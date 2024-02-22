Atmosphere1 / Shutterstock.com

For those interested in American economics and evaluating the haves and the have-nots, GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine the five richest ZIP codes in every state.

While many affluent areas you might expect pepper the overall list — two Manhattan ZIP codes make the top five in New York, and the richest ZIP code in California can unsurprisingly be found in the San Francisco Bay Area — other more unexpected outliers, like lightly populated pockets of Maryland, North Dakota and Wyoming, also make appearances in their respective top five lists. You’ll find median household incomes in a few ZIP codes on this list reaching over $250,000 a year, or more than four times the national average.

Some of these ZIP codes can be found in urban cities, some can be found in suburban sprawl. Some are big and some are small. Some are coastal and some are Middle America, home to tech execs and white-collar professionals, each defining success on their terms. Some are clustered together, while others are islands unto themselves, gated or secluded communities you may not have known existed — or even literal islands in some cases.

In short? You can find wealth all over the country, possibly even right next door.

Whether you’re looking to move, settle down, retire or just want to admire mega-mansions, here’s where the richest, most exclusive ZIP codes across the nation are located.

Alabama

Zip code Place Median income Households 35223 Vestavia $138,438 4,514 35213 Birmingham $125,060 6,153 36879 Auburn $118,929 826 35763 Owens Cross Roads $118,683 7,010 35226 Hoover $114,509 14,283

Alaska

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 99825 Elfin Cove $194,063 13 99516 Anchorage $152,098 7,327 99577 Eagle River $121,694 10,122 99832 Pelican $112,679 37 99567 Chugiak $111,482 2,783

Arizona

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 85253 Scottsdale $159,846 7,462 85262 Scottsdale $150,037 6,010 85266 Scottsdale $141,732 5,247 85045 Phoenix $141,615 2,609 85083 Phoenix $136,577 6,476

Arkansas

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 71820 Alleene $250,000 38 72048 De Witt $151,429 18 72718 Cave Springs $129,420 1,601 72166 Gillett $120,078 73 72670 Ponca $119,844 49

California

ZIP Code Place Median Income Households 94027 Menlo Park $250,000 2,260 94028 Menlo Park $250,000 2,482 94957 Ross $250,000 671 94022 Los Altos $250,000 7,263 94024 Los Altos $250,000 8,036

Colorado

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 80108 Castle Rock $163,333 10,760 80547 Fort Collins $156,738 1,991 80510 Allenspark $153,889 176 80007 Arvada $146,796 6,074 80454 Indian Hills $145,595 640

Connecticut

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 6820 Stamford $250,000 6,978 6878 Old Greenwich $250,000 2,634 6243 East Killingly $240,521 57 6880 Westport $236,892 9,522 6870 Old Greenwich $222,649 2,673

Delaware

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 19732 Rockland $159,167 132 19707 Hockessin $156,819 6,261 19807 Wilmington $124,918 3,379 19803 Wilmington $116,433 8,523 19734 Middletown $115,421 4,271

Florida

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 33109 Miami Beach $250,000 258 33149 Key Biscayne $167,438 4,601 33158 Miami $163,565 2,017 33076 Coral Springs $148,680 12,833 33327 Weston $147,103 6,557

Georgia

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 30327 Atlanta $162,412 9,778 30005 Alpharetta $152,326 13,498 30075 Roswell $137,925 21,172 30307 Atlanta $136,452 9,329 30009 Alpharetta $136,384 7,563

Hawaii

ZIP Code Place Median Income Households 96821 Honolulu $152,363 6,600 96825 Honolulu $130,964 10,759 96744 Kaneohe $121,756 17,150 96734 Kailua $117,546 16,599 96707 Kapolei $114,355 14,993

Idaho

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 83283 Grace $152,143 54 83809 Athol $145,701 147 83438 Parker $126,111 64 83834 Harvard $120,750 62 83821 Coolin $114,671 107

Illinois

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 60043 Kenilworth $250,000 755 60602 Chicago $235,666 581 60093 Glenview $218,393 7,240 62279 Renault $217,692 24 60521 Oak Brook $216,286 6,020

