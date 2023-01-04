U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,852.97
    +28.83 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,269.77
    +133.40 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,458.76
    +71.78 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.54
    +11.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.28
    +0.44 (+0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.70
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0608
    +0.0057 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    -0.0840 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2058
    +0.0089 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2570
    +1.2740 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,854.52
    +171.48 (+1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.09
    -0.16 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.19
    +31.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,716.86
    -377.64 (-1.45%)
     

New Richmond American Community Now Open for Sales in Jacksonville

·2 min read

Seasons at Marietta Cove offers a desirable location and several exciting floor plans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that Seasons at Marietta Cove (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtMariettaCove) is now open for sales in Jacksonville. This exceptional new neighborhood offers five one- and two-story floor plans from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/JaxSeasons), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

The Beech is one of five thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans offered at Seasons at Marietta Cove in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Beech is one of five thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans offered at Seasons at Marietta Cove in Jacksonville, Florida.

More about Seasons at Marietta Cove:

  • New Seasons™ Collection homes from the $200s

  • Inspired one- and two-story floor plans with open layouts and designer details

  • Up to 5 bedrooms and approx. 2,160 sq. ft.

  • Near downtown Jacksonville and several major highways

  • Close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment

  • Easy access to parks, trails and outdoor recreation

  • Beech, Fraser and Palm models open for tours!

Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up at Seasons at Marietta Cove will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Marietta Cove is located at 828 Cedar Slough Drive in Jacksonville. Call 904.541.2555 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-richmond-american-community-now-open-for-sales-in-jacksonville-301713905.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

