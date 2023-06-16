Richards Packaging Income Fund's (TSE:RPI.UN) largest shareholders are individual investors with 41% ownership, institutions own 33%

Key Insights

Richards Packaging Income Fund's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 7 shareholders own 52% of the company

Insiders have been selling lately

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 41% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 33% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Richards Packaging Income Fund.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Richards Packaging Income Fund?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Richards Packaging Income Fund. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Richards Packaging Income Fund's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Richards Packaging Income Fund. Gerard Glynn is currently the company's largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 12% and 7.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Richards Packaging Income Fund

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Richards Packaging Income Fund. It has a market capitalization of just CA$372m, and insiders have CA$99m worth of shares in their own names. We would say this shows alignment with shareholders, but it is worth noting that the company is still quite small; some insiders may have founded the business. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 41% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