Indiana

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 47552 Lincoln City $250,000 95 46077 Zionsville $145,774 11,609 46033 Carmel $140,945 14,444 46278 Indianapolis $135,602 3,252 46037 Fishers $122,735 16,129

Iowa

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 52767 Pleasant Valley $250,000 94 50323 Urbandale $162,705 5,435 52411 Cedar Rapids $149,612 2,858 50061 Cumming $136,573 793 52624 Denmark $135,245 248

Kansas

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 66221 Overland Park $180,037 8,085 66220 Shawnee $177,557 2,848 66224 Overland Park $172,829 4,626 67228 Wichita $163,068 741 66206 Overland Park $151,800 4,562

Kentucky

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 40025 Glenview $250,000 194 40059 Prospect $161,079 7,653 40010 Buckner $140,529 181 40510 Lexington $137,284 417 42371 Calhoun $129,583 127

Louisiana

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 70743 Hester $127,543 190 70447 Madisonville $117,363 5,557 71472 Otis $115,380 82 71276 Sondheimer $112,500 26 70734 Geismar $112,320 2,954

Maine

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 4855 Port Clyde $243,397 159 4110 Portland $139,837 611 4105 Falmouth $130,739 4,825 4107 Portland $129,503 3,893 4021 Cumberland Center $120,938 2,339

Maryland

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 21056 Gibson Island $250,000 127 21737 Glenelg $250,000 705 21723 Woodbine $247,284 251 20896 Garrett Park $241,875 336 21738 Glenwood $230,250 1,316

Massachusetts

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 2030 Dover $250,000 1,916 2468 Waban $250,000 1,873 2481 Wellesley Hills $249,375 4,743 1965 Prides Crossing $223,570 354 2493 Weston $220,815 3,731

Michigan

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 48190 Whittaker $164,250 76 48306 Rochester $161,851 9,666 48374 Walled Lake $158,631 5,661 48070 Huntington Woods $157,665 2,363 48363 Rochester Hills $157,536 2,283

Minnesota

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 55424 Minneapolis $206,038 3,735 55340 Hamel $166,953 3,055 55386 Chanhassen $165,591 3,143 55042 Lake Elmo $161,618 4,138 55356 Long Lake $158,137 2,171

Mississippi

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 39110 Madison $114,177 15,947 38651 Nesbit $105,958 2,955 38672 Southaven $104,853 5,422 39047 Brandon $90,577 15,175 38745 Grace $89,375 33

Missouri

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 63073 Saint Albans $250,000 542 64858 Racine $250,000 210 63124 Saint Louis $187,976 4,790 63131 Saint Louis $182,000 6,822 64167 Kansas City $175,455 190

Montana

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 59081 Cooke City $235,156 45 59931 Rollins $153,542 131 59211 Antelope $143,289 50 59065 Pray $137,946 75 59316 Boyes $125,938 13

Nebraska

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 68517 Lincoln $150,625 201 68531 Lincoln $139,453 75 68964 Nelson $133,750 23 68532 Lincoln $131,750 215 68118 Omaha $129,358 3,414

Nevada

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 89402 Crystal Bay $250,000 82 89138 Las Vegas $140,362 7,082 89519 Reno $137,830 3,793 89430 Smith $135,526 58 89451 Incline Village $132,227 4,041

New Hampshire

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 3897 Tamworth $250,000 17 3750 Etna $174,875 259 3856 Newfields $174,044 637 3087 Salem $167,641 5,283 3273 South Sutton $160,379 115

New Jersey

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 7021 Essex Fells $250,000 714 7046 Mountain Lakes $250,000 1,413 7078 Short Hills $250,000 4,464 7423 Ho Ho Kus $244,493 1,444 7028 Glen Ridge $239,779 2,539

New Mexico

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 87515 Canjilon $146,111 82 87122 Albuquerque $139,275 6,559 87547 White Rock $135,500 2,036 87025 Jemez Springs $131,112 629 87544 Los Alamos $117,408 5,993

New York

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 10007 New York $250,000 3,246 10282 New York $250,000 2,581 10577 Purchase $250,000 731 10578 Purdys $250,000 498 10597 South Salem $250,000 242

