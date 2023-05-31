The Richest Small Town in Every State

©Littleinfo

When you think of richest locations in the U.S., places like San Francisco, New York and Beverly Hills might come to mind. But prosperity and affluence aren't only thriving among the glitz and glamour of big cities. Instead, pockets of wealth can be found in the nation's quieter communities and small towns. And for some, living in a small town can be the best financial decision ever.

I'm a Real Estate Agent: Here Are the 6 Cities Where You Should Avoid Buying a Home This Summer

Read: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

In this study, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. Census Bureau income data in locations in every state with 500 to 15,000 households to determine the wealthiest small towns in America, and they are ranked here from lowest to highest income. Alaska is not included because of a lack of sufficient data.

©Shutterstock.com

Vermont: Shelburne

Median Income: $96,976

Housing Market: Should Older Americans Rent in Retirement Instead of Paying a Mortgage?

Housing Market 2023: Prices Are Now So High That Banks Are Losing Money on Mortgages

BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia: Cassville

Median Income: $105,440

Pictured: Morgantown, West Virginia

See: 5 Expensive Renovations Homeowners Always Regret

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana: Inniswold

Median Income: $106,759

Pictured: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Ammodramus / Wikimedia Commons

Nebraska: Hickman

Median Income: $107,604

cgbaldauf / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana: Helena Valley Northeast

Median Income: $115,833

Kenneth C. Zirkel / Wikimedia Commons

Rhode Island: Kingston

Median Income: $116,250

Also See: Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

©Shutterstock.com

Mississippi: Madison

Median Income: $119,662

Alexius Horatius / Wikimedia Commons

South Dakota: Dakota Dunes

Median Income: $126,181

gchapel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada: Mogul

Median Income: $133,343

Pictured: Reno, Nevada

©Shutterstock.com

New Hampshire: Hanover

Median Income: $136,992

Florida's Retirees Are Fleeing: Here's Where They're Going Instead

Thomson200 / Wikimedia Commons

Georgia: Berkeley Lake

Median Income: $138,182

Andrew Filer / Wikimedia Commons

North Dakota: Horace

Median Income: $138,636

David Wilson / Wikimedia Commons

Idaho: Hidden Springs

Median Income: $138,895

Magicpiano / Wikimedia Commons

Wyoming: Rafter J Ranch

Median Income: $140,523

Pictured: Wilson, Wyoming

Find Out: In Less Than a Decade, You Won't Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities

Stone s Throwe Photo / Shutterstock.com

Iowa: Polk City

Median Income: $141,548

Pictured: Ankeny, Iowa

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas: Goshen

Median Income: $141,563

Pictured: Fayetteville, Arkansas

ChrisBoswell / iStock.com

Alabama: Mountain Brook

Median Income: $150,268

Pictured: Birmingham, Alabama

David Osberg / Getty Images

Delaware: Hockessin

Median Income: $158,036

Also Read: 16 Places in California Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas: Leawood

Median Income: $159,540

Pictured: Overland Park, Kansas

©Shutterstock.com

Hawaii: Maunawili

Median Income: $159,583

ARTYOORAN / Shutterstock.com

Oregon: Stafford

Median Income: $161,489

Pictured: Portland, Oregon

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah: East Basin

Median Income: $170,677

Pictured: Park City, Utah

Watch Out: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Eric Fischer / Flickr.com

Indiana: Meridian Hills

Median Income: $172,969

©Shutterstock.com

Florida: Parkland

Median Income: $174,295

Pictured: Pompano Beach, Florida

Christopher Wiley / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine: Falmouth Foreside

Median Income: $175,248

Pictured: Falmouth, Maine

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin: River Hills

Median Income: $178,750

Pictured: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Learn Now: 10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

compassandcamera / iStock.com

New Mexico: Las Campanas

Median Income: $190,144

Pictured: Santa Fe, New Mexico

STONE8HENGE / Wikimedia Commons

Kentucky: Anchorage

Median Income: $199,261

Tim Roberts Photography / Shutterstock.com

Arizona: Paradise Valley

Median Income: $203,659

Steve Lagreca / Shutterstock.com

Michigan: Orchard Lake Village City

Median Income: $203,750

Next: 5 Affordable Up-and-Coming US Locations To Buy Vacation Property in 2023

styxclick / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio: New Albany

Median Income: $206,130

Pictured: Columbus, Ohio

Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock.com

Washington: Medina

Median Income: $208,500

Skye Marthaler / Wikimedia Commons

Tennessee: Forest Hills

Median Income: $211,250

Pictured: Belle Meade, Tennessee

Paul Sableman / Flickr.com

Missouri: Town and Country

Median Income: $211,429

Discover: Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

©Shutterstock.com

South Carolina: Kiawah Island

Median Income: $216,750

MARELBU / Wikimedia Commons

Oklahoma: Nichols Hills

Median Income: $218,500

McGhiever / Wikimedia Commons

Minnesota: North Oaks

Median Income: $220,861

©Shutterstock.com

North Carolina: Marvin

Median Income: $221,350

Check Out: 8 Places in California Where Home Prices Have Plummeted

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois: Kildeer

Median Income: $226,375

Pictured: Chicago, Illinois

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts: Boxford

Median Income: $232,326

Pictured: Boston, Massachusetts

Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

Maryland: Travilah

Median Income: $238,194

Pictured: Rockville, Maryland

©Shutterstock.com

Virginia: South Run

Median Income: $238,456

Pictured: Alexandria, Virginia

Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

Jim Lambert / Shutterstock.com

Colorado: Columbine Valley

Median Income: $248,984

Pictured: Lakewood, Colorado

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey: Lyons

Median Income: $245,226

Pictured: Newark, New Jersey

pisaphotography / Shutterstock.com

New York: Flower Hill

Median Income: $246,533

Pictured: Queens, New York

©Google Maps

Texas: University Park

Median Income: $247,045

Student Loan Payments: Here's the Official Date You Need To Start Paying Again

Konstantin L / Shutterstock.com

Pennsylvania: Fox Chapel

Median Income: $247,930

Pictured: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Doug Kerr / Wikimedia Commons

Connecticut: Noroton

Median Income: $248,125

Pictured: Darien, Connecticut

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California: Orinda

Median Income: $248,984

Pictured: Oakland, California

Small towns are good for more than just living large. Click through to read about relocating to a smaller cities or towns to retire on a budget.

More From GOBankingRates

Jami Farkas and Sean Dennison contributed to this report.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the richest small town in every state by analyzing income data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey. "Small town" was defined as having between 500 and 15,000 households. Due to data availability, Alaska has insufficient information and was skipped. Data is up to date as of May 16, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Richest Small Town in Every State