The Richest County in Every State
The richest counties in each U.S state, gathered in a recent GOBankingRates study, offer wide ranges of wealth, lifestyles and surroundings.
Some of the counties on our list include major cities. Some don’t include any cities. Some of the counties have populations over a million. Others, just a few thousand.
Check Out: 10 Affordable US Small Towns With a Great Quality of Life
See: 7 Mistakes That Drain Your Wallet at the Gas Station
The county with the highest median income in our list more than doubles the median income of the county with the lowest. Some counties are surrounded by water, others by desert or mountains.
Some “counties” aren’t even counties — we’ve ranked parishes in Louisiana. Alaska’s median income champion is a designated census area.
The following numbers are based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for 2021, the most recent available. Our list counts down by state, lowest numbers to highest. We’ve also included each county’s largest cities and/or towns by population, based on U.S. Census data.
For some additional perspective while you browse, keep in mind that the real median income across the U.S. in 2021 was $70,784, according to the United States Census Bureau. That was down slightly from the 2020 figure: $71,186.
Here are the richest counties in America.
50. Arizona
Richest county: Maricopa
Richest county’s median household income: $72,944
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler
I’m a Real Estate Agent: These Will Be the Best States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years
49. South Carolina
Richest county: Beaufort
Richest county’s median household income: $74,199
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Hilton Head Island, Bluffton
48. Mississippi
Richest county: Madison
Richest county’s median household income: $74,688
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Jackson (partial), Madison, Ridgeland
47. Idaho
Richest county: Teton
Richest county’s median household income: $75,837
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Victor, Driggs
46. Arkansas
Richest county: Benton
Richest county’s median household income: $76,887
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Bentonville, Rogers, Bella Vista
45. Oklahoma
Richest county: Canadian
Richest county’s median household income: $76,973
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Oklahoma City (partial), Yukon, Mustang
44. Delaware
Richest county: New Castle
Richest county’s median household income: $78,428
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Wilmington, Newark
43. Maine
Richest county: Cumberland
Richest county’s median household income: $80,679
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Portland, South Portland, Scarborough
42. Alabama
Richest county: Shelby
Richest county’s median household income: $82,592
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Birmingham (partial), Hoover (partial), Vestavia Hills (partial), Alabaster
41. Montana
Richest county: Fallon
Richest county’s median household income: $83,750
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Baker
40. Vermont
Richest county: Grand Isle
Richest county’s median household income: $85,154
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Alburgh, Grand Isle
39. Louisiana
Richest parish: Ascension
Richest parish’s median household income: $86,256
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Gonzales, Donaldsonville
38. West Virginia
Richest county: Jefferson
Richest county’s median household income: $86,711
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Charles Town, Ranson
37. South Dakota
Richest county: Lincoln
Richest county’s median household income: $87,560
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Sioux Falls (partial), Harrisburg
36. Nebraska
Richest county: Sarpy
Richest county’s median household income: $88,408
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Bellevue, Papillion
35. North Carolina
Richest county: Wake
Richest county’s median household income: $88,471
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Raleigh, Durham (partial), Cary
34. Florida
Richest county: St. Johns
Richest county’s median household income: $88,794
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: St. Augustine
33. Michigan
Richest county: Livingston
Richest county’s median household income: $88,908
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Fenton (partial), Howell
32. Alaska
Richest county: Aleutians West Census Area
Richest county’s median household income: $90,708
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Unalaska
31. Missouri
Richest county: St. Charles
Richest county’s median household income: $91,792
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: O’Fallon, St. Charles
30. Oregon
Richest county: Washington
Richest county’s median household income: $92,025
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Portland, Hillsboro, Beaverton
29. Nevada
Richest county: Lander
Richest county’s median household income: $92,543
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Battle Mountain (unincorporated)
28. Hawaii
Richest county: Honolulu
Richest county’s median household income: $92,600
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Honolulu, East Honolulu
27. Iowa
Richest county: Dallas
Richest county’s median household income: $93,492
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: West Des Moines (partial), Urbandale (partial), Waukee
26. Wisconsin
Richest county: Waukesha
Richest county’s median household income: $94,310
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Milwaukee (partial), Waukesha
25. Wyoming
Richest county: Teton
Richest county’s median household income: $94,498
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Jackson
24. Rhode Island
Richest county: Bristol
Richest county’s median household income: $95,102
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Bristol, Barrington
23. Kansas
Richest county: Johnson
Richest county’s median household income: $96,059
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Overland Park, Olathe
22. North Dakota
Richest county: Burke
Richest county’s median household income: $97,802
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Powers Lake, Bowbells
21. Connecticut
Richest county: Fairfield
Richest county’s median household income: $101,194
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Bridgeport, Stamford
20. New Hampshire
Richest county: Rockingham
Richest county’s median household income: $101,683
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Derry, Portsmouth
19. Illinois
Richest county: Kendall
Richest county’s median household income: $101,816
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Aurora (partial), Joliet (partial), Plainfield (partial), Oswego
18. Indiana
Richest county: Hamilton
Richest county’s median household income: $104,858
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville
17. Washington
Richest county: King
Richest county’s median household income: $106,326
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Seattle, Bellevue, Kent
16. Minnesota
Richest county: Scott
Richest county’s median household income: $109,031
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Shakopee, Savage
15. Kentucky
Richest county: Oldham
Richest county’s median household income: $109,815
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: La Grange
14. Pennsylvania
Richest county: Chester
Richest county’s median household income: $109,969
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Tredyffrin (township), West Goshen (township)
13. Texas
Richest county: Rockwall
Richest county’s median household income: $111,595
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Dallas (partial), Garland (partial), Rowlett (partial), Rockwall
12. Ohio
Richest county: Delaware
Richest county’s median household income: $116,284
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Columbus (partial), Dublin (partial), Delaware
11. Utah
Richest county: Summit
Richest county’s median household income: $116,351
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Park City
10. Tennessee
Richest county: Williamson
Richest county’s median household income: $116,492
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Franklin, Spring Hill (partial), Brentwood
9. Massachusetts
Richest county: Nantucket
Richest county’s median household income: $116,571
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Nantucket
8. Georgia
Richest county: Forsyth
Richest county’s median household income: $120,999
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Cumming
7. New Mexico
Richest county: Los Alamos
Richest county’s median household income: $123,677
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Los Alamos, White Rock
6. New Jersey
Richest county: Morris
Richest county’s median household income: $123,727
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Parsippany-Troy Hills (township), Mount Olive (township)
5. New York
Richest county: Nassau
Richest county’s median household income: $126,576
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Hempstead, Oyster Bay
4. Colorado
Richest county: Douglas
Richest county’s median household income: $127,443
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Aurora (partial), Castle Rock, Parker
3. Maryland
Richest county: Howard
Richest county’s median household income: $129,549
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Columbia (unincorporated)
2. California
Richest county: Santa Clara
Richest county’s median household income: $140,258
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: San Jose, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara
1. Virginia
Richest county: Loudoun
Richest county’s median household income: $156,821
Richest county’s largest cities/towns by population: Leesburg
Which State Has the Most ‘Rich’ Counties?
Based on 2020 U.S. Census numbers, Virginia has 18 of the 100 richest counties in the U.S. Virginia is followed by California (11), Maryland (10), New Jersey (9). New York and Texas are next on the list, with six each.
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the richest county in every state by analyzing median household income data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey. All data is up to date as of Sept. 6, 2023.
More From GOBankingRates
Grant Cardone: Here's How Wealthy People Invest Their Money for Retirement
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Richest County in Every State