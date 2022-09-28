U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.04
    +71.75 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,683.74
    +548.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.64
    +222.13 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.24
    +52.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.88
    -0.27 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.50
    -1.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    18.89
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9738
    +0.0140 (+1.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0888
    +0.0157 (+1.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0830
    -0.7080 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,645.96
    +622.94 (+3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.10
    +18.32 (+4.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Richmond American Announces Debut of New Model Home in Payson

·2 min read

The Laurel plan will open soon for tours at Villages at Arrowhead Park

PAYSON, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of a brand-new, fully-furnished Laurel model home at Villages at Arrowhead Park in Payson (RichmondAmerican.com/ArrowheadPark). This charming community also offers the two-story Lightner, Liesel and Leah floor plans, each with exciting structural options and designer details.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)

Model Home Tours (RichmondAmerican.com/ArrowheadParkGO)
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Villages at Arrowhead Park between 12 and 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, to tour the Laurel model and discover everything this desirable community has to offer. Complimentary lunch will be provided, and attendees can also enjoy a festive pumpkin patch.

More about Villages at Arrowhead Park:

  • New homes from the upper $400s

  • Four two-story floor plans with open main-floor layouts

  • 3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 2,000 to 2,360 sq. ft.

  • Close proximity to notable universities

  • Easy access to abundant outdoor recreation, such as Utah Lake, Spanish Fork Canyon and Nebo Loop

  • Quick move-in homes available

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Villages at Arrowhead Park is located at 1538 N. 1130 E in Payson. Call 801.545.3429 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information or to schedule a private appointment.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

The Laurel is one of four Richmond American floor plans available at Villages at Arrowhead Park in Payson, Utah.
The Laurel is one of four Richmond American floor plans available at Villages at Arrowhead Park in Payson, Utah.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-announces-debut-of-new-model-home-in-payson-301635957.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

