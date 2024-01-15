Is Richards Packaging Income Fund's (TSE:RPI.UN) Recent Performance Tethered To Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already know that Richards Packaging Income Fund's (TSE:RPI.UN) stock increased by 6.1% over the past three months. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Richards Packaging Income Fund's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Richards Packaging Income Fund is:

21% = CA$38m ÷ CA$175m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.21 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Richards Packaging Income Fund's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

At first glance, Richards Packaging Income Fund seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Richards Packaging Income Fund's moderate 6.1% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing Richards Packaging Income Fund's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 6.1% over the last few years.

TSX:RPI.UN Past Earnings Growth January 15th 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Richards Packaging Income Fund fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Richards Packaging Income Fund Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 35% (implying that the company retains 65% of its profits), it seems that Richards Packaging Income Fund is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Richards Packaging Income Fund has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Richards Packaging Income Fund's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings.

