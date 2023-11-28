Richland Township asphalt plant dispute: Site visit and argumentation scheduled for Wednesday

Nov. 28—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Armstrong County Senior Judge Kenneth G. Valasek is set to hear arguments Wednesday in the ongoing Richland Township zoning dispute over a planned asphalt plant.

A visit to the wooded site where the the planned asphalt plant is to be built, at Mine 37 Road near Eisenhower Boulevard, is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday. Arguments at the Cambria County Courthouse, 200 S. Center St., Ebensburg, are scheduled to follow immediately.

Last August, the Richland Township Zoning Hearing Board granted variances allowing Quaker Sales Corp. to build an asphalt manufacturing plant on a 109-acre property, which the company purchased in 2021.

Homeowners in the township, including those living within two miles of the site, appealed the zoning board's decision at the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas.

Although Cambria County Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany had been assigned to decide the case, he recused himself in May because of a conflict. Valasek subsequently accepted the case.

A group of 17 householders named as plaintiffs in the case include three attorneys who are providing legal representation — Joseph Green, Michael Carbonara and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township.

The main defendant in the case is the Richland Township Zoning Hearing Board, with legal representation from attorney Eric Hochfeld. In addition, Quaker Sales Corp. has intervened in support of the zoning hearing board. Attorney Denver Wharton represents Quaker Sales.

The plant's structures would be built on six acres of the 109-acre parcel of wooded ground. A third of that acreage would be cleared, according to information Quaker Sales presented in previous zoning hearing board meetings.

The plaintiffs' common concerns include seeing the plant, hearing the plant and emissions from the plant.

The plaintiffs' appeal also argues that the board's approval of an asphalt plant on Mine 37 Road "is essentially rezoning a light industrial district to a manufacturing district property."

If Valasek makes a decision after the Wednesday argumentation to uphold or overturn the zoning hearing board's decision, either party in the case has the right to appeal to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania within 30 days of Valasek's Court of Common Pleas decision.