North Carolina

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 28207 Charlotte $192,500 4,134 27562 New Hill $147,590 1,287 27608 Raleigh $146,295 5,113 27310 Oak Ridge $143,036 2,824 27519 Cary $142,168 21,393

North Dakota

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 58236 Cavalier $250,000 39 58363 Rocklake $137,656 37 58047 Horace $129,722 1,618 58778 Velva $128,056 64 58005 Harwood $127,500 330

Ohio

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 44040 Gates Mills $186,172 1,117 45174 Milford $183,352 655 45243 Cincinnati $151,371 6,167 43021 Galena $151,301 4,392 43542 Monclova $143,145 1,491

Oklahoma

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 73151 Oklahoma City $172,545 669 73025 Edmond $157,674 5,068 73757 Garber $138,472 62 73007 Arcadia $137,955 1,074 73173 Oklahoma City $123,137 1,278

Oregon

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 97229 Portland $137,006 26,324 97034 Lake Oswego $135,538 8,272 97068 West Linn $133,412 11,303 97840 Oxbow $128,750 48 97221 Portland $124,449 5,339

Pennsylvania

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 17581 Terre Hill $250,000 42 18912 Buckingham $250,000 107 18913 Carversville $250,000 74 18927 Hilltown $250,000 144 19035 Gladwyne $250,000 1,455

Rhode Island

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 2806 Barrington $130,455 6,176 2817 Coventry $126,402 2,316 2874 North Kingstown $124,471 2,395 2831 Hope $121,250 1,473 2835 Jamestown $120,129 2,361

South Carolina

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 29659 Lowndesville $250,000 54 29482 Isle Of Palms $157,743 832 29451 Isle Of Palms $145,682 1,930 29915 Hilton Head Island $136,413 329 29708 Fort Mill $116,756 15,199

South Dakota

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 57767 Wasta $250,000 98 57038 Jefferson $143,220 613 57027 Canton $132,500 64 57657 Timber Lake $130,417 55 57553 Philip $125,329 47

Tennessee

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 38139 Germantown $165,956 5,742 37350 Lookout Mountain $152,143 770 38028 Eads $141,250 2,876 37220 Nashville $137,976 2,456 37027 Brentwood $135,284 21,914

Texas

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 76092 Southlake $240,694 9,454 77010 Houston $231,406 536 77401 Bellaire $210,577 6,256 76005 Arlington $204,904 1,267 78116 Gillett $196,429 116

Utah

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 84098 Park City $155,682 6,304 84732 Richfield $142,955 18 84004 American Fork $138,438 2,780 84082 Wallsburg $137,222 280 84092 Alta $130,855 9,087

Vermont

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 5053 North Pomfret $127,692 110 5055 Norwich $122,857 1,220 5868 Troy $122,813 35 5677 Waterbury Center $117,891 865 5456 Ferrisburgh $116,250 402

Virginia

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 20129 Leesburg $250,000 213 22066 Great Falls $247,730 5,587 22027 Dunn Loring $240,688 665 22101 McLean $240,398 10,656 22039 Fairfax, VA $ 221,899 5,718

Washington

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 98164 Seattle $250,000 157 98075 Issaquah $216,337 8,241 98039 Bellevue $208,500 1,054 98074 Redmond $207,341 9,811 98006 Bellevue $170,328 13,782

West Virginia

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 24957 Maxwelton $192,461 213 25446 Summit Point $155,045 331 26036 Dallas $145,063 117 26056 New Manchester $140,417 109 24981 Talcott $120,466 249

Wisconsin

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 53097 Thiensville $139,750 2,232 53127 Genesee Depot $132,950 41 53153 North Prairie $130,659 974 53017 Colgate $125,417 1,856 54169 Sherwood $123,478 1,176

Wyoming

ZIP Code Place Median income Households 82925 Cora $250,000 162 83011 Kelly $250,000 104 82944 Robertson $246,080 114 82242 Lusk $155,089 27 82050 Albin $147,520 127

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the ZIP codes across the United States to find the richest ZIP codes in every state. GOBankingRates found the [1] median household income and [2] total households as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. A list of ZIP codes and the locations they represent are sourced from the United States Postal Service. The top five median household incomes from each ZIP code were sorted. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of Feb. 16, 2024.

