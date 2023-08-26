Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.11

The board of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.11 per share on the 14th of September. This means the annual payment is 4.3% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Richards Packaging Income Fund's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, Richards Packaging Income Fund's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 17.8% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CA$0.786 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of CA$1.32. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.3% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Richards Packaging Income Fund has impressed us by growing EPS at 18% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Richards Packaging Income Fund's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Richards Packaging Income Fund might even raise payments in the future. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Richards Packaging Income Fund that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

