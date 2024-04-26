Richland County property transfers recorded April 15-19

In this article:

These real estate transactions were recorded in Richland County between April 15 and April 19:

81 Grand Blvd. Ext., Shelby; Clifford Bruner, successor trustee of The Bruner Family Revocable Trust, to Carl Schroeder Properties LLC; $138,000

1827 Riva Ridge Drive, Mansfield; Wynne D. Shaw, trustee of The Wynne D. Shaw Trust, to Randy P. Jenkins; $230,000

500 Sunset Blvd., Mansfield; Justin A. Viola to James S. Raubenheimer; $150,000

2051 Willowood Drive S., Ontario; Olivia Malone to Alicia J. Gobble; $123,000

492 Johns Ave., Mansfield; Katherine Page to Calvin C. Caldwell; $34,000

49 Louise Drive, Shelby; RJD Rentals LLC to Jonathan D. and Shauna E. R. Estep; $269,900

836 Ferndale Road, Mansfield; Kylee A. Beall, nka Kylee A. Lewis, to Nicole M. Hart; $111,000

1120 Crestwood Drive, Mansfield; Jay D. Wachs to Lani Norden and Rayne Dicus; $205,762

215 Riggs St., Plymouth; Rob's Construction LLC to Matney Property Development LLC; $70,000

1134 Dresden Drive, Mansfield; IBREB Properties LLC to Linda H. Papajcik; $229,900

32 Rambleside Drive, Mansfield; Bryce S. McKee to Beverly K. Gates Hartman; $128,000

6008 Ohio 546, Bellville; Kimberly K. Jackson, trustee of The Kimberly K. Jackson Living Trust, to Jacob S. Lowe and Savanah K. Jackson; $208,000

2388 Ferguson Road, Ontario; Sandra K. Sampson, trustee, to Joseph and Brandie Boebel; $429,000

623 Bailey Drive, Mansfield; N. Mamie Hatcher to Tobey L. Roberts and Charlene K. Wukela; $67,500

2542 Bryonaire Drive, Mansfield; Brent G. and Charmin M. Owens to Amber N. and Keysler Saldana; $230,100

1025 Ramsey Drive, Mansfield; Erica R. Strong to Joel and Susanna Howard; $190,363

1478 Lascerne Circle S. (three parcels), Mansfield; Elaine L. Becker to Andrew D. and Kirsten A. Garvin; $180,000

199 Taylor Road, Mansfield; Kurtis Wagers to Alexander S. Harkness; $80,000

2264 W. Fourth St., Ontario; RIBX 1 LLC to KDP Southside Jax LLC; $1,119,150

744 E. Hanley Road, Mansfield; Futures P&E LLC to Hunter M. and Amber N. Quinn; $329,000

1863 Chapelwood Blvd. (two parcels), Mansfield; Theodore D. Whisler to Floyd and Taylor Lowry; $299,000

10 Woodside Blvd., Lexington; David W. and Michaele A. Lee to Allen R. and Sabrina Roe; $340,000

1200 Stevens Road (two parcels), Galion; Douglas G. and Kris A. Bruce to Richard C. and Gerlinda H. Rogers; $640,000

460 Vonhoff Blvd., Mansfield; Hunter C. Sweet to Abbey M. and Hayden B. Gray; $135,000

88 Sherman Ave. (two parcels), Mansfield; The Thomas D. Speelman Trust to Cynthia Hanke; $81,500

123 Main St., Butler; Travis L. Born to Cameron and Sydney McWatters; $140,777

628 Barnard Ave., Mansfield; Michele E. Meckes to Donna J. Madden; $95,000

3083-3085 Lucas Perrysville Road, Lucas; Bryce T. and Jennifer L. Ernsberger to Connor J. Nicholson and Maleah P. Kurtz; $190,000

3100 Millsboro Road E. (two parcels), Mansfield; Thomas G. and Susan K. Maiyer, co-trustees of The Maiyer Family Trust, to Brian M. Stevens and Sunshine M. Rennick; $309,050

648 Coleman Road, Mansfield; Mary Ann Robertson to Alex Faulk; $240,000

941 Ramsey Drive, Mansfield; Alberta M. M. Sayers and Dorothy Partin to Elizabeth P. Elgin; $235,000

264 Maple Lane, Mansfield; Carol A. Williams to Noah S. Hancock; $250,000

1080 Fir Drive, Mansfield; Matney Property Development LLC to Joseph H. and Gabrielle E. Cooper; $103,250

1809 Richard Drive, Mansfield; Synergy Property Solutions Inc. to Edna Stinehour; $145,000

169 Western Ave., Mansfield; Rick Kigar, private selling officer, to U.S. Bank Trust National Association; $15,136

One parcel (1.003 acres) on Myers Road, Shelby; The Melvin Z. Burkholder and Wilma R. Burkholder Living Trust to Colton C. and Krista M. Dull; $27,000

1818 Richard Court, Mansfield; Paul and Pamela Rider Lintern to Debra Kirkpatrick; $24,000

5268 Darlington Road N., Bellville; Levi A. and Laura A. Raber to Nelson and Susan Miller; $330,000

53 W. Main St., Shiloh; Francine N. McEwen to Matthew and Andrea Patrick; $15,000

431 Brenda Drive, Mansfield; Mica N. McKenna to Klint H.D. Patton and Carmondie Cunningham; $142,000

168 W. Raleigh Ave., Mansfield; Ignacio Gaytan to Kyler D. Medley and Ariel F. Plank; $100,000

309 Seventh Ave. (two parcels), Mansfield; JRM Properties of Mansfield LLC to Lawrence Coffindaffer; $109,900

397 S. Diamond St. (three parcels), Mansfield; Bret D. Woodard to Molly E. Neiderhouser; $53,000

159 Broadway St., Shelby; Phileo Properties LLC to Larry E. and Laura F. Murdoch; $70,000

