Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.06

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) will pay a dividend of $0.06 on the 28th of February. This makes the dividend yield 2.3%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Richardson Electronics' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Richardson Electronics' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 15.9%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Richardson Electronics Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The payments haven't really changed that much since 10 years ago. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Richardson Electronics has impressed us by growing EPS at 30% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

Our Thoughts On Richardson Electronics' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Richardson Electronics is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Richardson Electronics that you should be aware of before investing.

