Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Gives Designers More Flexibility with New Wide-Band Gap Band Technology

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
·3 min read
  • RELL

Announcing SemiQ’s 1200V 80mΩ Silicon Carbide MOSFET

LAFOX, Ill., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announces the availability of SemiQ’s 2nd generation silicon carbide power switches, 1200V 80mΩ SiC MOSFETs. These MOSFETs complement SemiQ’s existing SiC rectifiers at 650V, 1200V, and 1700V.

SemiQ has engineered two new MOSFETs, GP2T080A120U (TO-247-3L) and GP2T080A120H (TO-247-4L), to provide the best trade-off of conduction and switching losses. These new products give designers more flexibility over a broader range of applications in comparison to other devices on the market. Samples are available upon request; please contact a Richardson Electronics representative.

SiC MOSFETs bring high efficiency to high-performance applications including electric vehicles, power supplies and data centers and are specifically designed and tested to operate reliably in extreme environments. Compared to legacy silicon IGBTs, SemiQ’s MOSFETs switch faster with lower losses, enabling system-level benefits through reduced size, weight, and cooling requirements.

“SemiQ has gone above and beyond in their continued investment in this wide-band gap technology,” stated Richardson’s Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice-President, Power and Microwave Technologies Group. “The addition of their Silicon Carbide MOSFET technology allows for the expansion of demand creation capabilities in a number of applications.”

Richardson Electronics provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design, manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair on a global basis.

“As our SiC MOSFET portfolio continues to grow, we appreciate the support of Richardson Electronics’ team. They know the customers, the applications, and our SiC Devices,” stated Michael T. Robinson, President & General Manager of SemiQ Inc.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 70 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

About SemiQ

SemiQ designs, develops and manufactures Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors as well as 150mm SiC epitaxial wafers. SiC Diodes and MOSFETs are available in both discrete and module form factors as well as bare die and wafer form. SemiQ also offers power conversion application expertise which includes sub-system design and semi-custom modules. SemiQ serves the following end markets: Electric Vehicle Chargers and Charging Stations; Power Factor Correction (PFC); Output Rectification; Power Supplies including Server Farms; Solar Panel Inverters, Welding, Medical Equipment; and Motor Drives. SemiQ's manufacturing and engineering facilities are located in Lake Forest, California. The Company is uniquely positioned with a fully redundant SiC supply chain.

For Details Contact:
Chris Marshall
CTO/VP of Marketing
Phone: (630) 208-2222
chrism@rell.com


