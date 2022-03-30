Richardson Electronics Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

LAFOX, Ill., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) plans to release its financial results for its third quarter ended February 26, 2022 after the close of business on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. The release will be distributed by GlobeNewswire and will be available on the Company’s website at www.rell.com.



On Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Robert J. Ben, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s third quarter fiscal year 2022 results. A question-and-answer session will be included as part of the call’s agenda.

Participant Instructions

To listen to the call, please dial (USA/CANADA) (866) 784-8065 or (International) (602) 563-8684 and enter Conference ID: 8259925 approximately five minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on April 7, 2022, for seven days. The telephone number for the replay is (855) 859-2056; Conference ID: 8259925. In addition, there is a webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hat5fppd

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All of our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

