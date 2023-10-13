Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Richelieu Hardware's shares before the 18th of October in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 2nd of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.15 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of CA$0.60 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Richelieu Hardware has a trailing yield of 1.4% on the current share price of CA$41.74. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Richelieu Hardware has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Richelieu Hardware's payout ratio is modest, at just 25% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Richelieu Hardware generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 18% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Richelieu Hardware's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Richelieu Hardware's earnings per share have risen 14% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Richelieu Hardware has delivered 13% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Richelieu Hardware for the upcoming dividend? It's great that Richelieu Hardware is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. For example - Richelieu Hardware has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

