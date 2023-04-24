Richmond American Announces Grand Opening of New Valencia Community

Torrin at Valencia is set to debut this Saturday

VALENCIA, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce the grand opening of Torrin at Valencia (RichmondAmerican.com/TorrinAtValencia). Scheduled to open on Saturday, April 29, this dynamic new community boasts four inspired two- and three-story floor plans with the open layouts and designer details today's homebuyers are seeking.

The Norton and Nevett are two of the four plans available at Torrin at Valencia in Valencia, California.

Model home tours

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Torrin at Valencia for model home tours on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Complimentary snacks will be provided.

More about Torrin at Valencia:

New two- and three-story homes from the upper $600s

3 to 4 bedrooms and approx. 1,810 to 2,080 sq. ft.

Resort-style amenities, including a clubhouse, two pools, parks, playgrounds and a community garden

Near outdoor recreation, such as open space and walking trails

Close proximity to I-5 and Metrolink System

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Torrin at Valencia will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Torrin at Valencia is located at 27386 Snow Creek Place in Valencia. For more information, call 818.895.4507 or visit RichmondAmerican.com.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 230,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

