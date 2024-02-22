Advertisement
Richest ZIP Codes in Every State

John Csiszar
·12 min read
Atmosphere1 / Shutterstock.com
Atmosphere1 / Shutterstock.com

For those interested in American economics and evaluating the haves and the have-nots, GOBankingRates conducted a study to determine the five richest ZIP codes in every state.

While many affluent areas you might expect pepper the overall list — two Manhattan ZIP codes make the top five in New York, and the richest ZIP code in California can unsurprisingly be found in the San Francisco Bay Area — other more unexpected outliers, like lightly populated pockets of Maryland, North Dakota and Wyoming, also make appearances in their respective top five lists. You’ll find median household incomes in a few ZIP codes on this list reaching over $250,000 a year, or more than four times the national average.

Some of these ZIP codes can be found in urban cities, some can be found in suburban sprawl. Some are big and some are small. Some are coastal and some are Middle America, home to tech execs and white-collar professionals, each defining success on their terms. Some are clustered together, while others are islands unto themselves, gated or secluded communities you may not have known existed — or even literal islands in some cases.

In short? You can find wealth all over the country, possibly even right next door.

Whether you’re looking to move, settle down, retire or just want to admire mega-mansions, here’s where the richest, most exclusive ZIP codes across the nation are located.

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com
Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Alabama

Zip code

Place

Median income

Households

35223

Vestavia

$138,438

4,514

35213

Birmingham

$125,060

6,153

36879

Auburn

$118,929

826

35763

Owens Cross Roads

$118,683

7,010

35226

Hoover

$114,509

14,283

zetong li / Unsplash
zetong li / Unsplash

Alaska

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

99825

Elfin Cove

$194,063

13

99516

Anchorage

$152,098

7,327

99577

Eagle River

$121,694

10,122

99832

Pelican

$112,679

37

99567

Chugiak

$111,482

2,783

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

85253

Scottsdale

$159,846

7,462

85262

Scottsdale

$150,037

6,010

85266

Scottsdale

$141,732

5,247

85045

Phoenix

$141,615

2,609

85083

Phoenix

$136,577

6,476

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

71820

Alleene

$250,000

38

72048

De Witt

$151,429

18

72718

Cave Springs

$129,420

1,601

72166

Gillett

$120,078

73

72670

Ponca

$119,844

49

slobo / Getty Images
slobo / Getty Images

California

ZIP Code

Place

Median Income

Households

94027

Menlo Park

$250,000

2,260

94028

Menlo Park

$250,000

2,482

94957

Ross

$250,000

671

94022

Los Altos

$250,000

7,263

94024

Los Altos

$250,000

8,036

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

80108

Castle Rock

$163,333

10,760

80547

Fort Collins

$156,738

1,991

80510

Allenspark

$153,889

176

80007

Arvada

$146,796

6,074

80454

Indian Hills

$145,595

640

Alexey Smolyanyy / Shutterstock.com
Alexey Smolyanyy / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

6820

Stamford

$250,000

6,978

6878

Old Greenwich

$250,000

2,634

6243

East Killingly

$240,521

57

6880

Westport

$236,892

9,522

6870

Old Greenwich

$222,649

2,673

David Osberg / Getty Images
David Osberg / Getty Images

Delaware

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

19732

Rockland

$159,167

132

19707

Hockessin

$156,819

6,261

19807

Wilmington

$124,918

3,379

19803

Wilmington

$116,433

8,523

19734

Middletown

$115,421

4,271

LeoPatrizi / Getty Images/iStockphoto
LeoPatrizi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

33109

Miami Beach

$250,000

258

33149

Key Biscayne

$167,438

4,601

33158

Miami

$163,565

2,017

33076

Coral Springs

$148,680

12,833

33327

Weston

$147,103

6,557

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

30327

Atlanta

$162,412

9,778

30005

Alpharetta

$152,326

13,498

30075

Roswell

$137,925

21,172

30307

Atlanta

$136,452

9,329

30009

Alpharetta

$136,384

7,563

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

ZIP Code

Place

Median Income

Households

96821

Honolulu

$152,363

6,600

96825

Honolulu

$130,964

10,759

96744

Kaneohe

$121,756

17,150

96734

Kailua

$117,546

16,599

96707

Kapolei

$114,355

14,993

StudioKampOC / Shutterstock.com
StudioKampOC / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

83283

Grace

$152,143

54

83809

Athol

$145,701

147

83438

Parker

$126,111

64

83834

Harvard

$120,750

62

83821

Coolin

$114,671

107

Ken Schulze / Shutterstock.com
Ken Schulze / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

