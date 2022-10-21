U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,752.75
    +86.97 (+2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,082.56
    +748.97 (+2.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,859.72
    +244.87 (+2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.24
    +37.85 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.14
    +0.63 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.50
    +25.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.71 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    +0.0075 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6300
    -2.4600 (-1.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,181.39
    +142.34 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.25
    +3.49 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

Richmond American Community Wins Multiple Awards for the Fall Parade of Homes

·2 min read

Seasons at Broadmoor Heights takes home a total of seven awards

RIO RANCHO, N.M., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of New Mexico, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that Seasons at Broadmoor Heights (RichmondAmerican.com/BroadmoorHeights) won seven awards in this year's Fall Parade of Homes, presented by the Home Builders Association of Central New Mexico. The community's Sapphire model home received the most attention, with honors in the Best Kitchen, Best Interior Decorating, Best Bath and Best Outdoor Living Space categories, as well as a Premier award. The Moonstone model also earned Best Outdoor Living Space and Best Interior Decorating.

The Sapphire floor plan from Richmond American won the Best Kitchen award in the Fall Parade of Homes, presented by the Home Builders Association of Central New Mexico.
Located in Rio Rancho, this notable neighborhood is the builder's debut community in the Albuquerque area and features an exceptional collection of ranch and two-story homes, each with the designer details today's homebuyers are seeking.

More about Seasons at Broadmoor Heights:

  • New Seasons™ Collection homes from the $300s

  • Five inspired floor plans

  • 3 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,610 to 2,630 sq. ft.

  • Airy 9' main-floor ceilings and granite countertops included

  • 3-car garages available

  • Community parks, playgrounds and trails

  • Easy access to Unser Boulevard and Highway 528

Hundreds of design options

Homebuyers who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this impressive community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select flooring, finishes and fixtures for their home—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Broadmoor Heights is located at 2394 Sandra Loop NE in Rio Rancho. Call 505.510.6600 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/richmond-american-community-wins-multiple-awards-for-the-fall-parade-of-homes-301656447.html

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

