Richest ZIP Codes in Every State
For those interested in American economics and evaluating the haves and the have-nots, GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine the five richest ZIP codes in every state.
While many affluent areas you might expect pepper the overall list — two Manhattan ZIP codes make the top five in New York, and the richest ZIP code in California can unsurprisingly be found in the San Francisco Bay Area — other more unexpected outliers, like lightly populated pockets of Maryland, North Dakota and Wyoming, also make appearances in their respective top five lists. You’ll find median household incomes in a few ZIP codes on this list reaching over $250,000 a year, or more than four times the national average.
Some of these ZIP codes can be found in urban cities, some can be found in suburban sprawl. Some are big and some are small. Some are coastal and some are Middle America, home to tech execs and white-collar professionals, each defining success on their terms. Some are clustered together, while others are islands unto themselves, gated or secluded communities you may not have known existed — or even literal islands in some cases.
In short? You can find wealth all over the country, possibly even right next door.
Whether you’re looking to move, settle down, retire or just want to admire mega-mansions, here’s where the richest, most exclusive ZIP codes across the nation are located.
Alabama
Zip code
Place
Median income
Households
35223
Vestavia
$138,438
4,514
35213
Birmingham
$125,060
6,153
36879
Auburn
$118,929
826
35763
Owens Cross Roads
$118,683
7,010
35226
Hoover
$114,509
14,283
Alaska
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
99825
Elfin Cove
$194,063
13
99516
Anchorage
$152,098
7,327
99577
Eagle River
$121,694
10,122
99832
Pelican
$112,679
37
99567
Chugiak
$111,482
2,783
Arizona
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
85253
Scottsdale
$159,846
7,462
85262
Scottsdale
$150,037
6,010
85266
Scottsdale
$141,732
5,247
85045
Phoenix
$141,615
2,609
85083
Phoenix
$136,577
6,476
Arkansas
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
71820
Alleene
$250,000
38
72048
De Witt
$151,429
18
72718
Cave Springs
$129,420
1,601
72166
Gillett
$120,078
73
72670
Ponca
$119,844
49
California
ZIP Code
Place
Median Income
Households
94027
Menlo Park
$250,000
2,260
94028
Menlo Park
$250,000
2,482
94957
Ross
$250,000
671
94022
Los Altos
$250,000
7,263
94024
Los Altos
$250,000
8,036
Colorado
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
80108
Castle Rock
$163,333
10,760
80547
Fort Collins
$156,738
1,991
80510
Allenspark
$153,889
176
80007
Arvada
$146,796
6,074
80454
Indian Hills
$145,595
640
Connecticut
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
6820
Stamford
$250,000
6,978
6878
Old Greenwich
$250,000
2,634
6243
East Killingly
$240,521
57
6880
Westport
$236,892
9,522
6870
Old Greenwich
$222,649
2,673
Delaware
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
19732
Rockland
$159,167
132
19707
Hockessin
$156,819
6,261
19807
Wilmington
$124,918
3,379
19803
Wilmington
$116,433
8,523
19734
Middletown
$115,421
4,271
Florida
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
33109
Miami Beach
$250,000
258
33149
Key Biscayne
$167,438
4,601
33158
Miami
$163,565
2,017
33076
Coral Springs
$148,680
12,833
33327
Weston
$147,103
6,557
Georgia
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
30327
Atlanta
$162,412
9,778
30005
Alpharetta
$152,326
13,498
30075
Roswell
$137,925
21,172
30307
Atlanta
$136,452
9,329
30009
Alpharetta
$136,384
7,563
Hawaii
ZIP Code
Place
Median Income
Households
96821
Honolulu
$152,363
6,600
96825
Honolulu
$130,964
10,759
96744
Kaneohe
$121,756
17,150
96734
Kailua
$117,546
16,599
96707
Kapolei
$114,355
14,993
Idaho
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
83283
Grace
$152,143
54
83809
Athol
$145,701
147
83438
Parker
$126,111
64
83834
Harvard
$120,750
62
83821
Coolin
$114,671
107
Illinois
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
60043
Kenilworth
$250,000
755
60602
Chicago
$235,666
581
60093
Glenview
$218,393
7,240
62279
Renault
$217,692
24
60521
Oak Brook
$216,286
6,020
Indiana
