Income Fund stock.

