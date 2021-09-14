U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,457.90
    -10.83 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,673.65
    -195.98 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,105.61
    +0.03 (+0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.36
    -17.42 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.60
    +0.15 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.80
    +14.40 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1829
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2770
    -0.0470 (-3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6240
    -0.3710 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,878.33
    +2,690.27 (+6.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.26
    +31.53 (+2.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,026.54
    -41.89 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

Richardson Electronics Selects SM Berger & Company, Inc. to Lead Strategic Investor Relations Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LAFOX, Ill., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for numerous applications including renewable energy, semiconductor wafer fabrication components, replacement parts and tubes for CT scanners and MRI equipment, and custom displays is pleased to announce it has retained SM Berger & Company, Inc. to lead its investor relations strategy.

Founded in 1984, SM Berger & Company has partnered with over 100 companies to develop and manage modern, integrated, and results-oriented investor relations and communications programs. SM Berger & Company specializes in helping underfollowed small- and micro-cap companies across multiple industries engage with the capital markets.

“Over the past five years, we have focused on diversifying our business into high growth sectors including renewable energy, 5G, healthcare and the semiconductor markets. We believe we are well positioned to create sustainable value for our shareholders as we benefit from continued sales growth and improving profitability,” stated Edward J. Richardson, Richardson Electronics CEO and Chairman. “SM Berger has the experience helping companies like ours effectively communicate complex strategies to capital market participants and expand our reach to new investors. With our strong balance sheet and steadily improving income statement, we are excited to have SM Berger help us communicate our success to the investment community.”

Andrew Berger, President of SM Berger & Company stated, “Richardson Electronics has done an excellent job leveraging its engineering resources and product development capabilities to take advantage of compelling trends underway across large and rapidly expanding markets. For over 37 years, we have been helping businesses like Richardson Electronics navigate an increasingly complex capital market environment. We look forward to providing our expertise and strategic counsel to support a results-oriented and proactive investor relations program that advocates for both the Company and its shareholders.”

SM Berger will oversee Richardson Electronics’ investor relations functions and serve as a key point of contact for shareholders.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About SM Berger & Company, Inc.

As one of the nation’s oldest investor relations firms, SM Berger & Company, Inc. has helped over 100 small- and micro-cap companies develop and manage their investor relations programs, improve their communications, and increase their investor following. Professional investors know SM Berger & Company for representing value-oriented, growth companies whose performance compares favorably to the Russell Microcap Index.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "should", or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends, to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 29, 2021, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For Details Contact:

40W267 Keslinger Road

Wendy Diddell
EVP, Chief Operating Officer
wendyd@rell.com
630-208-2323

Andrew Berger
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
andrew@smberger.com
216-464-6400

PO BOX 393
LaFox, IL 60147-0393 USA
(630) 208-2200 | Fax:(630) 208-2550


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 12%

    Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) gave up substantial ground today. The satellite technology company's share price closed Monday's trading session down roughly 12%. The pullback may also have something to do with newly proposed tax increases from Democrats in the House of Representatives.

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of GrowGeneration Corp...

  • 5 Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $1 Million by 2040

    Many growth-oriented investors dream of finding the next great multibagger stock that can turn a $50,000 investment into $1 million. Today, let's focus on five high-growth tech companies that might generate millionaire-maker returns over the next two decades: Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), Square (NYSE: SQ), Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Lemonade aims to disrupt the byzantine insurance market with an AI-powered app, which insures users within 90 seconds and processes claims within three minutes.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Interest rates are low, and that's bringing more fixed-income investors into the equity market. There are plenty of solid dividend payers out there, but some stocks are cruising for a bruising with their fundamentals relative to their payout levels.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • NFTs have Cathie Wood excited: ‘This is how I felt when the internet came about’

    Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of Ark Investment Management, which manages more than $50 billion in assets, said that she's keeping an eye on the explosive growth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, though she doesn’t hold any.

  • Does ChargePoint's Future Depend On a Biden Infrastructure Bill?

