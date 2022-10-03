U.S. markets close in 2 hours 57 minutes

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Announces New Patent Pending ULTRAVOLTAGE3000 - A Voltage Discharge Device for Ultracapacitors

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
·3 min read

LAFOX, Ill., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced a new product adding to its portfolio of green energy solutions. The new ULTRAVOLTAGE3000 is a voltage discharge tool used for removing stored energy in ultracapacitors. Based on customers' needs, the ULTRAVOLTAGE3000 removes stored energy within various ultracapacitor applications, allowing technicians to work in otherwise hazardous enclosures without the risk of releasing stored energy or electrical energy shock.

This new lightweight product measures ESR/Life of ultracapacitors and complies with NFPA 70E Section 360. It features a rugged, weather-resistant carrying case with a simple push button discharge. The ULTRAVOLTAGE3000 is arc-free with voltage monitoring built into the software to ensure operator safety. The new voltage reduction device is compatible with all manufacturers' ultracapacitor energy storage modules up to 18V. It is engineered to work quietly and safely in cabinets containing stored energy using ultracapacitors.

"This Richardson design is another solution that helps our customers address one of their major problems. We will continue listening to our customers and introducing niche engineered solutions to support them," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions group.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

For Details Contact:
Chris Marshall
CTO/VP of Marketing
Phone: (630) 208-2222
chrism@rell.com

                             

40W267 Keslinger Road
PO BOX 393
LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA
(630) 208-2200 | Fax:(630) 208-2550

 

 

 


