New Richmond American Community Now Selling in Orange Park

Waterford Ranch at Oakleaf offers prime location and inspired floor plans

ORANGE PARK, Fla., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP,  a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that Waterford Ranch at Oakleaf (RichmondAmerican.com/WaterfordRanchAtOakleaf) is now open for sales. This idyllic new community in Orange Park showcases an inspired array of ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsJax)—designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

The Slate is one of the thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at Waterford Ranch at Oakleaf in Orange Park, Florida.
The Slate is one of the thoughtfully designed Richmond American floor plans available at Waterford Ranch at Oakleaf in Orange Park, Florida.

About Waterford Ranch at Oakleaf

  • New ranch and two-story homes from the mid $300s

  • Dynamic living spaces featuring open layouts and designer details

  • 3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,590 to 2,600 sq. ft.

  • Near notable schools, parks, entertainment and dining & shopping at Oakleaf Town Center

  • Convenient access to I-295 and SR-23

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Waterford Ranch at Oakleaf will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Waterford Ranch at Oakleaf is located 1108 Oakleaf Village Parkway in Orange Park. Call 904.541.2566 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)
MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-richmond-american-community-now-selling-in-orange-park-301580858.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

  • Dave Ramsey Has These 3 Tips for Buying and Selling a Home at the Same Time

    Buying and selling a home at the same time can be challenging. After all, you have to balance having prospective buyers show up at your home (which means keeping it neat and clutter-free) with looking at homes yourself.

  • Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Durham County last week

    In total, 54 real estate sales were registered in the area during the the past week, with an average price of $442,648. The average price per square foot was $247.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Pull Back After Initial Gap Higher

    Gold markets have gapped higher to kickoff the trading week, but then spent the rest of the day pulling back to fill that very same gap.

  • Recession Fears Boost Treasuries; Commodities Drop: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries rallied as talks of easing tariffs on China imposed by the former administration failed to alleviate recession fears. Commodities from oil to copper remained under pressure as the dollar rose.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police Cu

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell On Cash App Growth Amid Fears Of Recession?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Picking the Best Mutual Fund: A Guide & Overview

    Selecting a mutual fund may seem daunting, but identifying your objectives and risk tolerance and understanding how fees work is half of the battle.

  • Why Precigen Shares Are Gaining Today

    Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) has agreed to sell its subsidiary Trans Ova Genetics, an animal reproductive technologies company, to URUS, a holding company with cooperative and private ownership. The deal consideration includes $170 million in upfront cash and up to $10 million earn-out based on the performance of Trans Ova in 2022 and 2023. The company anticipates closing the non-healthcare subsidiary sale in Q3 2022. Precigen expects the transaction to solidify its balance sheet. It intends to p

  • RBA Raises Interest Rates in Quickest Tightening on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationAustralia’s central bank deliver

  • U.S. stock futures turn lower as dollar rallies

    U.S. stock futures turned lower on Tuesday, as the dollar raced higher against the euro. There wasn't any obvious major fundamental news driving the shift after a three-day weekend in the U.S. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 118 points, while the dollar index climbed 0.7% as the euro traded around a 19-year low.

  • Expect the stock market to be driven ‘more by earnings than the macro’, says Morgan Stanley’s Wilson

    Earnings season will be a key test for the stock market after the S&P 500 last week closed out its worst half-year performance since 1970, said strategists from Morgan Stanley. The direction of stocks going forward will be mostly tied to second-quarter earnings as interest rate hikes and surging inflation reflect the growth slowdown more accurately, according to a Morgan Stanley report on Tuesday. “We are firmly in the midst of the economic slowdown we expected,” wrote strategists at Morgan Stanley led by Michael Wilson, chief investment officer, in a client note.

  • Analysts Admit 10 Stocks Are Worth Way Less Than They Thought

    Analysts' price targets couldn't keep up with soaring S&P 500 stocks a year ago. Now analysts can't cut their targets fast enough.

  • Market Breadth Indicator Reveals The Next Big Move In S&P 500

    The bullish divergence in the stock market breadth and the price volume analysis of S&P 500 suggest a potential big move ahead.

  • As the frenzy fades, what value do NFTs really have?

    With NFT trading volumes slumping and regulators stepping in, Vignesh Sundaresan, who paid US$69 million for a Beeple artwork, shares his views on the space.

  • Walmart to charge suppliers new fuel, pickup fees: WSJ

    The Wall Street Journal said late Tuesday Walmart Inc. has warned some of its suppliers that it will charge new fees to transport their goods to warehouses and to stores, thanks to rising fuel prices. The companies using Walmart will be charged a fuel surcharge and a pickup charge starting Aug. 1, the report said, citing a memo the publication said it has reviewed. The new fees would come on the heels of similar moves by other retailers, including Amazon.com Inc. , which in April told U.S. third

  • Vital TSMC Supplier Warns of Chip Material Price Hikes Into 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese chemicals supplier Showa Denko K.K. expects to further raise prices and cut back unprofitable product lines as it grapples with a barrage of economic challenges confronting the $550 billion semiconductor industry.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed

  • Bank of England tells lenders to brace for economic storm

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England warned on Tuesday that the economic prospects for Britain and the world had darkened since the start of the year and told banks to ramp up capital buffers to ensure they could weather the storm. International institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund and OECD say Britain is more susceptible to recession and persistently high inflation than other Western economies, which are all grappling with global energy and commodity market shocks. Developments around the war in Ukraine would also be key, the BoE added.

  • China to Start Swap Connect With Hong Kong in Six Months

    (Bloomberg) -- China will allow international investors to access its interest-rate derivatives market through Hong Kong, bolstering the city’s status as a financial gateway to Asia’s largest economy while giving foreign funds a new tool to hedge their holdings of Chinese bonds.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsUS Futures, Europea

  • Speculators Back Away From Yen Shorts as Eco Risks Boost Havens

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are beginning to appear that the worst of the yen’s rout may be over it amid concerns about a global recession and lingering speculation over a Bank of Japan policy shift.Most Read from BloombergBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesLong, Moderate and Painful: What Next US Recession May Look LikeUS Court Ruling May Take 70,000 Truckers Off Road, Spur JamsJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutIran Slashes Cost of Its Oil to Compete Wi

  • Franklin Templeton's Global Head of Sustainability Anne Simpson Recognized As NACD Directorship 100™ Honoree

    The 16th Annual NACD Directorship 100™ List Recognizes the Most Influential Corporate Directors and Governance Experts

  • Stocks Finish Mixed Amid Worry About Slowing Economic Growth

    Shares recouped earlier losses and oil prices fell as investors fretted that a slowdown in economic growth could curb energy consumption.