    ChargePoint benefits as more passenger and commercial EVs hit the road, no matter who makes them. This begs the question: Does ChargePoint's future depend on a Biden infrastructure bill, or can it succeed without federal support? Let's break down the company's fundamentals to determine if ChargePoint is a buy now.

  • 3 Value Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

    With enough looking, investors can still find quality companies trading at low valuation ratios across a range of sectors. Today, financial stock Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS), tech giant Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and U.S. cannabis company Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F) all appear to fit that description. Credit card giant Discover Financial is up an impressive 33% on the year, but the stock is still one of the cheapest in the financial sector, which is also one of the lowest-valued sectors around.

  • This Cathie Wood Growth Stock Is On Fire: Can It Continue Higher?

    DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is one of the Top 25 holdings in popular investment manager Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK). In the most recent quarter, the company reported 1.1 million monthly unique players, up from 295,000 in the same quarter last year.

  • FuelCell's stock soars after narrower-than-expected loss snaps long streak of misses

    Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. shot up 10.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the fuel cell technology company reported a rare narrower-than-expected fiscal third-quarter net loss, helped by higher gross margin, and revenue that rose above forecasts. The net loss narrowed to $12.8 million, or 4 cents a share, from $16.1 million, or 7 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. That beat the FactSet consensus for per-share losses of 5 cents, to snap a seven-quarter streak of wider-than-expec

  • Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    Want to beat the market? Invest in growth stocks. These are shares in companies that increase revenue and profits faster than average, which can help them generate massive returns over the long term. This exciting asset class has crushed the broader market's returns in recent years.

  • Toronto Stock Exchange Announces the 2021 TSX30, Showcasing the Exchange's Top-Performing Companies

    Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today announced the 2021 TSX30™, the Exchange's flagship program showcasing the 30 top-performing stocks over a three-year period, based on dividend-adjusted share price performance. The annual ranking serves to spotlight the achievements and sustained success of TSX's leading listed companies while also highlighting the depth and diversity of Canada's powerful capital markets ecosystem.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Many investors like to model their portfolios after successful managers like Warren Buffett. Although Buffett has rightly earned his success amid the growth of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), investors have to remember that some of his stocks make more sense today as holds than buys. Apple is by far the largest holding in Buffett's portfolio.

  • Wells Fargo Should Be Broken Up, Warren Says. The Stock Is Rising.

    Wells Fargo should be broken up, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) wrote in a letter to the Federal Reserve, according to the New York Times. Warren would like to see the Fed split Wells Fargo’s (ticker: WFC) banking business from its more Wall Street-centered businesses. “Continuing to allow this giant bank with a broken culture to conduct business in its current form poses substantial risks to consumers and the financial system,” the Times quoted Warren as writing.

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • This crypto looking to solve the SEC crackdown is up 6,000% in 2021

    As regulatory pressure ramps up on crypto, one stablecoin is exploding for its distance from the traditional banking system.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Soar at Least 50%

    It’s been a wild ride this past summer. Perhaps the least we can say of the macro situation is, at least it wasn’t as wild as 2020 – but 2021 has had its share headlines hitting the markets. One thing is clear, however: stocks have weathered the storm. The S&P 500 index is up 19% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 17%. Looking at the macro situation for JPMorgan, strategist Marko Kolanovic notes the confused headwinds and tailwinds, and comes down firmly for the bulls. “The peak in acti

  • Why Uranium Royalty, Uranium Energy, and Ur-Energy Stocks Are SkyrocketingToday

    Uranium stocks have caught Reddit users' attention, and industry experts believe the bull run has only started.

  • This Tech Stock Is Built for Long-Term Growth

    Broadcom blew past Wall Street's expectations with adjusted earnings of $6.96 per share on revenue of $6.78 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Analysts were looking for adjusted earnings of $6.85 per share and roughly $6.76 billion in revenue, but impressive growth in Broadcom's semiconductor solutions business led to better-than-expected results. Let's look closely at Broadcom's performance last quarter and check why it remains an enticing buy right now.