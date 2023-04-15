Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At CA$0.15

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 4th of May to CA$0.15. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.6% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Richelieu Hardware's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, Richelieu Hardware was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 10.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 24%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$0.16 total annually to CA$0.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Richelieu Hardware has impressed us by growing EPS at 20% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. While Richelieu Hardware is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Richelieu Hardware that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

