What the Richest 1% Pay in Taxes in Your State

Does the wealthy get away with not paying their fair share of taxes? Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have both proposed a wealth tax on the ultra-rich. Even multi-billionaire Warren Buffett has said that it is fair if wealthy Americans such as himself should be taxed at a higher rate.

Currently, the top federal income tax rate is 37%. It applies to incomes of $539,000 and higher for single taxpayers and $647,850 and higher for couples filing jointly. But the top marginal tax rate has been much higher throughout U.S. history. It peaked at 94% in 1944 and 1945, according to the Tax Policy Center. The lowest it has been in recent history was 28% in the late 1980s under former President Ronald Reagan.

So, the wealthy have been taxed more in the past, but they’ve also been taxed less than they are now. Whether the rich pay their fair share of taxes is still up for debate, but they do pay a disproportionate share of taxes in the U.S.

The top 1% of taxpayers — those who earn $561,351 or more — paid 42.3% of the total tax revenue collected in 2020, according to the latest figures from the IRS. In fact, the top 1-percent of taxpayers paid more income taxes than the bottom 90-percent all together. Additionally, the top 1-percent of taxpayers paid $723 billion in income taxes and the bottom 90-percent paid $450 billion.

Keep reading to find out how the wealthy fare in your home state.

Alabama

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $404,560

Average income of the 1%: $1,107,769

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $263,845

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.82%

Alaska

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $466,905

Average income of the 1%: $999,772

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $253,754

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.38%

Arizona

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $485,146

Average income of the 1%: $1,464,848

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $369,426

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.22%

Arkansas

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $387,666

Average income of the 1%: $1,483,925

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $313,266

Average tax rate of the 1%: 21.11%

California

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $726,188

Average income of the 1%: $2,430,790

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $655,180

Average tax rate of the 1%: 26.95%

Colorado

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $609,919

Average income of the 1%: $1,799,148

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $465,284

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.86%

Connecticut

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $819,630

Average income of the 1%: $2,994,197

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $850,486

Average tax rate of the 1%: 28.40%

Delaware

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $455,813

Average income of the 1%: $1,130,051

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $286,738

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.37%

Florida

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $597,787

Average income of the 1%: $2,610,168

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $673,926

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.82%

Georgia

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $503,524

Average income of the 1%: $1,441,112

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $361,180

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.06%

Hawaii

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $425,996

Average income of the 1%: $1,220,687

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $294,372

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.12%

Idaho

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $481,713

Average income of the 1%: $1,554,757

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $360,217

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.17%

Illinois

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $568,390

Average income of the 1%: $1,777,275

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $468,366

Average tax rate of the 1%: 26.35%

Indiana

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $407,436

Average income of the 1%: $1,067,785

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $262,169

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.55%

Iowa

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $416,295

Average income of the 1%: $1,082,341

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $260,789

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.09%

Kansas

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $477,303

Average income of the 1%: $1,433,811

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $358,847

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.03%

Kentucky

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $383,016

Average income of the 1%: $946,997

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $228,605

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.14%

Louisiana

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $394,176

Average income of the 1%: $1,000,664

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $248,166

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.80%

Maine

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $432,311

Average income of the 1%: $1,065,770

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $256,178

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.04%

Maryland

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $544,756

Average income of the 1%: $1,556,220

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $403,660

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.94%

Massachusetts

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $777,052

Average income of the 1%: $2,616,125

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $710,286

Average tax rate of the 1%: 27.15%

Michigan

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $434,088

Average income of the 1%: $1,272,669

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $318,257

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.01%

Minnesota

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $538,836

Average income of the 1%: $1,488,497

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $380,066

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.53%

Mississippi

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $328,504

Average income of the 1%: $805,583

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $185,595

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.04%

Missouri

Minimum income to be considered 1% :$430,609

Average income of the 1%: $1,303,645

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $324,992

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.93%

Montana

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $481,383

Average income of the 1%: $1,383,928

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $338,480

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.46%

Nebraska

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $460,735

Average income of the 1%: $1,385,275

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $333,805

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.10%

Nevada

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $519,311

Average income of the 1%: $2,275,520

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $573,199

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.19%

New Hampshire

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $566,865

Average income of the 1%: $1,720,454

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $451,691

Average tax rate of the 1%: 26.25%

New Jersey

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $703,033

Average income of the 1%: $1,906,729

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $534,143

Average tax rate of the 1%: 28.01%

New Mexico

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $353,858

Average income of the 1%: $936,508

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $218,671

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.35%

New York

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $668,039

Average income of the 1%: $2,636,907

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $745,923

Average tax rate of the 1%: 28.29%

North Carolina

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $481,474

Average income of the 1%: $1,266,561

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $320,556

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.31%

North Dakota

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $503,661

Average income of the 1%: $1,267,020

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $313,776

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.76%

Ohio

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $430,288

Average income of the 1%: $1,167,012

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $292,791

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.09%

Oklahoma

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $395,813

Average income of the 1%: $1,027,631

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $243,326

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.68%

Oregon

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $491,840

Average income of the 1%: $1,290,794

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $318,327

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.66%

Pennsylvania

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $506,367

Average income of the 1%: $1,474,264

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $367,767

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.95%

Rhode Island

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $471,814

Average income of the 1%: $1,289,506

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $325,743

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.26%

South Carolina

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $437,319

Average income of the 1%: $1,198,225

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $292,382

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.40%

South Dakota

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $507,804

Average income of the 1%: $1,796,244

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $412,893

Average tax rate of the 1%: 22.99%

Tennessee

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $471,640

Average income of the 1%: $1,437,792

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $361,203

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.12%

Texas

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $543,479

Average income of the 1%: $1,756,269

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $453,694

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.83%

Utah

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $542,357

Average income of the 1%: $1,916,721

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $455,616

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.77%

Vermont

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $445,587

Average income of the 1%: $1,082,248

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $255,752

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.63%

Virginia

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $553,800

Average income of the 1%: $1,548,397

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $404,290

Average tax rate of the 1%: 26.11%

Washington

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $692,287

Average income of the 1%: $2,121,289

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $551,288

Average tax rate of the 1%: 25.99%

West Virginia

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $316,172

Average income of the 1%: $678,094

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $157,734

Average tax rate of the 1%: 23.26%

Wisconsin

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $444,969

Average income of the 1%: $1,275,200

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $317,559

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.90%

Wyoming

Minimum income to be considered 1% : $564,354

Average income of the 1%: $3,338,851

Average income tax paid by the 1%: $827,796

Average tax rate of the 1%: 24.79%

Jordan Rosenfeld, Jami Farkas and Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to discover what the richest 1% pay in taxes in your state, GOBankingRates looked at the US Internal Revenue Service’s (IRS) Statistics of Income (SOI) division’s “Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) Percentile Data by State” data set or tax returns filed for 2020 (the latest data available). With this data GOBankingRates was able to find the following factors for each state: (1) minimum income needed to be considered 1% in your state; (2) average income of the 1%; (3) average income tax paid by the 1%; (4) average tax rate of the 1%. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 6, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What the Richest 1% Pay in Taxes in Your State