60043

Kenilworth

$250,000

755

60602

Chicago

$235,666

581

60093

Glenview

$218,393

7,240

62279

Renault

$217,692

24

60521

Oak Brook

$216,286

6,020

Eileen_10 / Shutterstock.com
Eileen_10 / Shutterstock.com

Indiana

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

47552

Lincoln City

$250,000

95

46077

Zionsville

$145,774

11,609

46033

Carmel

$140,945

14,444

46278

Indianapolis

$135,602

3,252

46037

Fishers

$122,735

16,129

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

52767

Pleasant Valley

$250,000

94

50323

Urbandale

$162,705

5,435

52411

Cedar Rapids

$149,612

2,858

50061

Cumming

$136,573

793

52624

Denmark

$135,245

248

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

66221

Overland Park

$180,037

8,085

66220

Shawnee

$177,557

2,848

66224

Overland Park

$172,829

4,626

67228

Wichita

$163,068

741

66206

Overland Park

$151,800

4,562

Kirkikis / Getty Images
Kirkikis / Getty Images

Kentucky

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

40025

Glenview

$250,000

194

40059

Prospect

$161,079

7,653

40010

Buckner

$140,529

181

40510

Lexington

$137,284

417

42371

Calhoun

$129,583

127

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Louisiana

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

70743

Hester

$127,543

190

70447

Madisonville

$117,363

5,557

71472

Otis

$115,380

82

71276

Sondheimer

$112,500

26

70734

Geismar

$112,320

2,954

davidmarxphoto / Shutterstock.com
davidmarxphoto / Shutterstock.com

Maine

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

4855

Port Clyde

$243,397

159

4110

Portland

$139,837

611

4105

Falmouth

$130,739

4,825

4107

Portland

$129,503

3,893

4021

Cumberland Center

$120,938

2,339

Regine Poirier / Shutterstock.com
Regine Poirier / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

21056

Gibson Island

$250,000

127

21737

Glenelg

$250,000

705

21723

Woodbine

$247,284

251

20896

Garrett Park

$241,875

336

21738

Glenwood

$230,250

1,316

J.S. Wolf Photography / Shutterstock.com
J.S. Wolf Photography / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

2030

Dover

$250,000

1,916

2468

Waban

$250,000

1,873

2481

Wellesley Hills

$249,375

4,743

1965

Prides Crossing

$223,570

354

2493

Weston

$220,815

3,731

NicoleTaklaPhotography / Shutterstock.com
NicoleTaklaPhotography / Shutterstock.com

Michigan

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

48190

Whittaker

$164,250

76

48306

Rochester

$161,851

9,666

48374

Walled Lake

$158,631

5,661

48070

Huntington Woods

$157,665

2,363

48363

Rochester Hills

$157,536

2,283

RudyBalasko / iStock.com
RudyBalasko / iStock.com

Minnesota

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

55424

Minneapolis

$206,038

3,735

55340

Hamel

$166,953

3,055

55386

Chanhassen

$165,591

3,143

55042

Lake Elmo

$161,618

4,138

55356

Long Lake

$158,137

2,171

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Mississippi

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

39110

Madison

$114,177

15,947

38651

Nesbit

$105,958

2,955

38672

Southaven

$104,853

5,422

39047

Brandon

$90,577

15,175

38745

Grace

$89,375

33

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

63073

Saint Albans

$250,000

542

64858

Racine

$250,000

210

63124

Saint Louis

$187,976

4,790

63131

Saint Louis

$182,000

6,822

64167

Kansas City

$175,455

190

Samuel A. Mitchell / Shutterstock.com
Samuel A. Mitchell / Shutterstock.com

Montana

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

59081

Cooke City

$235,156

45

59931

Rollins

$153,542

131

59211

Antelope

$143,289

50

59065

Pray

$137,946

75

59316

Boyes

$125,938

13

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock.com
RiverNorthPhotography / iStock.com

Nebraska

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

68517

Lincoln

$150,625

201

68531

Lincoln

$139,453

75

68964

Nelson

$133,750

23

68532

Lincoln

$131,750

215

68118

Omaha

$129,358

3,414

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Nevada

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

89402

Crystal Bay

$250,000

82

89138

Las Vegas

$140,362

7,082

89519

Reno

$137,830

3,793

89430

Smith

$135,526

58

89451

Incline Village

$132,227

4,041

bloomphoto / Shutterstock.com
bloomphoto / Shutterstock.com

New Hampshire

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

3897

Tamworth

$250,000

17

3750

Etna

$174,875

259

3856

Newfields

$174,044

637

3087

Salem

$167,641

5,283

3273

South Sutton

$160,379

115

Mike Ver Sprill / Shutterstock.com
Mike Ver Sprill / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

7021

Essex Fells

$250,000

714

7046

Mountain Lakes

$250,000

1,413

7078

Short Hills

$250,000

4,464

7423

Ho Ho Kus

$244,493

1,444

7028

Glen Ridge

$239,779

2,539

Edgar Chaparro / iStock.com
Edgar Chaparro / iStock.com

New Mexico

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

87515

Canjilon

$146,111

82

87122

Albuquerque

$139,275

6,559

87547

White Rock

$135,500

2,036

87025

Jemez Springs

$131,112

629

87544

Los Alamos

$117,408

5,993

pisaphotography / Shutterstock.com
pisaphotography / Shutterstock.com

New York

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

10007

New York

$250,000

3,246

10282

New York

$250,000

2,581

10577

Purchase

$250,000

731

10578

Purdys

$250,000

498

10597

South Salem

$250,000

242

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

North Carolina

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

28207

Charlotte

$192,500

4,134

27562

New Hill

$147,590

1,287

27608

Raleigh

$146,295

5,113

27310

Oak Ridge

$143,036

2,824

27519

Cary

$142,168

21,393

Andrew Filer / Wikimedia Commons
Andrew Filer / Wikimedia Commons

North Dakota

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

58236

Cavalier

$250,000

39

58363

Rocklake

$137,656

37

58047

Horace

$129,722

1,618

58778

Velva

$128,056

64

58005

Harwood

$127,500

330

Kenneth Sponsler / Shutterstock.com
Kenneth Sponsler / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

