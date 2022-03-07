Richardson Electronics to Showcase Patented ULTRA3000® Pitch Energy Module at the American Clean Power Operations & Maintenance and Safety Conference 2022

LAFOX, Ill., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) will be exhibiting at the ACP O&M and Safety Conference on March 8-10, 2022, at the Hotel Del Coronado in San Diego, CA. Richardson’s highly successful pitch energy module (PEM), the patented ULTRA3000®, will be on display in booth #’s 913 and 1013, as well as a new lineup of products to be launched later this year.



The ULTRA3000 is a proven technology for energy storage and power management within the wind turbine generator pitch system with millions of hours of operation in the field. These plug-and-play modules replace hazardous lead-acid batteries, are easy to install, reduce labor costs, and decrease downtime.

“Our team is looking forward to exhibiting and showcasing our patented ultracapacitor-based technology," said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies Group. "It's an exciting time at Richardson Electronics as we continue to expand our product portfolio with engineered solutions for clean energy and power management applications.”

The ACP O&M and Safety Conference 2022 is where the industry connects to recognize the unique challenges and identify solutions in health and safety, operations and maintenance, workforce training and development, and quality assurance.

Meet with the Richardson Electronics team at the ACP O&M and Safety Conference 2022, booth #’s 913 and 1013, to learn more about our latest technology in energy storage and power management. Registration for the conference is onsite at the Hotel Del Coronado on Monday, March 7, from 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM (PT) or Tuesday, March 8, from 7:30 AM – 5:30 PM (PT).



About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com. Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For nearly 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world's most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics' Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at: www.rellpower.com.

For Details Contact:

Greg Peloquin

Executive Vice President – Power & Microwave Technologies

Phone: (630) 659-8900

peloquin@rell.com



