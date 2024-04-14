Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.06

Richardson Electronics, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:RELL) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.06 per share on 29th of May. The dividend yield will be 2.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Richardson Electronics' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. The last dividend made up quite a large portion of free cash flows, and this was made worse by the lack of free cash flows. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 97.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 40% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Richardson Electronics Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Richardson Electronics has been growing its earnings per share at 38% a year over the past five years. However, Richardson Electronics isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we wonder how quickly it will be able to grow in the future.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Richardson Electronics that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