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
47552
Lincoln City
$250,000
95
46077
Zionsville
$145,774
11,609
46033
Carmel
$140,945
14,444
46278
Indianapolis
$135,602
3,252
46037
Fishers
$122,735
16,129
Iowa
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
52767
Pleasant Valley
$250,000
94
50323
Urbandale
$162,705
5,435
52411
Cedar Rapids
$149,612
2,858
50061
Cumming
$136,573
793
52624
Denmark
$135,245
248
Kansas
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
66221
Overland Park
$180,037
8,085
66220
Shawnee
$177,557
2,848
66224
Overland Park
$172,829
4,626
67228
Wichita
$163,068
741
66206
Overland Park
$151,800
4,562
Kentucky
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
40025
Glenview
$250,000
194
40059
Prospect
$161,079
7,653
40010
Buckner
$140,529
181
40510
Lexington
$137,284
417
42371
Calhoun
$129,583
127
Louisiana
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
70743
Hester
$127,543
190
70447
Madisonville
$117,363
5,557
71472
Otis
$115,380
82
71276
Sondheimer
$112,500
26
70734
Geismar
$112,320
2,954
Maine
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
4855
Port Clyde
$243,397
159
4110
Portland
$139,837
611
4105
Falmouth
$130,739
4,825
4107
Portland
$129,503
3,893
4021
Cumberland Center
$120,938
2,339
Maryland
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
21056
Gibson Island
$250,000
127
21737
Glenelg
$250,000
705
21723
Woodbine
$247,284
251
20896
Garrett Park
$241,875
336
21738
Glenwood
$230,250
1,316
Massachusetts
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
2030
Dover
$250,000
1,916
2468
Waban
$250,000
1,873
2481
Wellesley Hills
$249,375
4,743
1965
Prides Crossing
$223,570
354
2493
Weston
$220,815
3,731
Michigan
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
48190
Whittaker
$164,250
76
48306
Rochester
$161,851
9,666
48374
Walled Lake
$158,631
5,661
48070
Huntington Woods
$157,665
2,363
48363
Rochester Hills
$157,536
2,283
Minnesota
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
55424
Minneapolis
$206,038
3,735
55340
Hamel
$166,953
3,055
55386
Chanhassen
$165,591
3,143
55042
Lake Elmo
$161,618
4,138
55356
Long Lake
$158,137
2,171
Mississippi
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
39110
Madison
$114,177
15,947
38651
Nesbit
$105,958
2,955
38672
Southaven
$104,853
5,422
39047
Brandon
$90,577
15,175
38745
Grace
$89,375
33
Missouri
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
63073
Saint Albans
$250,000
542
64858
Racine
$250,000
210
63124
Saint Louis
$187,976
4,790
63131
Saint Louis
$182,000
6,822
64167
Kansas City
$175,455
190
Montana
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
59081
Cooke City
$235,156
45
59931
Rollins
$153,542
131
59211
Antelope
$143,289
50
59065
Pray
$137,946
75
59316
Boyes
$125,938
13
Nebraska
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
68517
Lincoln
$150,625
201
68531
Lincoln
$139,453
75
68964
Nelson
$133,750
23
68532
Lincoln
$131,750
215
68118
Omaha
$129,358
3,414
Nevada
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
89402
Crystal Bay
$250,000
82
89138
Las Vegas
$140,362
7,082
89519
Reno
$137,830
3,793
89430
Smith
$135,526
58
89451
Incline Village
$132,227
4,041
New Hampshire
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
3897
Tamworth
$250,000
17
3750
Etna
$174,875
259
3856
Newfields
$174,044
637
3087
Salem
$167,641
5,283
3273
South Sutton
$160,379
115
New Jersey
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
7021
Essex Fells
$250,000
714
7046
Mountain Lakes
$250,000
1,413
7078
Short Hills
$250,000
4,464
7423
Ho Ho Kus
$244,493
1,444
7028
Glen Ridge
$239,779
2,539
New Mexico
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
87515
Canjilon
$146,111
82
87122
Albuquerque
$139,275
6,559
87547
White Rock
$135,500
2,036
87025
Jemez Springs
$131,112
629
87544
Los Alamos
$117,408
5,993
New York
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
10007
New York
$250,000
3,246
10282
New York
$250,000
2,581
10577
Purchase
$250,000
731
10578
Purdys
$250,000
498
10597
South Salem
$250,000
242
North Carolina
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
28207
Charlotte
$192,500
4,134
27562
New Hill
$147,590
1,287
27608
Raleigh
$146,295