44040

Gates Mills

$186,172

1,117

45174

Milford

$183,352

655

45243

Cincinnati

$151,371

6,167

43021

Galena

$151,301

4,392

43542

Monclova

$143,145

1,491

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

73151

Oklahoma City

$172,545

669

73025

Edmond

$157,674

5,068

73757

Garber

$138,472

62

73007

Arcadia

$137,955

1,074

73173

Oklahoma City

$123,137

1,278

Long_Strange_Trip_01 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Long_Strange_Trip_01 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

97229

Portland

$137,006

26,324

97034

Lake Oswego

$135,538

8,272

97068

West Linn

$133,412

11,303

97840

Oxbow

$128,750

48

97221

Portland

$124,449

5,339

Jerrye & Roy Klotz / Wikimedia Commons
Jerrye & Roy Klotz / Wikimedia Commons

Pennsylvania

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

17581

Terre Hill

$250,000

42

18912

Buckingham

$250,000

107

18913

Carversville

$250,000

74

18927

Hilltown

$250,000

144

19035

Gladwyne

$250,000

1,455

Allard One / Shutterstock.com
Allard One / Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

2806

Barrington

$130,455

6,176

2817

Coventry

$126,402

2,316

2874

North Kingstown

$124,471

2,395

2831

Hope

$121,250

1,473

2835

Jamestown

$120,129

2,361

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

South Carolina

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

29659

Lowndesville

$250,000

54

29482

Isle Of Palms

$157,743

832

29451

Isle Of Palms

$145,682

1,930

29915

Hilton Head Island

$136,413

329

29708

Fort Mill

$116,756

15,199

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

57767

Wasta

$250,000

98

57038

Jefferson

$143,220

613

57027

Canton

$132,500

64

57657

Timber Lake

$130,417

55

57553

Philip

$125,329

47

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Tennessee

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

38139

Germantown

$165,956

5,742

37350

Lookout Mountain

$152,143

770

38028

Eads

$141,250

2,876

37220

Nashville

$137,976

2,456

37027

Brentwood

$135,284

21,914

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

76092

Southlake

$240,694

9,454

77010

Houston

$231,406

536

77401

Bellaire

$210,577

6,256

76005

Arlington

$204,904

1,267

78116

Gillett

$196,429

116

Michael Gordon / Shutterstock.com
Michael Gordon / Shutterstock.com

Utah

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

84098

Park City

$155,682

6,304

84732

Richfield

$142,955

18

84004

American Fork

$138,438

2,780

84082

Wallsburg

$137,222

280

84092

Alta

$130,855

9,087

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Vermont

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

5053

North Pomfret

$127,692

110

5055

Norwich

$122,857

1,220

5868

Troy

$122,813

35

5677

Waterbury Center

$117,891

865

5456

Ferrisburgh

$116,250

402

Mohannad Khatib / Shutterstock.com
Mohannad Khatib / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

20129

Leesburg

$250,000

213

22066

Great Falls

$247,730

5,587

22027

Dunn Loring

$240,688

665

22101

McLean

$240,398

10,656

22039

Fairfax, VA

$ 221,899

5,718

Nickdelrosario / Getty Images
Nickdelrosario / Getty Images

Washington

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

98164

Seattle

$250,000

157

98075

Issaquah

$216,337

8,241

98039

Bellevue

$208,500

1,054

98074

Redmond

$207,341

9,811

98006

Bellevue

$170,328

13,782

Library of Congress / Wikimedia Commons
Library of Congress / Wikimedia Commons

West Virginia

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

24957

Maxwelton

$192,461

213

25446

Summit Point

$155,045

331

26036

Dallas

$145,063

117

26056

New Manchester

$140,417

109

24981

Talcott

$120,466

249

Saibal Ghosh / Shutterstock.com
Saibal Ghosh / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

53097

Thiensville

$139,750

2,232

53127

Genesee Depot

$132,950

41

53153

North Prairie

$130,659

974

53017

Colgate

$125,417

1,856

54169

Sherwood

$123,478

1,176

©Wikimedia Commons
©Wikimedia Commons

Wyoming

ZIP Code

Place

Median income

Households

82925

Cora

$250,000

162

83011

Kelly

$250,000

104

82944

Robertson

$246,080

114

82242

Lusk

$155,089

27

82050

Albin

$147,520

127

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the ZIP codes across the United States to find the richest ZIP codes in every state. GOBankingRates found the [1] median household income and [2] total households as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. A list of ZIP codes and the locations they represent are sourced from the United States Postal Service. The top five median household incomes from each ZIP code were sorted. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of Feb. 16, 2024.

