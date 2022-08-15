Richardson Electronics Participating in 2022 KIEES Summer Academic Conference in South Korea

LAFOX, Ill., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announced today the company will be exhibiting at the Korean Institute of Electromagnetic Engineering and Science (KIEES) 2022 Summer Symposium (Booth 39). The event will be held at the Ramada Plaza on Jeju Island in South Korea on August 17-20, 2022. With over 1000 attendees, this event will focus on the latest findings in Radio Frequency (RF) and Microwave topics, including:



Microwave and mmWave

THz and Fiber Optics

AESA Radar

IoT and Sensor Networks

5G Infrastructure

Satellite Communication

EMI / EMC / EMP



“This year we are celebrating our 75th anniversary as a provider of engineered solutions,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “Having a local presence has been a part of our value-add and this show is an excellent opportunity for our team in South Korea to share Richardson Electronics’ products and engineering capabilities with the RF and Microwave industry.”

Visit our team at the KIEES 2022 Summer Symposium to learn how Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design, manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair on a global basis.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.

For Details Contact:

Chris Marshall

CTO/VP of Marketing

Phone: (630) 208-2222

chrism@rell.com

40W267 Keslinger Road

PO BOX 393

LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA

(630) 208-2200 | Fax:(630) 208-2550