5,113
27310
Oak Ridge
$143,036
2,824
27519
Cary
$142,168
21,393
North Dakota
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
58236
Cavalier
$250,000
39
58363
Rocklake
$137,656
37
58047
Horace
$129,722
1,618
58778
Velva
$128,056
64
58005
Harwood
$127,500
330
Ohio
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
44040
Gates Mills
$186,172
1,117
45174
Milford
$183,352
655
45243
Cincinnati
$151,371
6,167
43021
Galena
$151,301
4,392
43542
Monclova
$143,145
1,491
Oklahoma
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
73151
Oklahoma City
$172,545
669
73025
Edmond
$157,674
5,068
73757
Garber
$138,472
62
73007
Arcadia
$137,955
1,074
73173
Oklahoma City
$123,137
1,278
Oregon
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
97229
Portland
$137,006
26,324
97034
Lake Oswego
$135,538
8,272
97068
West Linn
$133,412
11,303
97840
Oxbow
$128,750
48
97221
Portland
$124,449
5,339
Pennsylvania
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
17581
Terre Hill
$250,000
42
18912
Buckingham
$250,000
107
18913
Carversville
$250,000
74
18927
Hilltown
$250,000
144
19035
Gladwyne
$250,000
1,455
Rhode Island
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
2806
Barrington
$130,455
6,176
2817
Coventry
$126,402
2,316
2874
North Kingstown
$124,471
2,395
2831
Hope
$121,250
1,473
2835
Jamestown
$120,129
2,361
South Carolina
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
29659
Lowndesville
$250,000
54
29482
Isle Of Palms
$157,743
832
29451
Isle Of Palms
$145,682
1,930
29915
Hilton Head Island
$136,413
329
29708
Fort Mill
$116,756
15,199
South Dakota
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
57767
Wasta
$250,000
98
57038
Jefferson
$143,220
613
57027
Canton
$132,500
64
57657
Timber Lake
$130,417
55
57553
Philip
$125,329
47
Tennessee
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
38139
Germantown
$165,956
5,742
37350
Lookout Mountain
$152,143
770
38028
Eads
$141,250
2,876
37220
Nashville
$137,976
2,456
37027
Brentwood
$135,284
21,914
Texas
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
76092
Southlake
$240,694
9,454
77010
Houston
$231,406
536
77401
Bellaire
$210,577
6,256
76005
Arlington
$204,904
1,267
78116
Gillett
$196,429
116
Utah
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
84098
Park City
$155,682
6,304
84732
Richfield
$142,955
18
84004
American Fork
$138,438
2,780
84082
Wallsburg
$137,222
280
84092
Alta
$130,855
9,087
Vermont
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
5053
North Pomfret
$127,692
110
5055
Norwich
$122,857
1,220
5868
Troy
$122,813
35
5677
Waterbury Center
$117,891
865
5456
Ferrisburgh
$116,250
402
Virginia
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
20129
Leesburg
$250,000
213
22066
Great Falls
$247,730
5,587
22027
Dunn Loring
$240,688
665
22101
McLean
$240,398
10,656
22039
Fairfax, VA
$ 221,899
5,718
Washington
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
98164
Seattle
$250,000
157
98075
Issaquah
$216,337
8,241
98039
Bellevue
$208,500
1,054
98074
Redmond
$207,341
9,811
98006
Bellevue
$170,328
13,782
West Virginia
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
24957
Maxwelton
$192,461
213
25446
Summit Point
$155,045
331
26036
Dallas
$145,063
117
26056
New Manchester
$140,417
109
24981
Talcott
$120,466
249
Wisconsin
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
53097
Thiensville
$139,750
2,232
53127
Genesee Depot
$132,950
41
53153
North Prairie
$130,659
974
53017
Colgate
$125,417
1,856
54169
Sherwood
$123,478
1,176
Wyoming
ZIP Code
Place
Median income
Households
82925
Cora
$250,000
162
83011
Kelly
$250,000
104
82944
Robertson
$246,080
114
82242
Lusk
$155,089
27
82050
Albin
$147,520
127
Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the ZIP codes across the United States to find the richest ZIP codes in every state. GOBankingRates found the [1] median household income and [2] total households as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. A list of ZIP codes and the locations they represent are sourced from the United States Postal Service. The top five median household incomes from each ZIP code were sorted. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of Feb. 16, 2024.
